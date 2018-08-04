2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
The fifth and final day of prelims sessions from the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free.
We’re in for another great day of racing: among other swims should be 14-year-old phenom Claire Tuggle as the top seed in the 200 IM, with 16-year-old Carson Foster and his 17-year-old brother Jake as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the men’s race. Additionally, 16-year-old Andrei Minakov will show us what he’s got in the 50 free after dominating the 100 and 100 fly earlier in the meet.
Women’s 200 IM Prelim
- Junior World: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Meet: 2:12.32, Ella Eastin, 2015
Men’s 200 IM Prelim
- Junior World:1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017
- Meet: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker, 2009
Women’s 50 Free Prelim
- Junior World:24.33, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Meet: 25.07, Marta Ciesla, 2015
Men’s 50 Free Prelim
- Junior World: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
- Meet: 22.13, Vlad Morozov, 2010
Women’s 1500 free prelim
- Junior World: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- Meet: 16:14.67, G Ryan, 2012
Men’s 800 free prelim
- Junior World:7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
- Meet: 8:01.63, Johannes Calloni, 2017
