2018 Mare Nostrum Tour in Canet-en-Roussillon: Day 1 prelims recap

2018 Mare Nostrum Tour, Canet-en-Roussillon

The 2018 Mare Nostrum Tour kicks off in Canet with the women’s 50m backstroke. Russia’s Anastasia Fesikova set the fastest time in 28,27 ahead of Netherland’s Kira Toussaint (28,40). Missy Franklin pulled out of the 50m backstroke.

Women’s 50m backstroke, A-final:

1. FESIKOVA Anastasia 1990 RUS RUSSIE 00:28.27 +0.73 877 pts QFA 2. TOUSSAINT Kira 1994 NED PAYS-BAS 00:28.40 +0.55 865 pts QFA 3. NIELSEN Mie 1996 DEN DANEMARK 00:28.41 +0.66 864 pts QFA 4. HOSSZU Katinka 1989 HUN IRON AQUATICS 00:28.82 +0.66 827 pts QFA 5. BERRINO Andrea 1994 ARG ARGENTINE 00:28.87 +0.62 823 pts QFA 6. HOPE Lucy 1997 GBR SCOTTISH SWIMMING 00:28.89 +0.59 821 pts QFA 7. HANUS Danielle 1998 CAN CANADA 00:28.90 +0.64 820 pts QFA 8. PILHATSCH Caroline 1999 AUT USC GRAZ 00:28.93 +0.64 818 pts QFA

Ben Treffers (AUS) won a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke at the 2015 World Championships and he was clocked at 25,42 in this morning’s prelim session. France’s Jeremy Stravius was the second fastest with a time of 25,58.

Men’s 50m backstroke, A-final:

1. TREFFERS Ben 1991 AUS AUSTRALIE 00:25.42 +0.53 845 pts QFA 2. STRAVIUS Jérémy 1988 FRA AMIENS METROPOLE NAT. 00:25.58 +0.64 830 pts QFA PÔLE FRANCE NATATION COURSE – AMIENS 3. KOPELEV Jonatan Josef 1991 ISR ISRAËL 00:25.79 +0.57 809 pts QFA 3. STOKOWSKI Kacper 1999 POL POLOGNE 00:25.79 +0.55 809 pts QFA 5. DIENER Christian 1993 GER ALLEMAGNE 00:25.91 +0.61 798 pts QFA 6. POTHAIN Jordan 1994 FRA NAUTIC CLUB ALP’38 00:26.01 +0.55 789 pts QFA 7. BEDEL Paul-Gabriel 1994 FRA CN MARSEILLE 00:26.10 +0.61 781 pts QFA PÔLE FRANCE NATATION COURSE – MARSEILLE 8. BALOG Gabor 1990 HUN HONGRIE 00:26.17 +0.57 775 pts QFA

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo was set to compete in the 50m freestyle but did not appear. Denmark’s Pernille Blume, 2016 Olympic Champion 50m freestyle, was the only woman under the 25 seconds mark, she recorded a time of 24,68. Her season best time stands at 24,48. Japan’s teennager Rikako Ikee was the second fastest qualifier in 25,21 ahead of Taylor Ruck (CAN, 25,25).

Women’s 50m freestyle, A-final:

1. BLUME Pernille 1994 DEN DANEMARK 00:24.68 +0.63 882 pts QFA 2. IKEE Rikako 2000 JPN JAPON 00:25.21 +0.65 827 pts QFA 3. RUCK Taylor 2000 CAN CANADA 00:25.25 +0.71 823 pts QFA 4. BONNET Charlotte 1995 FRA OLYMPIC NICE NATATION 00:25.27 +0.69 821 pts QFA 5. BUSCH Kim 1998 NED PAYS-BAS 00:25.30 +0.80 818 pts QFA 6. SANCHEZ Kayla 2001 CAN CANADA 00:25.78 +0.67 774 pts QFA 7. STARK Katherine 1998 GBR SCOTTISH SWIMMING 00:25.88 +0.72 765 pts QFA 7. ARIOLA Grace 2000 USA ETATS-UNIS 00:25.88 +0.64 765 pts QFA

On the men’s side, USA’s Michael Andrew was the only man under the 22 seconds mark, he finished first in a time of 21,93. He sits on the 6th spot in the actual FINA World Ranking in 21,73 as the fastest American swimmer so far in 2018. Bruno Fratus (BRA) had the second fastest time of 22,26 followed by Japan’s Shinri Shioura (22,30).

Men’s 50m freestyle, A-final:

1. ANDREW Michael 1999 USA ETATS-UNIS 00:21.93 +0.68 866 pts QFA 2. FRATUS Bruno 1989 BRA BRÉSIL 00:22.26 +0.71 828 pts QFA 3. SHIOURA Shinri 1991 JPN JAPON 00:22.30 +0.68 824 pts QFA 4. LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim 1996 HUN HONGRIE 00:22.44 +0.66 809 pts QFA 4. CZERNIAK Konrad 1989 POL POLOGNE 00:22.44 +0.64 809 pts QFA 6. PUTS Jesse 1994 NED PAYS-BAS 00:22.67 +0.64 784 pts QFA 7. TO Kenneth 1992 HKG HONGKONG 00:22.68 +0.60 783 pts QFA 8. GOVINDIN Yonel 1993 FRA CN MARSEILLE 00:22.76 +0.63 775 pts QFA

Henrik Chistiansen (NOR) put up the top time recording a time of 3:52,25. He was followed by Naito Ehara (3:53,68).

