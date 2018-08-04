2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

The fifth and final day of prelims sessions from the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free.

We’re in for another great day of racing: among other swims should be 14-year-old phenom Claire Tuggle as the top seed in the 200 IM, with 16-year-old Carson Foster and his 17-year-old brother Jake as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the men’s race. Additionally, 16-year-old Andrei Minakov will show us what he’s got in the 50 free after dominating the 100 and 100 fly earlier in the meet.

Women’s 200 IM Prelim

  • Junior World: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 2:12.32, Ella Eastin, 2015

Men’s 200 IM Prelim

  • Junior World:1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017
  • Meet: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker, 2009

Women’s 50 Free Prelim

  • Junior World:24.33, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 25.07, Marta Ciesla, 2015

 Men’s 50 Free Prelim

  • Junior World: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
  • Meet: 22.13, Vlad Morozov, 2010

Women’s 1500 free prelim

  • Junior World: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 16:14.67, G Ryan, 2012

Men’s 800 free prelim

  • Junior World:7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
  • Meet: 8:01.63, Johannes Calloni, 2017

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!