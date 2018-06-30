George Corones Becomes First 100+ Year Old Under 1:00 in 50 SCM Free

Any platitudes about age and wisdom and what 100 year olds can or cannot do fail when describing what Australian swimmer George Corones has accomplished. Corones became the first 100+ year-old swimmer to go under 1 minute in the 50 short course meter freestyle last weekend, breaking the World Record by more than 21 seconds.

This is not Corones’ first World Record in the more elevated age groups of masters swimming, but it is his first since turning 100 in April. After diving in to start the race, a feat which is noteworthy for a man of his age in-and-of-itself, Corones swam a 55.75. The old World Record was a 1:16.92 done by Jaring Timmerman in 2009.

That 55.75 actually undercut Corones’ 95-99 age group record of 56.12 done in 2018. He’s still dropping time at 100 years old.

Corones also swam a 2:19.02 in the 100 free at the meet in Brisbane, where he was 10 years older than the next-closest competitor. Full results can be seen here (the results platform only allows for 2 digit ages, so Corones’ times are listed under the “10 year olds” classification).

Watch a video of the record-breaking swim from Masters Swimming Queensland below:

The incredible and inspiring George Corones breaking the short course world record in the 100-104 years 50m freestyle. He obliterated the old record of 1:16.92, with a blistering 55.75. Congratulations George! 💪

Posted by MSQ Masters Swimming Queensland on Saturday, June 23, 2018

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hswimmer

Wtf

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

Sub 55 incoming

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!