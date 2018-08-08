Cusinato, Restivo Win Euro Medals In Italian Record Time

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After setting a new Italian Record in the semi-finals of the 200 IM on Tuesday, Ilaria Cusinato followed it up by further lowering her mark in the final and winning the silver medal.

Cusinato first lowered the record just over a month ago at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, breaking Alessia Filippi‘s 2009 mark of 2:11.25 in 2:10.92. She brought it down to 2:10.77 in the semis, and was the favorite for bronze heading into the final behind Katinka Hosszu and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor.

The final ended up being much closer than anticipated, and Cusinato actually led the field through 150 metres with the 2nd-fastest breaststroke split (37.42). Hosszu roared home to win her record 5th straight title, and Cusinato was the 2nd-fastest on the free as well to take 2nd in 2:10.25, just .08 off of the Hungarian. In just over a month she has brought the Italian Record down a full second.

Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova broke her National Record as well to take bronze in 2:10.83, leaving O’Connor out of the medals in 4th (2:10.85).

Earlier in the session, another Italian Record fell as Matteo Restivo snagged bronze in the men’s 200 back.

Restivo held the record from the 2017 Italian Championships in 1:56.55, but managed to get down to 1:56.29 in tonight’s final to win bronze behind Russian Evgeny Rylov (1:53.36) and Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki (1:56.07).

Andrea Vergani also lowered an Italian Record on day 6 in the men’s 50 free semis, as there have now been seven new National Records for them at the competition.