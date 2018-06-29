Blume Cracks 24 For The First Time, Becomes 6th Fastest Performer Ever

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Ben Proud‘s new Commonwealth and British Record in the men’s 50 free at the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome wasn’t the only sensational swim on the opening day, as Denmark’s Pernille Blume also set the pool on fire in the women’s event.

Blume, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in this race, cracked the 24-second barrier for the first time in her career, touching to win the women’s splash-n-dash in 23.92, breaking her national record of 24.00 from the 2017 World Championships.

In addition to the Danish Record, the 24-year-old became the 10th swimmer in history to go sub-24, and moves into 6th all-time. Check out the fastest performers of all-time below:

Fastest Performers Ever 1 Sarah Sjostrom 23.67 2 Britta Steffen 23.73 3 Cate Campbell 23.78 4 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 23.85 5 Therese Alshammar 23.88 6 Pernille Blume 23.92 7 Marleen Veldhuis 23.96 7 Fran Halsall 23.96 9 Libby Trickett 23.97 9 Simone Manuel 23.97

Blume won over two other women who are on the list, with world record holder Sarah Sjostrom placing 2nd in 24.18 and 2012 Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3rd in 24.64.

In addition to Blume and Proud, check out some of the other national records from day 1: