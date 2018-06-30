2018 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

The second of three days from the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome is set to get underway, with another fast, exciting session in store.

Among the highlights will be Sarah Sjostrom going after the 100 fly/100 free double, with Pernille Blume surely to give her a great race in the latter. We’ll also see Adam Peaty and Yuliya Efimova compete in the men’s and women’s 50 breast.

The fastest heats of the women’s and men’s 800 free will be contested at the end of the session, with Ilaria Cella (8:45.31) and Poul Zellmann (8:02.44) leading the way after the first heat this morning.

For a full recap of prelims, click here.

Women’s 100 Fly

Meet Record: 56.04, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2015

Sarah Sjostrom went out aggressively in the women’s 100 fly final, turning in 26.07 to lead the field by nearly a second, before maintaining her advantage coming home to win in 56.29. She improves her season-best of 56.35 from the Stockholm Open, but remains #2 in the world behind Japan’s Rikako Ikee (56.23).

Italian Elena Di Liddo dropped a best of 57.38 for 2nd, coming just over a tenth outside of the Italian Record held by Ilaria Bianchi (57.27). Bianchi herself was 3rd in 57.84, just off her season-best of 57.70.

Men’s 200 Fly

Meet Record: 1:54.33, Tamas Kenderesi (HUN), 2017

Brazilian Luiz Melo used the fastest middle 100 in the field (59.27) to hold over a second advantage at the 150m mark of the men’s 200 fly, holding solid on the last length to touch in 1:55.83. That improves his personal best of 1:55.92 set at the Maria Lenk Trophy, and elevates him from 13th to 11th in the world rankings for the year.

Meet record holder and defending champ Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary was only 5th at the halfway mark but used his signature strong back end to move into 2nd in a time of 1:56.72, running down Great Britain’s James Guy (1:56.88) on the final 50. Guy was just over two tenths off his season-best, while Kenderesi has been as fast as 1:54.14 this year which has him 4th in the world.

Women’s 100 Back

Meet Record: 59.42, Aya Terakawa (JPN), 2012

Denmark’s Mie Nielsen was the fastest going out and coming back to win the women’s 100 back in 59.57, equalling her season-best which ranks her 9th in the world.

Margherita Panziera moved through the field coming home to take 2nd in 59.80, lowering her own Italian Record of 59.96 set at their National Championships in April. That bumps her up into 16th in the world for the year, and 3rd place finisher Simona Baumrtova of the Czech Republic also posted a season-best of 1:00.08 to move into 27th.

Men’s 100 Back

Meet Record: 53.67, Aschwin Wildeboer Faber (ESP), 2011

Romanian Robert Glinta followed up his win in the 50 back last night with another in the 100 today, touching in a time of 53.96. He was out like a rocket in 25.35, which built a big enough lead to win comfortably by over a second. He has been 53.32 this year, a Romanian Record, which ranks 7th in the world.

Indiana Hoosier Gabriel Fantoni of Brazil held off Italian Matteo Milli for 2nd, touching in 54.49 to Milli’s 54.54. For Milli, this is a new season-best, lowering his 54.79 from the prelims.

Christian Diener of Germany won the B-final in 55.19, just ahead of Chad Le Clos who set a new PB in 55.32.

Women’s 400 IM

Meet Record: 4:35.17, Stephanie Rice (AUS), 2008

Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato led the women’s 400 IM wire-to-wire, holding a slight advantage at the halfway mark before really pulling away from the field on the breaststroke to win by over four seconds in 4:34.65. The 18-year-old crushes her previous best time of 4:37.14, breaks Stephanie Rice‘s 10-year-old meet record of 4:35.17, and overtakes Aimee Willmott for the top spot in the world this year. She also narrowly missed the Italian national record, which stands at 4:34.34 from Alessia Filippi in 2008.

Willmott was 5th at the 200 wall but moved her way through the field on the back half, touching 2nd in 4:38.81. Her 4:34.90 from the Commonwealth Games is now #2 in the world. Hungarian Boglarka Kapas fell to 4th on the breaststroke, but charged back with a 30.34 final 50 to slide by Hannah Miley (4:40.04) for 3rd in 4:39.81. Miley is 4th in the world with her 4:35.16, while Kapas sits 10th at 4:38.27.

Men’s 400 IM

Meet Record: 4:07.47, David Verraszto (HUN), 2017

Much like Cusinato in the women’s race, defending champion David Verraszto held a slight lead over the field at the 200m wall before pulling away on the breast, splitting 1:10.30, to win easily in 4:11.98. The 29-year-old improves his season-best by exactly one second, and leapfrogs China’s Wang Shun for 4th in the world rankings.

Brandonn Almeida of Brazil moved up quickly after sitting just 5th after the fly, turning just behind Verraszto after the backstroke and maintaining his position throughout the rest of the race. The 2015 Pan American champion touched in 4:15.51 for 2nd, improving his season-best by half a second.

Federico Turrini of Italy was 4th through most of the race, but charged back in 28.18 to overtake Great Britain’s Max Litchfield by a tenth for 3rd in 4:16.51. Litchfield’s 4:16.61 is a new season-best, lowering his 4:18.18 from prelims.

Women’s 100 Free

Meet Record: 53.00, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2015

After her slight upset over Sjostrom in the 50 free yesterday, Denmark’s Pernille Blume defeated the world record holder again in the 100 final, edging her by .05 in 52.72. She held the lead at the 50 by two tenths in 25.35, and managed to hold off the Swede coming back in 27.37. The 24-year-old misses her Danish Record by just .03, and moves from 7th to 4th in the world rankings.

Sjostrom equals her season-best of 52.77, dropping to 5th in the world with Blume’s performance. Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands went well under her season-best for 3rd in 53.31, with her countrywoman Ranomi Kromowidjojo 4th in 53.78. Federica Pellegrini also cracked 54 for the first time this year in 5th (53.99).

Men’s 100 Free

Meet Record: 48.35, Filippo Magnini (ITA), 2008

Women’s 50 Breast

Meet Record: 29.90, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014

Men’s 50 Breast

Meet Record: 26.61, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Women’s 800 Free

Meet Record: 8:20.70, Alessia Filippi (ITA), 2008

Men’s 800 Free