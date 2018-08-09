British Women Notch National Record In Winning Medley Relay Bronze

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The quartet of Georgia Davies, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Alys Thomas and Freya Anderson combined for a new British National Record in the women’s 4×100 medley relay as they won bronze at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The team produced a time of 3:56.91, lowering their previous mark of 3:56.95 from the 2016 Olympic Games, and won bronze by nine-one-hundredths over the Italians (3:57.00).

Davies, who’s been lights out all meet, gave the team the lead with the top lead-off leg in the field at 59.44. After O’Connor (1:07.22) and Thomas (57.56) they sat 4th, but Anderson finished off her spectacular meet with a 52.69 anchor to run down Federica Pellegrini and give GBR their sixth relay medal of the competition.

Both Davies and O’Connor were on that 2016 Olympic team that previously held the National Record, with the versatile O’Connor swimming fly on that relay instead of the breaststroke she was doing here. Check out a split comparison below:

Additionally, both the 4th place Italians and the 6th place French broke their respective National Records in the race. Italy’s 3:57.00 improved their previous mark of 3:58.27 from the Mediterranean Games in June, and France’s 3:59.85 took out their 4:01.05 from the 2009 World Championships.