Govorov Knocks Off Suited World Record, But Many Still Remain

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Race Program

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Anytime someone breaks one of the suited world records, it’s a big deal.

Back in 2008, suit technology saw advancements that led to a slew of world marks at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and with further improvements made in 2009, a historic 43 world records fell at the World Championships in Rome.

These suited world records have slowly but surely been falling by the wayside, and on Sunday another fell at the hand’s of Ukrainian Andrii Govorov.

The 26-year-old had come within a tenth of Rafael Munoz‘s standard of 22.43 a few weeks ago, and finally erased the 9-year-old mark in a time of 22.27 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.

Despite the record falling, there are still 15 long course world records (out of 40 events) that stand from 2009, with two additional ones from 2008. Below, I’ll rank each of those records by likelihood of them falling anytime soon, with the most likely to go ranked at the top:

* set in 2008

It’s worth pointing out that the last three entries on the list – the men’s 200 free, women’s 200 fly and men’s 800 free – all are seemingly out of reach for the time being.

Since January 1st, 2010, only one man has come within two seconds of the 200 free record (the now retired Yannick Agnel), no one has been within two of the women’s 200 fly time, and Sun Yang is the only swimmer to come within 8 seconds of the men’s 800 free mark, finishing 6.45 off way back in 2011.