Mykhailo Romanchuk Explains why he Trains with Energy Standard in Turkey (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 800 FREE FINAL

World Record (WR): 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 7:45.67 – Target Time

European Record (ER): 7:40.77 – Gabriele Detti, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 7:51.97 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 7:42.33 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2016

Mykhailo Romanchuk slowly crept away from defending champion Gregorio Paltrinieri and 1500 gold medalist Florian Wellbrock in the men’s 800 final, pulling away towards the end to win by over two seconds in a time of 7:42.96. That crushes his Ukrainian Record by nearly three seconds, previously standing at 7:45.85 from last year.

Paltrinieri managed to hold off late charge from Wellbrock, taking 2nd in 7:45.12 to slightly improve his season-best, and Wellbrock broke his German Record by over a second in 3rd (7:45.60). Henrik Christiansen of Norway took 4th in 7:46.75.