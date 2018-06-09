2018 Mare Nostrum Tour in Canet-en-Roussillon: Day 1 prelims recap

2018 Mare Nostrum Tour, Canet-en-Roussillon
- June 9th-10th
- Bassin Europa
- LCM
The 2018 Mare Nostrum Tour kicks off in Canet with the women’s 50m backstroke. Russia’s Anastasia Fesikova set the fastest time in 28,27 ahead of Netherland’s Kira Toussaint (28,40). Missy Franklin pulled out of the 50m backstroke.
Women’s 50m backstroke, A-final:
|1.
|FESIKOVA Anastasia
|1990
|RUS
|RUSSIE
|00:28.27
|+0.73
|877 pts
|QFA
|2.
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|1994
|NED
|PAYS-BAS
|00:28.40
|+0.55
|865 pts
|QFA
|3.
|NIELSEN Mie
|1996
|DEN
|DANEMARK
|00:28.41
|+0.66
|864 pts
|QFA
|4.
|HOSSZU Katinka
|1989
|HUN
|IRON AQUATICS
|00:28.82
|+0.66
|827 pts
|QFA
|5.
|BERRINO Andrea
|1994
|ARG
|ARGENTINE
|00:28.87
|+0.62
|823 pts
|QFA
|6.
|HOPE Lucy
|1997
|GBR
|SCOTTISH SWIMMING
|00:28.89
|+0.59
|821 pts
|QFA
|7.
|HANUS Danielle
|1998
|CAN
|CANADA
|00:28.90
|+0.64
|820 pts
|QFA
|8.
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|1999
|AUT
|USC GRAZ
|00:28.93
|+0.64
|818 pts
|QFA
Ben Treffers (AUS) won a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke at the 2015 World Championships and he was clocked at 25,42 in this morning’s prelim session. France’s Jeremy Stravius was the second fastest with a time of 25,58.
Men’s 50m backstroke, A-final:
|1.
|TREFFERS Ben
|1991
|AUS
|AUSTRALIE
|00:25.42
|+0.53
|845 pts
|QFA
|2.
|STRAVIUS Jérémy
|1988
|FRA
|AMIENS METROPOLE NAT.
|00:25.58
|+0.64
|830 pts
|QFA
|PÔLE FRANCE NATATION COURSE – AMIENS
|3.
|KOPELEV Jonatan Josef
|1991
|ISR
|ISRAËL
|00:25.79
|+0.57
|809 pts
|QFA
|3.
|STOKOWSKI Kacper
|1999
|POL
|POLOGNE
|00:25.79
|+0.55
|809 pts
|QFA
|5.
|DIENER Christian
|1993
|GER
|ALLEMAGNE
|00:25.91
|+0.61
|798 pts
|QFA
|6.
|POTHAIN Jordan
|1994
|FRA
|NAUTIC CLUB ALP’38
|00:26.01
|+0.55
|789 pts
|QFA
|7.
|BEDEL Paul-Gabriel
|1994
|FRA
|CN MARSEILLE
|00:26.10
|+0.61
|781 pts
|QFA
|PÔLE FRANCE NATATION COURSE – MARSEILLE
|8.
|BALOG Gabor
|1990
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|00:26.17
|+0.57
|775 pts
|QFA
Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo was set to compete in the 50m freestyle but did not appear. Denmark’s Pernille Blume, 2016 Olympic Champion 50m freestyle, was the only woman under the 25 seconds mark, she recorded a time of 24,68. Her season best time stands at 24,48. Japan’s teennager Rikako Ikee was the second fastest qualifier in 25,21 ahead of Taylor Ruck (CAN, 25,25).
