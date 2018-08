Campionati Europei di Glasgow 2018: Gli Oscar di Swimswam

Russia Moves to Top of All-Time European Aquatics Championships Medals Thanks to 23 gold medals in Glasgow, including 10 earned in pool swimming, Russia has passed Germany for the top of the all-time medals table across disciplines, based on a traditional Gold-Silver-Bronze sort.

Comparing the Medalists from Euros and Pan Pacs (Full-Meet Breakdown) In a postal meet scenario, American Katie Ledecky would have been the big winner with 3 individual gold medals.

Dutch Win Relay, Rasovszky, Bridi Win 25k To Close Euros Open Water Hungarian Kristof Rasovszky won the men’s 25k to give him two gold and three total medals for the Open Water competition at the European Championships.

Successo Italia Agli Europei-Barelli “Tutelare Società E Famiglie” CAMPIONATI EUROPEI GLASGOW 2018 3/9 Agosto 2018 Programma gare nuoto Swimswam Italia Preview Diretta streaming Diretta Streaming (Europa w /…

Bondar Wins Two Golds As Russia Tops Euro Diving Medal Table Aleksandr Bondar won a pair of golds on the 10-meter platform events to push Russia to the medal table victory in diving at the 2018 European Championships.

Europei Open Water: Arianna Bridi Oro Nella 25 km – Furlan Bronzo CAMPIONATI EUROPEI 2018 – OPEN WATER Glasgow – Loch Lomond Risultati completi Streaming live 25 km maschile Nelle acque del lago…

Sarah Sjostrom Now Leads All Women With 23 European LC Medals Sarah Sjostrom’s 23 medals are the most-ever by a woman at the European Aquatics Championships. Her 14 golds are the 2nd-most ever.