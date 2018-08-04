2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

The fifth and final day of prelims sessions from the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free.

We’re in for another great day of racing: among other swims should be 14-year-old phenom Claire Tuggle as the top seed in the 200 IM, with 16-year-old Carson Foster and his 17-year-old brother Jake as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the men’s race. Additionally, 16-year-old Andrei Minakov will show us what he’s got in the 50 free after dominating the 100 and 100 fly earlier in the meet.

Women’s 200 IM Prelim

Junior World: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Meet: 2:12.32, Ella Eastin, 2015

Men’s 200 IM Prelim

Junior World:1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017

Meet: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker, 2009

Women’s 50 Free Prelim

Junior World:24.33, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Meet: 25.07, Marta Ciesla, 2015

Men’s 50 Free Prelim

Junior World: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

(USA), 2017 Meet: 22.13, Vlad Morozov, 2010

Women’s 1500 free prelim

Junior World: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 16:14.67, G Ryan, 2012

Men’s 800 free prelim