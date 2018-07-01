Andy Lee Adds Another Verbal Commitment to USC’s Class of 2023

The University of Southern California men’s swimming and diving team has received its second verbal commitment in as many days. Andy Lee of Great Neck South High School and Laguardia Aquatic Club in Long Island, New York added his verbal to the Trojans’ class of 2023, joining Trent Martinez who committed yesterday, and Ivan Puskovitch who made his intention known a month ago.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get this far. Fight On! ✌🏼✌🏼”

Lee is a versatile swimmer who has Winter Juniors cuts or better in free, back, breast, fly and IM. In high school season he swam the sprint double at the 2018 New York Public School Championships, winning the 100 free (45.08) and finishing second in the 50 free (20.87). His times landed him in the runner-up spot for both events in the NYSPHSAA Federation Championship results. Lee followed up his high school performances with PBs in the 100 back and 200 IM at Ithaca Sectionals; he was an A-finalist in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He competed in the 100 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM at Winter Junior Nationals East last December.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.38

100 free – 45.08

100 breast – 56.37

100 fly – 49.84

100 back – 50.31

200 back – 1:49.68

200 IM – 1:51.71

