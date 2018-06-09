Efimova moved up to World #1 in 100m breaststroke, Canet-en-Roussillon

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Tonight’s finals:

Women’s and men’s 50m backstroke

Women’s 1500m freestyle

Men’s 400m freestyle

Women’s and men’s 200m backstroke

Women’s and men’s 100m breaststroke

Women’s 200m IM

Men’s 400m IM

Women’s and men’s 100m butterfly

Women’s and men’s 200m freestyle

All B finals took place before the A finals and Missy Franklin won the 200m freestyle B final in a time of 1:58,91. American swimmer Brooke Forde was a DNS (did not show) in the 200m free at the same B final.

Franklin splits:

28,01

29,88 (57,89)

30,38 (1:28,27)

30,64

Total time: 1:58,91

Franklin was about 1,6 seconds faster than in her prelim’s race.

Women’s 50m backstroke

Russia’s Anastasia Fesikova was the fastest into this A-final, she posted a 28,27. she also took the win in the A final, she was clocked at 27,84, this time moved her up to the 9th spot in the FINA World Ranking, her previous season best time stood at 27,91. Denmark’s Mie Nielsen was the second place finisher in 28,08 ahead of Netherland’s Kira Toussaint (28,23). Katinka Hosszu finished fifth in a time of 28,65.

Top 3:

Anastasia Fesikova, RUS, 27,84 Mie Nielsen, DEN, 28,08 Kira Toussaint, NED, 28,23

Men’s 50m backstroke

Ben Treffers (AUS) took the win in 25,20.

Top 3:

Ben Treffers, AUS, 25,20 Kacper Stokowski, POL, 25,43 Jonatan Kopelev, ISR, 25,70

Women’s 50m freestyle

2016 Olympic Champion Pernille Blume (DEN) broke into the top three in the world rankings. She took the event in 24,20 to place third in the rankings. Taylor Ruck (CAN) collected the silver tonight finishing in a time of 24,58 (season best time: 24,26) followed by Japan’s Rikako Ikee in 24,80 (season best time: 24,47).

Top 3:

Men’s 50m freestyle

28-year old Bruno Fratus battled against 19-year old Michael Andrew for the win and Fratus got his hands to the wall first in 21,85. Fratus already posted a 21,35 during this season. Michael Andrew finished second in 21,92, his season and personal best time stands at 21,73. Fratus and Andrew were the only sub 22 seconds finishers.

Top 3:

Women’s 1500m freestyle

Spain’s Mireia Belmonte took the win with a time of 16:12,87, she did not improve her season best time of 16:07,43. Diana Duraes (POR) bettered her previous personal best time by nearly 30 seconds to finish second in 16:15,60. USA’s Erica Sullican came in third in 16:17,67, she already posted a time of 16:09,88 at the 2018 Pro Swim in Indy. 16-year old Ajna Kesely from Hungary finished fourth in 16:20,67.

Top 3:

Mireia Belmonte, ESP, 16:12,87 Diana Duraes, POR, 16:15,60 Erica Sullivan, USA, 16:17,67

Men’s 400m freestyle

Nato Ehara (JPN) won the event in a time of 3:47,70 (season best time: 3:46,64) followed by Norway’s Henrik Christiansen who posted a 3:50,76. Filip Zaborowski (POL) finished third in 3:50,99.

Top 3:

Nato Ehara, JPN, 3:47,70 Hendrik Christiansen, NOR, 3:50,76 Filip Zaborowski, POL, 3:50,99

Women’s 200m backstroke

Katinka Hosszu put up the top time in the morning session in 2:11,21 but cancelled her participation in the A final. Canada’s Taylor Ruck collected gold recording a time of 2:08,80 (season best time 2:06,38). Russia’s Daria Ustinova came in second in 2:09,95 (season best: 2:07,84). Ruck and Ustinova rank second and fith with their fastest times in this season in the FINA World Ranking.Missy Franklin was clocked at 2:13,14, nearly half a second faster than her prelim’s result.

Top 3:

Taylor Ruck, CAN, 2:08,80 Daria Ustinova, RUS, 2:09,95 Chloe Golding, GBR, 2:11,41

Men’s 200m backstroke

Germany’s Christian Diener took this event in a time of 1:58,16 ahead of Hungary’s Adam Telegdy (1:59,96), only these two men stayed under the 2 minutes mark. Kieran Smith (USA) clocked 2:02,20 for the sixth place in the A final.

