Trojans Secure Verbal Commitment from Mid-Distance Ace Trent Martinez

Portland, Oregon’s Trent Martinez has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California for 2019-20, joining fellow verbal commit Ivan Puskovitch in the class of 2023.

“It is an honor to announce my verbal commitment to USC. I have selected USC because of the strong academic programs available along with the top caliber swim program. I have faith that Dave Salo and the coaching staff will be able to aide me in achieving my future goals. I’d like to thank my family, Tualatin Hills Swim Club coaches, teammates, and friends who have helped shape me into the person I am today. FIGHT ON!”

Martinez is a rising senior at Jesuit High School in Portland; he also swims for Tualatin Hills Swim Club. After having finished 2nd in the 200 free and 3rd in the 500 as a freshman, he won the Oregon 6A state titles in both events the next two years in a row. At the 2018 OSAA 6A State Championships, Martinez won the 200 free in 1:39.00, coming within 6/10 of the Oregon high school and 6A records. His winning time in the 500 free (4:32.39) was just over 7 seconds off the records. Martinez also anchored the 7th-place 200 free relay (21.36) and led off the state-champion 400 free relay (46.71).

Martinez got his LCM club season off to a good start at AAAA NS George Block Invitational, going best times in the 50/100m free and 100m back. He’d wrapped up his SCY season at Federal Way Sectionals with new times in the SCY 50/100/200/500/1000 free and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:37.93

500 free – 4:25.72

1000 free – 9:17.59

