Arno Kamminga Lowers Dutch 100 Breast Record At Sette Colli Prelims

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

The 2018 Sette Colli Trophy opened this morning from Rome, with a who’s who of European stars in attendance. Among the highlights on day 1 was 22-year-old Dutch breaststroker Arno Kamminga lowering their national record in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Kamminga, who has already broken the Netherlands’ 200 breast record in April of this year, took down the 100 mark in 59.41, posting the fastest back half split of anyone in the field by a wide margin (31.41). His swim knocks off the previous mark of Lennart Stekelenburg, who went 59.50 back in April of 2009.

Since going a personal best of 59.76 and tying for 13th at last summer’s World Championships, Kamminga has now dropped his best time on three separate occasions in 2018, going 59.69 in April before dropping down to 59.59 at the Canet-en-Roussillon stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour earlier this month. His 59.59 had him 15th in the world for the 2017-18 season, but now bumps up into 9th with this swim.

World Record holder and World Champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain was the only other swimmer sub-1:00 in this morning’s prelims, cruising to a 59.49.

