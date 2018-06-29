Arno Kamminga Lowers Dutch 100 Breast Record At Sette Colli Prelims

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
- June 29-30 / July 1, 2018
- Rome, Italy
- Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Race Program
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
The 2018 Sette Colli Trophy opened this morning from Rome, with a who’s who of European stars in attendance. Among the highlights on day 1 was 22-year-old Dutch breaststroker Arno Kamminga lowering their national record in the men’s 100 breaststroke.
Kamminga, who has already broken the Netherlands’ 200 breast record in April of this year, took down the 100 mark in 59.41, posting the fastest back half split of anyone in the field by a wide margin (31.41). His swim knocks off the previous mark of Lennart Stekelenburg, who went 59.50 back in April of 2009.
Since going a personal best of 59.76 and tying for 13th at last summer’s World Championships, Kamminga has now dropped his best time on three separate occasions in 2018, going 59.69 in April before dropping down to 59.59 at the Canet-en-Roussillon stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour earlier this month. His 59.59 had him 15th in the world for the 2017-18 season, but now bumps up into 9th with this swim.
World Record holder and World Champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain was the only other swimmer sub-1:00 in this morning’s prelims, cruising to a 59.49.
OTHER PRELIM RESULTS
- Czech Simona Baumrtova improved her season-best by just under a tenth to lead the women’s 50 back field in 28.02, followed closely by Georgia Davies (28.06) and Mie Nielsen (28.17).
- Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom easily posted the top times of the morning in the women’s 50 free (24.33) and 50 fly (25.33), with Pernille Blume of Denmark a close 2nd in the freestyle with a solid 24.47. Elena Di Liddo of Italy and Ranomi Kromowidjojo are 2nd and 3rd in the 50 fly, more than a second back of the world record holder.
- Italian youngster Federico Burdisso put up a new PB to top the men’s 100 fly, coming in at 52.23 to drop his 52.58 from the Italian Championships in April. South African Chad Le Clos sits 2nd in 52.45.
- The two fastest men in the world have set up a nice duel tonight in the men’s 50 free, with Brazilian Bruno Fratus (21.79) and GBR’s Ben Proud (21.90) the only two sub-22 this morning. Proud currently leads the world rankings with his 21.30 from the Commonwealth Games, while Fratus is 2nd with his 21.35 from the Maria Lenk Trophy.
- Also grabbing top seeds during prelims were Robert Glinta (men’s 50 back), Valentine Dumont (women’s 400 free), Mykhailo Romanchuk (men’s 400 free), and Yuliya Efimova (women’s 100 breast).