Women’s 50m freestyle, A-final:
|1.
|BLUME Pernille
|1994
|DEN
|DANEMARK
|00:24.68
|+0.63
|882 pts
|QFA
|2.
|IKEE Rikako
|2000
|JPN
|JAPON
|00:25.21
|+0.65
|827 pts
|QFA
|3.
|RUCK Taylor
|2000
|CAN
|CANADA
|00:25.25
|+0.71
|823 pts
|QFA
|4.
|BONNET Charlotte
|1995
|FRA
|OLYMPIC NICE NATATION
|00:25.27
|+0.69
|821 pts
|QFA
|5.
|BUSCH Kim
|1998
|NED
|PAYS-BAS
|00:25.30
|+0.80
|818 pts
|QFA
|6.
|SANCHEZ Kayla
|2001
|CAN
|CANADA
|00:25.78
|+0.67
|774 pts
|QFA
|7.
|STARK Katherine
|1998
|GBR
|SCOTTISH SWIMMING
|00:25.88
|+0.72
|765 pts
|QFA
|7.
|ARIOLA Grace
|2000
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|00:25.88
|+0.64
|765 pts
|QFA
On the men’s side, USA’s Michael Andrew was the only man under the 22 seconds mark, he finished first in a time of 21,93. He sits on the 6th spot in the actual FINA World Ranking in 21,73 as the fastest American swimmer so far in 2018. Bruno Fratus (BRA) had the second fastest time of 22,26 followed by Japan’s Shinri Shioura (22,30).
Men’s 50m freestyle, A-final:
|1.
|ANDREW Michael
|1999
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|00:21.93
|+0.68
|866 pts
|QFA
|2.
|FRATUS Bruno
|1989
|BRA
|BRÉSIL
|00:22.26
|+0.71
|828 pts
|QFA
|3.
|SHIOURA Shinri
|1991
|JPN
|JAPON
|00:22.30
|+0.68
|824 pts
|QFA
|4.
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|1996
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|00:22.44
|+0.66
|809 pts
|QFA
|4.
|CZERNIAK Konrad
|1989
|POL
|POLOGNE
|00:22.44
|+0.64
|809 pts
|QFA
|6.
|PUTS Jesse
|1994
|NED
|PAYS-BAS
|00:22.67
|+0.64
|784 pts
|QFA
|7.
|TO Kenneth
|1992
|HKG
|HONGKONG
|00:22.68
|+0.60
|783 pts
|QFA
|8.
|GOVINDIN Yonel
|1993
|FRA
|CN MARSEILLE
|00:22.76
|+0.63
|775 pts
|QFA
Henrik Chistiansen (NOR) put up the top time recording a time of 3:52,25. He was followed by Naito Ehara (3:53,68).
Men’s 400m freestyle, A-final:
|1.
|CHRISTIANSEN Henrik
|1996
|NOR
|NORVÈGE
|03:52.25
|2.
|EHARA Naito
|1993
|JPN
|JAPON
|03:53.68
|3.
|D’ORIANO Nicolas
|1997
|FRA
|CN MARSEILLE
|03:53.77
|4.
|ZABOROWSKI Filip
|1994
|POL
|POLOGNE
|03:53.78
|5.
|DURAN Miguel
|1995
|ESP
|UCAM
|03:54.09
|6.
|TAKEDA Shogo
|1995
|JPN
|JAPON
|03:54.14
|7.
|WOJDAK Wojciech
|1996
|POL
|POLOGNE
|03:55.45
|8.
|NASCIMENTO Miguel-Duarte
|1995
|POR
|PORTUGAL
|03:55.98
Katinka Hosszu was the top qualifier putting up a time of 2:11,21, her fastest time in this season after she took a few-months break from competing, she returned to competition at the Speedo Challenge in May. Missy Franklin hasn’t participated in any competion since 2016, she made it with the fifth fastest time into the A-final, she touched in a time of 2:13,61.
Women’s 200m backstroke, A-final:
|1.
|HOSSZU Katinka
|1989
|HUN
|IRON AQUATICS
|02:11.21
|+0.62
|845 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|30.88
|(30.88)
|100 m :
|1:04.11
|(33.23)
|[1:04.11]
|150 m :
|1:37.89
|(33.78)
|200 m :
|2:11.21
|(33.32)
|[1:07.10]
|2.
|USTINOVA Daria-K
|1998
|RUS
|RUSSIE
|02:11.60
|+0.70
|837 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|31.82
|(31.82)
|100 m :
|1:04.96
|(33.14)
|[1:04.96]
|150 m :
|1:38.10
|(33.14)
|200 m :
|2:11.60
|(33.50)
|[1:06.64]
|3.
|RUCK Taylor
|2000
|CAN
|CANADA
|02:11.86
|+0.64
|832 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|31.27
|(31.27)
|100 m :
|1:04.43
|(33.16)
|[1:04.43]
|150 m :
|1:38.35
|(33.92)
|200 m :
|2:11.86
|(33.51)
|[1:07.43]
|4.
|GOLDING Chloe
|1998
|GBR
|CITY OF MANCHESTER
|02:12.80
|+0.64
|815 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|31.62
|(31.62)
|100 m :
|1:05.32
|(33.70)
|[1:05.32]
|150 m :
|1:39.13
|(33.81)
|200 m :
|2:12.80
|(33.67)
|[1:07.48]
|5.
|FRANKLIN Missy
|1995
|USA
|ATHENS BULLDOGS
|02:13.61
|+0.76
|800 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|31.77
|(31.77)
|100 m :
|1:05.14
|(33.37)
|[1:05.14]
|150 m :
|1:39.39
|(34.25)
|200 m :
|2:13.61
|(34.22)
|[1:08.47]
|6.
|GARCIA KIRICHENKO Cristina
|2001
|ESP
|FEDERACIO CATALANA
|02:13.81
|+0.64
|796 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|32.38
|(32.38)
|100 m :
|1:06.39
|(34.01)
|[1:06.39]
|150 m :
|1:40.74
|(34.35)
|200 m :
|2:13.81
|(33.07)
|[1:07.42]
|7.
|LUO Si
|1997
|CHN
|CHINE
|02:14.83
|+0.78
|778 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|31.96
|(31.96)
|100 m :
|1:05.90
|(33.94)
|[1:05.90]
|150 m :
|1:40.43
|(34.53)
|200 m :
|2:14.83
|(34.40)
|[1:08.93]
|8.
|MENSING Jenny
|1986
|GER
|ALLEMAGNE
|02:14.88
|+0.70
|778 pts
|QFA
|50 m :
|32.07
|(32.07)
|100 m :
|1:06.38
|(34.31)
|[1:06.38]
|150 m :
|1:41.18
|(34.80)
|200 m :
|2:14.88
|(33.70)
|[1:08.50]
Germany’s Christian Diener secured this morning’s best time in 2:01,39, USA’s Bryce Mefford (2:01,48) and Kieran Smith (2:02,26) eased their way for the second and third seed tonight.
Men’s 200m backstroke, A-final:
|1.
|DIENER Christian
|1993
|GER
|ALLEMAGNE
|02:01.39
|+0.65
|783 pts
|QFA
|2.
|MEFFORD Bryce
|1998
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|02:01.48
|+0.60
|782 pts
|QFA
|3.
|SMITH Kieran
|2000
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|02:02.26
|+0.72
|767 pts
|QFA
|4.
|DESPLANCHES Jeremy
|1994
|SUI
|OLYMPIC NICE NATATION
|02:03.29
|+0.67
|748 pts
|QFA
|5.
|TELEGDY Adam
|1995
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|02:03.75
|+0.65
|739 pts
|QFA
|6.
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|1991
|POL
|POLOGNE
|02:04.49
|+0.64
|726 pts
|QFA
|7.
|VARGAS Felipe
|1995
|ARG
|CANET 66 NATATION
|02:05.65
|+0.59
|706 pts
|QFA
|8.
|GREENBANK Luke
|1997
|GBR
|GRANDE-BRETAGNE
|02:06.67
|+0.63
|689 pts
|QFA
Molly Hannis (USA) swam a 1:07,56 in the 100m breaststroke for the top seed in tonight’s A-final. She sits on the third spot in the World Ranking with a time of 1:06,09. She was followed by Japan’s Kanako Watanabe, who was clocked at 1:08,57. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova qualified third in 1:08,82. Efimova’s season best stands at 1:06,32.
Women’s 100m breaststroke, A-final:
|1.
|HANNIS Molly
|1992
|USA
|TENNESSEE AQUATICS
|01:07.56
|+0.69
|855 pts
|QFA
|2.
|WATANABE Kanako
|1996
|JPN
|JAPON
|01:08.57
|+0.72
|818 pts
|QFA
|3.
|EFIMOVA Yuliya
|1992
|RUS
|RUSSIE
|01:08.74
|+0.70
|811 pts
|QFA
|4.
|BARTEL Zoe
|2000
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|01:08.82
|+0.71
|809 pts
|QFA
|5.
|MC SHARRY Mona
|2000
|IRL
|IRLANDE
|01:09.01
|+0.67
|802 pts
|QFA
|6.
|PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller
|1989
|DEN
|DANEMARK
|01:09.24
|+0.74
|794 pts
|QFA
|7.
|HANLON Kara
|1997
|GBR
|SCOTTISH SWIMMING
|01:09.28
|+0.67
|793 pts
|QFA
|8.
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|1993
|ARG
|ARGENTINE
|01:09.35
|+0.72
|790 pts
|QFA
Arno Kamminga (NED) set the fastest time in the 100m breaststroke in 59,70, just 0,01 away from his personal best time. World record holder Adam Peaty (GBR) came in with the second fastest time in 59,72. Peaty sits on the first spot in the 2018 World ranking (58,59). USA’s Michael Andrew took the 5th seed for the A-final with a time of 1:00,76.
Men’s 100m breaststroke, A-final:
|1.
|KAMMINGA Arno
|1995
|NED
|PAYS-BAS
|00:59.70
|+0.66
|876 pts
|QFA
|2.
|PEATY Adam
|1994
|GBR
|GRANDE-BRETAGNE
|00:59.72
|+0.61
|875 pts
|QFA
|3.
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|1992
|JPN
|JAPON
|01:00.63
|+0.70
|836 pts
|QFA
|4.
|WATANABE Ippei
|1997
|JPN
|JAPON
|01:00.64
|+0.67
|836 pts
|QFA
|5.
|ANDREW Michael
|1999
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|01:00.76
|+0.69
|831 pts
|QFA
|6.
|CHUPKOV Anton
|1997
|RUS
|RUSSIE
|01:00.88
|+0.61
|826 pts
|QFA
|7.
|TITENIS Giedrius
|1989
|LTU
|LITUANIE
|01:01.13
|+0.70
|816 pts
|QFA
|8.
|BENSON Craig Harry
|1994
|GBR
|UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING
|01:01.71
|+0.69
|793 pts
|QFA
Olympic Champion Katinka Hosszu didn’t improve her 2018 best time of 2:10,87 in prelims, but she clocked the fastest time of all starters in 2:12,63. The second seed for the A-final went to Spain’s Mireia Belmonte (2:13,81). Brooke Forde (USA, born 1999) will be the youngest woman in the A-final, she swam a 2:15,25. (personal best: 2:13,43).
|1.
|HOSSZU Katinka
|1989
|HUN
|IRON AQUATICS
|02:12.63
|+0.70
|859 pts
|QFA
|2.
|BELMONTE Mireia
|1990
|ESP
|UCAM
|02:13.81
|+0.67
|837 pts
|QFA
|3.
|WILLMOTT Aimée
|1993
|GBR
|UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING
|02:13.95
|+0.73
|834 pts
|QFA
|4.
|GUNES Viktoria Zeynep
|1998
|TUR
|TURQUIE
|02:14.53
|+0.73
|823 pts
|QFA
|5.
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|1989
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|02:14.86
|+0.72
|817 pts
|QFA
|6.
|WATANABE Kanako
|1996
|JPN
|JAPON
|02:15.23
|+0.70
|811 pts
|QFA
|7.
|FORDE Brooke
|1999
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|02:15.25
|+0.73
|810 pts
|QFA
|8.
|MILEY Hannah
|1989
|GBR
|SCOTTISH SWIMMING
|02:15.27
|+0.73
|810 pts
|QFA
Gergely Gyurta (HUN) recorded a time of 4:24,20 in the men’s 400m IM for the final’s top spot. USA’s Gunnar Bentz posted a 4:24,83 (personal best: 4:11,66), this was the fourth fastest time in prelims.
