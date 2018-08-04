Watch Kolesnikov’s 24.00 World Record In 50 Back

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

As originally reported:

Russia’s dynamic backstroker, Kliment Kolesnikov, wrecked 6 records with 1 swim as he raced his way to gold in the 50m backstroke tonight in Glasgow.

Most notably, Kolesnikov’s winning time of 24.00 established a new World Record, overtaking the previous supersuited mark set by Liam Tancock set back at the 2009 World Championships at 24.04.

Kolesnikov put the field on notice with his opening round swims, clocking prelims and semi times of 24.58 and 24.25, respectively, to be situated as the 2nd seed after each. However, Kolesnikov launched himself off the blocks on a mission in tonight’s final, set on getting his hand on the wall first.

At 18 years of age, Kolesnikov annihilated his previous personal best entering this meet of 24.46 and crushed the new World Record, World Junior Record, European Record, European Junior Record, Championship Record and Russian National Record with his one monumental 24.00 swim.

This is the 2nd world record set at these championships and within this one session, as Great Britain’s Adam Peaty smashed a 57.00 100m breaststroke earlier.

We’ll see Kolesnikov race the 100m distance beginning tomorrow at these European Championships.

EX QUAKER

23.99 with no necklace?

1 hour ago
Glasgow

I believe the necklace gives him a mental edge.

31 minutes ago
USA

@1:29 how were ALL of them under WR pace?

55 minutes ago
YTHO

The line moves with the same speed across the pool. It basically just represents the average speed of the record, not the actual “ghost” of the swimmer who set it. Everyone appears to be ahead of the line because at the start, because the actual swimmers can get a huge lead with their underwater. The underwater of the line is calculated into the average speed of it, making it look like it is always catching up near the finish. Swimmers tend to fade a little at the end, but the line will never lose speed, and is “swimming” even faster because of its constant speed+underwater, so no matter what, the line will always be the slowest at the start and… Read more »

43 minutes ago
Tea rex

Just rewatched his start. Kolesnikov practically kisses the block on “take your mark” then has some cirque du soleil- worthy spinal flexibility on the takeoff

27 minutes ago

