When, and Where, to Watch the European Championships

BBC and EuroSport will be the rights-holding broadcasters for the upcoming European Aquatics Championships.

In the UK, BBC will air the aquatics events on BBC1 and BBC2. In the rest of Europe, EuroSport will be the rights-holder, and will air, live, both prelims and finals sessions of swimming. They will also run replays of the vents throughout the day, staggered in-and-among the European Championship events happening simultaneously in cycling, gymnastics, track & field, rowing and several other sports.

The channels are not available in the United States.

A 2-for-1 ticket sale is currently ongoing for select events at the European Championships, including many of the swimming sessions. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pool swimming events will run from August 3rd-9th in Glasgow, Scotland at the Tollcross International Swimming Center. The table below shows what time prelims and finals will start across Europe.

Glasgow Timeline, 2018 European Aquatics Championships

All times local Glasgow (UK) time

Friday, August 3rd 9:15-12:15 16:45-18:45 Saturday, August 4th 9:15-12:15 16:45-19:15 Sunday, August 5th 9:15-11:30 16:45-19:30 Monday, August 6th 9:15-11:45 16:45-19:15 Tuesday, August 7th 9:15-11:45 16:45-18:45 Wendesday, August 8th 8:45-10:30 16:45-18:45 Thursday, August 9th 8:45-10:30 16:45-18:45

Session Start Times, 2018 European Aquatics Championships

Prelims/Finals