Clark Kent Apuada Breaks Michael Phelps’ Record at Far Westerns

2018 Far Western Long Course Championships

July 26th-29th, 2018

Moraga, California

Results

Swimming on Sunday, the last day of the 2018 Far Western Long Course Championships, Clark Kent Apuada of the Monterey County Aquatic Team swam a 1:09.38 in the 100 meter fly. In the process, he broke Michael Phelps‘ 10 & under meet record in the event of 1:10.48, set back in 1995, by more than a second.

The 10-year old Apuada won all 7 of his races at the weekend’s meet, earning the age group’s high-point award. 6 of his 7 (the 50 fly excluded) were lifetime bests.

Apuada’s Far Westerns results:

200 IM – 2:39.69

50 fly – 31.99

100 fly – 1:09.38

50 back – 33.17

100 back – 1:13.25

50 free – 29.21

100 free – 1:04.39

Far Westerns High Point Award Winners:

10 & under girls – Alexis Mesina, PLS, 61 points

10 & under boys – Clark Apuada, MCAT, 63 points

11-12 girls – Summer McIntosh, ESWM, 50 points

11-12 boys – Devyn Caples, PLS, 52 points

13-14 girls – Audrey J-Cheng, PASA, 47 points

13-14 boys – Jackson McDonald, CUDA, 51 points

15-16 girls – Claire Suen, PLS, 39 points

15-16 boys – Andy Huang, PEAK, 46 points

17-18 girls – Linda Liu, HYAC, 39 points

17-18 boys – Ryley McRae, KCS, 32 points

Far Westerns Team Scores

Top 20