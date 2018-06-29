Efimova Comments on Racing Lilly King from Across the World (Video)

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

The last 40 days has seen the #1 world ranking in the women’s 100m Breast switch hands a whopping 4 times, but between only 2 women. On May 19, Lilly King swam a 1:05.90 at the Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, tying her for first in the world with Japanese swimmer Reona Aoki. less than 3 weeks later, on June 9, Yulia Efimova touched at 1:05.78 in Canet-en-Roussillon at the Mare Nostrum Tour, picking King off. Just hours later, King swam the same event in Santa Clara at the Pro Swim Series, registering a 1:05.61 to take back her place atop the world.

And today, on June 29, Yulia has blown all previous efforts this year out of the water, touching at 1:04.98 in Rome at the Sette Colli Trophy, which you can read more about below.

Reported by Jame Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Meet Record: 1:05.34, Leisel Jones (AUS), 2008

Yuliya Efimova reclaimed her spot atop the world rankings in the women’s 100 breast, becoming the first woman sub-1:05 this year in 1:04.98. She passes Lilly King, had led with a 1:05.61, and also breaks Leisel Jones‘ 10-year-old meet record of 1:05.34.

IM specialist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor took 2nd in 1:07.40, improving her season-best of 1:08.31, and Arianna Castiglioni of Italy and Rikke Moller Pedersen of Denmark were also sub-1:08 for 3rd and 4th.