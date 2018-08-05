2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Schedule
- Omega Results
- Results also on Meet Mobile
- Heat Sheet
The 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals conclude tonight with the 50 free, 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, and women’s 800 free. Brothers Jake Foster and Carson Foster will face off in the 200 IM after their 1-2 finish last summer. Andrei Minakov will go for his 3rd title of the meet in the 50 free. Claire Tuggle takes on the 200 IM tonight.
WOMEN’S 200 IM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 IM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 1500 FREE:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t it the women’s 1500 and men’s 800?