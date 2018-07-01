Italians Panziera, Cusinato Lower National Records In Rome

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Italians Margherita Panziera and Ilaria Cusinato had both sent a jolt to the world rankings with their swims on Saturday at the Sette Colli Trophy, and continued doing so on Sunday.

Panziera broke her own Italian National Record in the 100 back on the 2nd day of the meet, bringing it down to 59.80, and Cusinato established a massive personal best in almost erasing Alessia Filippi‘s 10-year-old 400 IM record of 4:34.34 in a time of 4:34.65, putting her 1st in the world.

On day 3, Sunday, the 22-year-old Panziera swam to a 2:07.16 in winning the women’s 200 back, knocking off Filippi’s super-suited national record of 2:08.03 set in 2009. That moved her into 6th in the world rankings, up from 8th where she was with her 2:08.08 from earlier in the year.

After coming so close to Filippi’s 400 IM record, Cusinato managed to take it down in the 200, clocking 2:10.92 to break the previous record of 2:11.25, also set in 2009. She had come within .01 of that record during the Italian Spring Nationals. After taking the top spot in the world in the 400, she advances into the top-10 in the 200, and 3rd among Europeans.