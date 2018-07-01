Govorov Knocks Off Suited World Record, But Many Still Remain

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
- June 29-30 / July 1, 2018
- Rome, Italy
- Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
Anytime someone breaks one of the suited world records, it’s a big deal.
Back in 2008, suit technology saw advancements that led to a slew of world marks at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and with further improvements made in 2009, a historic 43 world records fell at the World Championships in Rome.
These suited world records have slowly but surely been falling by the wayside, and on Sunday another fell at the hand’s of Ukrainian Andrii Govorov.
The 26-year-old had come within a tenth of Rafael Munoz‘s standard of 22.43 a few weeks ago, and finally erased the 9-year-old mark in a time of 22.27 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.
Despite the record falling, there are still 15 long course world records (out of 40 events) that stand from 2009, with two additional ones from 2008. Below, I’ll rank each of those records by likelihood of them falling anytime soon, with the most likely to go ranked at the top:
- Men’s 100 fly – 49.82 – Michael Phelps (USA)
- Men’s 50 free – 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA)
- Men’s 100 free – 46.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA)
- Women’s 800 free relay – 7:42.08 – China
- Women’s 50 back – 27.06 – Zhao Jing (CHN)
- Women’s 200 free – 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (ITA)
- Men’s 400 medley relay – 3:27.28 – United States
- Men’s 400 IM – 4:03.84* – Michael Phelps (USA)
- Men’s 800 free relay – 6:58.55 – United States
- Men’s 50 back – 24.04 – Liam Tancock (GBR)
- Men’s 200 fly – 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (USA)
- Men’s 200 back – 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (USA)
- Men’s 400 free – 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (GER)
- Men’s 400 free relay – 3:08.24* – United States
- Men’s 200 free – 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (GER)
- Women’s 200 fly – 2:01.81 – Liu Zige (CHN)
- Men’s 800 free – 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin (CHN)
* set in 2008
It’s worth pointing out that the last three entries on the list – the men’s 200 free, women’s 200 fly and men’s 800 free – all are seemingly out of reach for the time being.
Since January 1st, 2010, only one man has come within two seconds of the 200 free record (the now retired Yannick Agnel), no one has been within two of the women’s 200 fly time, and Sun Yang is the only swimmer to come within 8 seconds of the men’s 800 free mark, finishing 6.45 off way back in 2011.
Lochte set the 2 IM back in 2011
I think Dressel woke some people up last year coming close to multiple suited WR’s and now were seeing people step up as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some major drops and even some of these come off the books. The Biedermann records were absurd and could be two of the most difficult to challenge. As far as those that could come off this year I think other than the 50/100 free and 100 fly, that the 400IM record is in jeopardy. Kalisz swims so much faster in season that Phelps ever did for this event that I have a feeling it’s going down.
Lochte’s 200 IM was in 2011?
It was.