Men’s 400m IM, A-final:
|1.
|GYURTA Gergely
|1991
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|04:24.20
|+0.69
|786 pts
|QFA
|2.
|PONS RAMON Joan lluis
|1996
|ESP
|CN PALMA
|04:24.29
|+0.65
|785 pts
|QFA
|3.
|SZWEDZKI Dawid
|1994
|POL
|POLOGNE
|04:24.81
|+0.69
|780 pts
|QFA
|4.
|BENTZ Gunnar
|1996
|USA
|DYNAMO
|04:24.83
|+0.81
|780 pts
|QFA
|5.
|CASTEJON Alex
|1998
|ESP
|FEDERACIO CATALANA
|04:25.28
|+0.65
|776 pts
|QFA
|5.
|SANTOS Alexis Manacas
|1992
|POR
|PORTUGAL
|04:25.28
|+0.70
|776 pts
|QFA
|7.
|PAULSSON Adam
|1995
|SWE
|SIMKLUBBEN ELFSBORG
|04:26.34
|+0.74
|767 pts
|QFA
|8.
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|1998
|GBR
|GRANDE-BRETAGNE
|04:27.81
|+0.62
|754 pts
|QFA
Japan’s Rikako Ikee was the only woman under the 58 seconds mark in the morning heats. She was clocked at 57,96. Canada’s youngster Rebecca Smith took the second spot for the A-final with a time of 59,25. Cassidy Bayer (USA) also made it into the A-final, she set the sixth fastest time in 1:00,42 (personal best time: 58,11).
Women’s 100m butterfly, A-final:
|1.
|IKEE Rikako
|2000
|JPN
|JAPON
|00:57.96
|+0.67
|877 pts
|QFA
|2.
|SMITH Rebecca
|2000
|CAN
|CANADA
|00:59.25
|+0.78
|821 pts
|QFA
|3.
|SZILAGYI Liliana
|1996
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|00:59.79
|+0.67
|798 pts
|QFA
|4.
|HANUS Danielle
|1998
|CAN
|CANADA
|01:00.04
|+0.68
|789 pts
|QFA
|5.
|BRUCE Tain
|1998
|GBR
|SCOTTISH SWIMMING
|01:00.38
|+0.71
|775 pts
|QFA
|6.
|BAYER Cassidy
|1999
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|01:00.42
|+0.67
|774 pts
|QFA
|7.
|TERAMURA Miho
|1994
|JPN
|JAPON
|01:00.51
|+0.66
|770 pts
|QFA
|8.
|IVRY Amit
|1989
|ISR
|ISRAËL
|01:00.57
|+0.65
|768 pts
|QFA
|9.
|CHAN Kin-Lok
|1994
|HKG
|HONGKONG
|01:00.58
|+0.72
|768 pts
|QFB
Mehdy Metella (FRA) put up the top time in the men’s 100m butterfly recording a time of 52,47 followed by Hungary’s Bence Pulai in 52,94. Michael Andrew (USA) had the fifth fastest time of 53,52.
Men’s 100m butterfly, A-final:
|1.
|METELLA Mehdy
|1992
|FRA
|CN MARSEILLE
|00:52.47
|+0.69
|856 pts
|QFA
|2.
|PULAI Bence
|1991
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|00:52.94
|+0.72
|833 pts
|QFA
|3.
|CZERNIAK Konrad
|1989
|POL
|POLOGNE
|00:53.41
|+0.69
|811 pts
|QFA
|4.
|VERLINDEN Joeri
|1988
|NED
|PSV
|00:53.46
|+0.70
|809 pts
|QFA
|5.
|ANDREW Michael
|1999
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|00:53.52
|+0.70
|806 pts
|QFA
|6.
|POPRAWA Michal Adam
|1994
|POL
|POLOGNE
|00:53.58
|+0.67
|803 pts
|QFA
|6.
