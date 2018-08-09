2018 Italy Most Successful European Championship Ever With 22 Medals

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Italian team made a commitment to prioritize results at this year’s European Championships, and they had a record-setting result, in more ways than one. Their 22 medals were the most that Italy has ever scored in that meet, and they added National Records in 12 events.

2018 stands as Italy’s most successful European Championship ever.

With 22 medals, they beat out the country’s 2012 performance. At the London championship that year, Italy had 6 gold, 8 silver, and 4 bronze medals. 2018 cleared 2012 as the most medals ever, by 4, and tied that same year for the most gold medals in the country’s history.

All of this came with the country’s two best-known swimmers, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Federica Pellegrini, not having great meets; and Gabriele Detti missing the meet altogether with an injury.

ITALIAN MEDALS

The Italian national team has so far scored 22 medals, 6 gold, 5 silver and 11 bronze medals.

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

NATIONAL RECORD BROKEN

12 national records were broken in the meet, especially by younger athletes: 6 women’s records, two men’s, two junior and two in mixed relays.

On the second day of competition, Simona Quadarella won gold in the 800m freestyle with a time of 8: 16:35 and broken the national record. The previous one belonged to Alessia Filippi and was established during the World Championships in Rome (2009), in the “super suit era”.

Quadarella broke the oldest record, which was an 8:17.21 in the 800 free that was set by Alessia Filippi in a rubber suit at the 2009 World Championships. Quadarella took .76 seconds off that mark.

The only Italian to beat two records instead Carlotta Zofkova: 50 and 100 back.