Top 3:

Christian Diener, GER, 1:58,16 Adam Telegdy, HUN, 1:59,96 Radoslaw Kawecki, POL, 2:00,05

Women’s 100m breaststroke

Yuliya Efimova‘s (RUS) winning time of 1:05,78 is the fastest time in the world in 2018, she bettered her previous seasonal best time of 1:06,32. Efimova now is listed ahead of Reona Aoki (JPN) and USA’S Lilly King in the World Ranking, both were the leaders with a time of 1:05,90. Molly Hannis (USA) touched second with a time of 1:07,17 followed by Japan’s Kanako Watanabe in 1:07,56. Efimova won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games.

Top 3:

Yuliya Efimova, RUS, 1:05,78 Molly Hannis, USA, 1:07,17 Kanako Watanabe, JPN, 1:07,56

Men’s 100m breaststroke

World record holder Adam Peaty came in first in 59,31. Peaty leads the current World ranking with a time of 58,59 ahead of Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (58,96). Koseki took the silver tonight in 59,55. Third place finisher Arno Kamminga was the third man in this final under the 1 minute mark (59,59). Michael Andrew finished fifth in 1:00,66.

Top 3:

Adam Peaty, GBR, 59,31 Yasuhiro Koseki, JPN, 59,55 Arno Kamminga, NED, 59,95

Women’s 200m IM

Olympic Champion Katinka Hosszu touched the wall first in 2.11,30 (season best time: 2:10,87). She was followed by Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes who was clocked at 2:12,43 (personal best time 2:11,03). Gunes is the Junior World record holder in the 200m breaststroke in 2:19,64, she set this time at the 2015 Junior World Championships.

Brooke Forde came in eigth with a time of 2:15,83.

Top 3:

Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 2:11,30 Viktoria Gunes, TUR, 2:12,43 Kanako Watanabe, JPN, 2:13,37

Men’s 400m IM

Hungary’s Gergely Gyurta picked up the win in a time of 4:17,49, his best time in 2018 stands at 4.15,12. Poland’s Dawid Szwedzki touched in a time of 4:19,68 for silver (season best time: 4:14,77) and Spain’s Joan Pons Ramon came in third in 2:21,74 (season best time: 4:14,77) .

Top 3:

Gergely Gyurta, HUN, 2:11,30 Dawid Szwedzki, POL, 4:19,68 Joan Pons Ramon, ESP, 2:21,74

Women’s 100m butterfly

17-year old Rikako Ikee took the win in a time of 57,47. She set her season best time at the 2018 Japan Open with a time of 56,93 and ranks third in the FINA World Ranking. Hungary’s Liliana Szilagyi touched second with a time of 58,83 (personal best: 57,54). Canada’s Rebecca Smith had the third fastest time in this event of the evening in 58,91. USA’s Cassidy Bayer came in eighth in 1:01,71 (personal best: 58,11).

Top 3:

Rikako Ikee, JPN, 57,47 Liliana Szilagyi, HUN, 58,63 Rebecca Smith, CAN, 58,91

Men’s 100m butterfly

Mehdy Metella was the fastest man tonight finishing in 51,93 (season best 51,69). Poland’s Konrad Czerniak picked up the silver in a time of 52,27 (season best 51,78) ahead of his teammate Michal Poprawa in 52,85.

Top 3:

Mehdy Metella, FRA, 51,93 Konrad Czerniak, POL, 52,27 Michal Poprawa, POL, 52,84

Women’s 200m freestyle

Taylor Ruck ranks second in the current World Ranking with a time of 1:54,81 and she finished fast tonight in 1:55,68 to take the win ahead of France’s Charlotte Bonnet in 1:56,87. Germany’s Reva Foos set a new personal best time in 1:58,70 for the third place finish.

Top 3:

Taylor Ruck, CAN, 1:55,68 Charlotte Bonnet, FRA, 1:56,87 Reva Foos, GER, 1:58,70

Men’s 200m freestyle

Aleksandr Krasnykh picked up the win, he was clocked at 1:47,66. Nils Liess (SUI) also went under 1:50, he put up a time of 1:49,05 ahead of France’s Jordan Pothain in 1:49,19. Kieran Smith, who set a personal best time in the prelims session in 1:49,69, had the fifth fast time of the evening in 1:5016.

Top 3: