Clark Kent Apuada Breaks Michael Phelps’ Record at Far Westerns

2018 Far Western Long Course Championships
- July 26th-29th, 2018
- Moraga, California
- Results
Swimming on Sunday, the last day of the 2018 Far Western Long Course Championships, Clark Kent Apuada of the Monterey County Aquatic Team swam a 1:09.38 in the 100 meter fly. In the process, he broke Michael Phelps‘ 10 & under meet record in the event of 1:10.48, set back in 1995, by more than a second.
The 10-year old Apuada won all 7 of his races at the weekend’s meet, earning the age group’s high-point award. 6 of his 7 (the 50 fly excluded) were lifetime bests.
Apuada’s Far Westerns results:
- 200 IM – 2:39.69
- 50 fly – 31.99
- 100 fly – 1:09.38
- 50 back – 33.17
- 100 back – 1:13.25
- 50 free – 29.21
- 100 free – 1:04.39
Far Westerns High Point Award Winners:
- 10 & under girls – Alexis Mesina, PLS, 61 points
- 10 & under boys – Clark Apuada, MCAT, 63 points
- 11-12 girls – Summer McIntosh, ESWM, 50 points
- 11-12 boys – Devyn Caples, PLS, 52 points
- 13-14 girls – Audrey J-Cheng, PASA, 47 points
- 13-14 boys – Jackson McDonald, CUDA, 51 points
- 15-16 girls – Claire Suen, PLS, 39 points
- 15-16 boys – Andy Huang, PEAK, 46 points
- 17-18 girls – Linda Liu, HYAC, 39 points
- 17-18 boys – Ryley McRae, KCS, 32 points
Far Westerns Team Scores
Top 20
- Santa Clara Swim Club – 1080.5 points
- Mexico – 942.5
- Pleasanton Seahawks – 813
- Orinda Aquatics – 453
- Terrapins Swim Team – 365.5
- Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – 351
- Peak Swimming – 280.5
- Etobicoke Swimming – 262
- Quicksilver Swimming – 209
- Livermore Aqua Cowboys Club – 184
- San Ramon Valley Aquatics – 138
- Diablo Aquatics – 137
- Vancouver Pacific Swim Club – 124.5
- Sunnyvale Swim Club – 113
- The Olympic Club – 112
- Dart Swimming – 110
- Hyack Swim Club – 99
- Tri Valley Aquatics – 85
- Front Range Barracudas – 83
- Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks – 81