|DESPLANCHES Jeremy
|1994
|SUI
|OLYMPIC NICE NATATION
|00:53.58
|+0.63
|803 pts
|QFA
|8.
|GOOSEN Mathys
|1996
|NED
|PAYS-BAS
|00:53.60
|+0.70
|803 pts
|QFA
Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) took the top spot for tonight’s A-final in 1:57,78. She owns the fourth spot in the current FINA World Ranking with a time of 1:55,53. 2001 born Ajna Kesely is the second fastest qualifier ahead of Canada’s youngsters Rebecca Smith (1:59,11) and Taylor Ruck (1:59,59). Ruck is the highest ranked swimmer according to the World Ranking in 1:54,81, only Katie Ledecky has been faster in 2018, yesterday in St. Clara, USA, at the Pro Swim. USA’s Missy Franklin (2:00,51) and Brooke Forde (2:01,24) are qualiied for the B-final.
Women’s 200m freestyle
|1.
|BONNET Charlotte
|1995
|FRA
|OLYMPIC NICE NATATION
|01:57.78
|+0.76
|882 pts
|QFA
|2.
|KESELY Ajna
|2001
|HUN
|HONGRIE
|01:58.53
|+0.70
|866 pts
|QFA
|3.
|SMITH Rebecca
|2000
|CAN
|CANADA
|01:59.11
|+0.72
|853 pts
|QFA
|4.
|RUCK Taylor
|2000
|CAN
|CANADA
|01:59.59
|+0.69
|843 pts
|QFA
|5.
|FOOS Reva
|1993
|GER
|ALLEMAGNE
|01:59.67
|+0.81
|841 pts
|QFA
|6.
|SANCHEZ Kayla
|2001
|CAN
|CANADA
|01:59.83
|+0.71
|838 pts
|QFA
|7.
|BELMONTE Mireia
|1990
|ESP
|UCAM
|02:00.16
|+0.65
|831 pts
|QFA
|8.
|EGOROVA Anna
|1998
|RUS
|MONTPELLIER METROPOLE NATATION
|02:00.26
|+0.71
|829 pts
|QFA
|9.
|FRANKLIN Missy
|1995
|USA
|ATHENS BULLDOGS
|02:00.51
|+0.78
|824 pts
|QFB
|11.
|FORDE Brooke
|1999
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|02:01.24
|+0.71
|809 pts
|QFB
Jordan Pothain (FRA) was the top qualifier with a time of 1:47,97 in the men’s 200m freestyle. Norway’s Truls Wigdel, born 1999, was the second fastest qualifier in 1:48,99. USA’s Kieran Smith set a new personal best time, he was clocked at 1:49,69, his first time under 1:50. He qualified sixth for the A-final.
Men’s 200m freestyle, A-final:
|1.
|POTHAIN Jordan
|1994
|FRA
|NAUTIC CLUB ALP’38
|01:47.97
|+0.69
|843 pts
|QFA
|2.
|WIGDEL Truls
|1999
|NOR
|NORVÈGE
|01:48.99
|+0.66
|819 pts
|QFA
|3.
|KRASNYKH Aleksandr
|1995
|RUS
|RUSSIE
|01:49.39
|+0.67
|810 pts
|QFA
|4.
|LIESS Nils
|1996
|SUI
|KUNGSBACKA SIMSALLSKAP
|01:49.44
|+0.67
|809 pts
|QFA
|5.
|BAGSHAW Jeremy
|1992
|CAN
|CANADA
|01:49.51
|+0.71
|808 pts
|QFA
|6.
|SMITH Kieran
|2000
|USA
|ETATS-UNIS
|01:49.69
|+0.70
|804 pts
|QFA
|7.
|ANDRUSENKO Viacheslav
|1992
|RUS
|RUSSIE
|01:50.05
|+0.80
|796 pts
|QFA
|8.
|STOLK Kyle
|1996
|NED
|PAYS-BAS
|01:50.26
|+0.70
|791 pts
|QFA
2:13 for Missy. not too bad for 1st swim in 2 yr