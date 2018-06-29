Blume Cracks 24 For The First Time, Becomes 6th Fastest Performer Ever

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
- June 29-30 / July 1, 2018
- Rome, Italy
- Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
Ben Proud‘s new Commonwealth and British Record in the men’s 50 free at the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome wasn’t the only sensational swim on the opening day, as Denmark’s Pernille Blume also set the pool on fire in the women’s event.
Blume, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in this race, cracked the 24-second barrier for the first time in her career, touching to win the women’s splash-n-dash in 23.92, breaking her national record of 24.00 from the 2017 World Championships.
In addition to the Danish Record, the 24-year-old became the 10th swimmer in history to go sub-24, and moves into 6th all-time. Check out the fastest performers of all-time below:
|
Fastest Performers Ever
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|23.67
|2
|Britta Steffen
|23.73
|3
|Cate Campbell
|23.78
|4
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|23.85
|5
|Therese Alshammar
|23.88
|6
|Pernille Blume
|23.92
|7
|Marleen Veldhuis
|23.96
|7
|Fran Halsall
|23.96
|9
|Libby Trickett
|23.97
|9
|Simone Manuel
|23.97
Blume won over two other women who are on the list, with world record holder Sarah Sjostrom placing 2nd in 24.18 and 2012 Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3rd in 24.64.
In addition to Blume and Proud, check out some of the other national records from day 1:
- USC member Robert Glinta broke his own Romanian Record to win the men’s 50 back, clocking 24.78 to crush his 24.97 from 2016.
- Italian Silvia Scalia cracked the Italian Record in the women’s 50 back, clocking 28.01 for 4th to surpass Elena Gemo‘s 28.07 from 2015.
- Valentine Dumont broke a 30-year-old record in the women’s 400 free, breaking the Belgian National Record of 4:11.71 in 4:11.12 to place 2nd to GBR’s Holly Hibbott. Isabelle Arnould swam the 4:11.71 at the 1988 Olympics where she placed 6th.
- Arno Kamminga, who broke the Dutch National Record this morning in the men’s 100 breast lowered it again at finals, dropping his 59.41 down to 59.14 to move into 4th in the world rankings. The previous mark of 59.50 belonged to Lennart Stekelenburg from 2009.
