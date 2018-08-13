Dutch Win Relay, Rasovszky, Bridi Win 25k To Close Euros Open Water

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kristof Rasovszky, Sharon van Rouwendaal and Ferry Weertman all won their second gold medal of the European Championships over the final two days of the Open Water competition in Glasgow.

Rasovszky, who won the men’s 5k and had an incredibly close photo finish loss to Weertman in the 10k finished off his incredible competition with a win in the men’s 25k on Sunday, clocking a time of 4:57:53.5 to edge out Russian Kirill Belyaev (4:57:54.6) and Italian Matteo Furlan (4:57:55.8).

In the women’s race, Arianna Bridi of Italy denied van Rouwendaal of the four gold medal sweep, beating her out by one-tenth of a second. Bridi recorded a time of 5:19:34.6 to van Rouwnedaal’s 5:19:34.7. France’s Lara Grangeon won bronze in 5:19:42.9, with the rest of the field a minute and a half behind her.

After winning both the 5 and 10k events, van Rouwendaal teamed up with Esmee Vermeulen, Pepijn Smits and Weertman to win the 5k Mixed Team Relay the day prior to the 25k (Saturday) in a time of 52:35.0.

They narrowly beat out the Germans, who were 52:35.6 (including legs from pool swimmers Sarah Kohler and Florian Wellbrock), and France was just eleven seconds back for bronze in 52:46.7.

Russian Denis Adeev had the quickest male lead-off split in 12:34.1, and Spain’s Paula Ruiz Bravo had the fastest female split in 13:14.5 (most teams had a woman go first). The quickest non-lead-offs came from van Rouwendaal (13:23.7) and France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier (12:36.8).