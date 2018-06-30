Sjostrom Leads 100 Free, 100 Fly At Sette Colli Prelims Day 2

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

After having approximately just 20 minutes between finals on day 1 of the Sette Colli Trophy, competing in the women’s 50 fly and 50 free, Swedish powerhouse Sarah Sjostrom is set up much better for day 2. She’ll swim the 100 fly final around 7:10, and then will have until 8:00 (per the timeline) before the 100 free finals get underway.

She has set herself up well for tonight’s session by taking the top seed in both of her events during prelims, leading the 100 fly in 57.61 and the 100 free in 53.59.

Tonight in the 100 fly she’ll certainly be looking to reclaim her spot atop the world rankings, having recently been overtaken by Japanese sensation Rikako Ikee, who went 56.23 at the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour. Sjostrom’s fastest swim this year has been 56.35. Italian Elena Di Liddo and Hungarian Liliana Szilagyi head into the final tied for 2nd in a time of 58.73.

In the 100 free, the 24-year-old will go head-to-head for the second straight night with Danish superstar Pernille Blume, who defeated Sjostrom last night in the 50 while becoming the 6th fastest performer in history. Sjostrom led the heats in 53.59, with Blume (53.72) a close 2nd and Femke Heemskerk (53.86) of the Netherlands and Federica Pellegrini (54.05) of Italy both putting up season-best times for 3rd and 4th.

In that race tonight, Sjostrom and Blume will see if they can jump up in the world rankings as well, with Sjostrom (52.77) currently 4th and Blume (53.32) 7th. Australian Bronte Campbell is currently the fastest in the world this year with her 52.27 from the Commonwealth Games.

OTHER TOP SEEDS