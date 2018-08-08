Katinka Hosszu Becomes First Woman With 5-Straight Euro Titles

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With a win in the 200 IM, Katinka Hosszu has become the first woman to win five consecutive European titles in the same event.

Hosszu was already one of just four women to have won four straight in the same event. She joins fellow Hungarian Laszlo Cseh (200 IM and 400 IM) as the only swimmers ever to win five straight. She did so with a 2:10.17 touchout of 2:10.25 Ilaria Cusinato this evening in Glasgow.

Hosszu has won Euros gold in each of the past five editions of the meet: 2010 in Budapest, 2012 in Debrecen, 2014 in Berlin, 2016 in London and now 2018 in Glasgow. She had also won three straight in the 400 IM dating back to 2012, but didn’t swim the event this time around.

Cseh won five straight 200 IM titles between 2004 and 2012, and also added five straight 400 IM titles between 2006 and 2014. Only five other men have won four consecutive event titles. Here’s the full list of four- and five-time consecutive European champions:

Five Straight

Four Straight