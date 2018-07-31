Clark Kent Apuada Breaks Michael Phelps’ Record at Far Westerns

2018 Far Western Long Course Championships

  • July 26th-29th, 2018
  • Moraga, California
  • Results

Swimming on Sunday, the last day of the 2018 Far Western Long Course Championships, Clark Kent Apuada of the Monterey County Aquatic Team swam a 1:09.38 in the 100 meter fly. In the process, he broke Michael Phelps 10 & under meet record in the event of 1:10.48, set back in 1995, by more than a second.

The 10-year old Apuada won all 7 of his races at the weekend’s meet, earning the age group’s high-point award. 6 of  his 7 (the 50 fly excluded) were lifetime bests.

Apuada’s Far Westerns results:

  • 200 IM – 2:39.69
  • 50 fly – 31.99
  • 100 fly – 1:09.38
  • 50 back – 33.17
  • 100 back – 1:13.25
  • 50 free – 29.21
  • 100 free – 1:04.39

Far Westerns High Point Award Winners:

  • 10 & under girls – Alexis Mesina, PLS, 61 points
  • 10 & under boys – Clark Apuada, MCAT, 63 points
  • 11-12 girls – Summer McIntosh, ESWM, 50 points
  • 11-12 boys – Devyn Caples, PLS, 52 points
  • 13-14 girls – Audrey J-Cheng, PASA, 47 points
  • 13-14 boys – Jackson McDonald, CUDA, 51 points
  • 15-16 girls – Claire Suen, PLS, 39 points
  • 15-16 boys – Andy Huang, PEAK, 46 points
  • 17-18 girls – Linda Liu, HYAC, 39 points
  • 17-18 boys – Ryley McRae, KCS, 32 points

Far Westerns Team Scores

Top 20

  1. Santa Clara Swim Club – 1080.5 points
  2. Mexico – 942.5
  3. Pleasanton Seahawks – 813
  4. Orinda Aquatics – 453
  5. Terrapins Swim Team – 365.5
  6. Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – 351
  7. Peak Swimming – 280.5
  8. Etobicoke  Swimming – 262
  9. Quicksilver Swimming – 209
  10. Livermore Aqua Cowboys Club – 184
  11. San Ramon Valley Aquatics – 138
  12. Diablo Aquatics – 137
  13. Vancouver Pacific Swim Club – 124.5
  14. Sunnyvale Swim Club – 113
  15. The Olympic Club – 112
  16. Dart Swimming – 110
  17. Hyack Swim Club – 99
  18. Tri Valley Aquatics – 85
  19. Front Range Barracudas – 83
  20. Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks – 81

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
louiggi

impressive.
keep it healthy and fun mr.superman.

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
sven

That picture is very amusing. Also, dang. That’s a fast 10 year old.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Caleb

Awesome name. Meet record? What was Phelps doing at the Far Western championships as a 10-year-old? Did he live out there before moving to Baltimore?

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
25 free champ

Not sure.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
James

I recall the Far Western Championships being a pretty prestigious event in the 80s/90s…and it seemed to bring more of a crowd of young high performing age-group swimmers. Can’t speak to his exact circumstances, but perhaps the Phelps family just wanted to travel and swim at the same time?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!