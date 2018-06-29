Ben Proud Becomes 4th Fastest Performer Ever With 21.16 50 Free

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

On the opening day of the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, several national records fell by the wayside, but none were bigger than Great Britain’s Ben Proud swimming one of the fastest 50 freestyles in history.

Proud, who won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in April in 21.30, which was a new British Record and the fastest time in the world this year, dropped a scintillating 21.16 in Rome. He not only breaks his own British Record, but also blows past Ashley Callus‘ suited Commonwealth Record from 2009 of 21.19, and becomes the 4th fastest performer in history.

He now only trails world record holder Cesar Cielo and France’s Frederick Bousquet, who both went sub-21 with the super-suits, and Caeleb Dressel, who swam the fastest textile time ever last summer to win the World Championship crown in 21.15. Proud is now just .01 off that elusive mark.

Fastest Performers Ever 1 Cesar Cielo 20.91 2 Fred Bousqet 20.94 3 Caeleb Dressel 21.15 4 Ben Proud 21.16 5 Ashley Callus 21.19 5 Florent Manaudou 21.19 7 George Bovell 21.20 8 Alain Bernard 21.23 9 Amaury Leveaux 21.25 10 Bruno Fratus 21.27

The swim was also the 7th fastest performance in history:

Proud was disqualified in the prelims of the 50 fly at the Commonwealth Games, the event in which he is the reigning world champion, so the world record in that event will be on watch later in the meet. He’s been 22.96 this season, but holds a best of 22.75, with the world record standing at 22.43.