Men’s 400m freestyle, A-final:

1. CHRISTIANSEN Henrik 1996 NOR NORVÈGE 03:52.25 2. EHARA Naito 1993 JPN JAPON 03:53.68 3. D’ORIANO Nicolas 1997 FRA CN MARSEILLE 03:53.77 4. ZABOROWSKI Filip 1994 POL POLOGNE 03:53.78 5. DURAN Miguel 1995 ESP UCAM 03:54.09 6. TAKEDA Shogo 1995 JPN JAPON 03:54.14 7. WOJDAK Wojciech 1996 POL POLOGNE 03:55.45 8. NASCIMENTO Miguel-Duarte 1995 POR PORTUGAL 03:55.98

Katinka Hosszu was the top qualifier putting up a time of 2:11,21, her fastest time in this season after she took a few-months break from competing, she returned to competition at the Speedo Challenge in May. Missy Franklin hasn’t participated in any competion since 2016, she made it with the fifth fastest time into the A-final, she touched in a time of 2:13,61.

Women’s 200m backstroke, A-final:

1. HOSSZU Katinka 1989 HUN IRON AQUATICS 02:11.21 +0.62 845 pts QFA 50 m : 30.88 (30.88) 100 m : 1:04.11 (33.23) [1:04.11] 150 m : 1:37.89 (33.78) 200 m : 2:11.21 (33.32) [1:07.10] 2. USTINOVA Daria-K 1998 RUS RUSSIE 02:11.60 +0.70 837 pts QFA 50 m : 31.82 (31.82) 100 m : 1:04.96 (33.14) [1:04.96] 150 m : 1:38.10 (33.14) 200 m : 2:11.60 (33.50) [1:06.64] 3. RUCK Taylor 2000 CAN CANADA 02:11.86 +0.64 832 pts QFA 50 m : 31.27 (31.27) 100 m : 1:04.43 (33.16) [1:04.43] 150 m : 1:38.35 (33.92) 200 m : 2:11.86 (33.51) [1:07.43] 4. GOLDING Chloe 1998 GBR CITY OF MANCHESTER 02:12.80 +0.64 815 pts QFA 50 m : 31.62 (31.62) 100 m : 1:05.32 (33.70) [1:05.32] 150 m : 1:39.13 (33.81) 200 m : 2:12.80 (33.67) [1:07.48] 5. FRANKLIN Missy 1995 USA ATHENS BULLDOGS 02:13.61 +0.76 800 pts QFA 50 m : 31.77 (31.77) 100 m : 1:05.14 (33.37) [1:05.14] 150 m : 1:39.39 (34.25) 200 m : 2:13.61 (34.22) [1:08.47] 6. GARCIA KIRICHENKO Cristina 2001 ESP FEDERACIO CATALANA 02:13.81 +0.64 796 pts QFA 50 m : 32.38 (32.38) 100 m : 1:06.39 (34.01) [1:06.39] 150 m : 1:40.74 (34.35) 200 m : 2:13.81 (33.07) [1:07.42] 7. LUO Si 1997 CHN CHINE 02:14.83 +0.78 778 pts QFA 50 m : 31.96 (31.96) 100 m : 1:05.90 (33.94) [1:05.90] 150 m : 1:40.43 (34.53) 200 m : 2:14.83 (34.40) [1:08.93] 8. MENSING Jenny 1986 GER ALLEMAGNE 02:14.88 +0.70 778 pts QFA 50 m : 32.07 (32.07) 100 m : 1:06.38 (34.31) [1:06.38] 150 m : 1:41.18 (34.80) 200 m : 2:14.88 (33.70) [1:08.50]

Germany’s Christian Diener secured this morning’s best time in 2:01,39, USA’s Bryce Mefford (2:01,48) and Kieran Smith (2:02,26) eased their way for the second and third seed tonight.

Men’s 200m backstroke, A-final:

1. DIENER Christian 1993 GER ALLEMAGNE 02:01.39 +0.65 783 pts QFA 2. MEFFORD Bryce 1998 USA ETATS-UNIS 02:01.48 +0.60 782 pts QFA 3. SMITH Kieran 2000 USA ETATS-UNIS 02:02.26 +0.72 767 pts QFA 4. DESPLANCHES Jeremy 1994 SUI OLYMPIC NICE NATATION 02:03.29 +0.67 748 pts QFA 5. TELEGDY Adam 1995 HUN HONGRIE 02:03.75 +0.65 739 pts QFA 6. KAWECKI Radoslaw 1991 POL POLOGNE 02:04.49 +0.64 726 pts QFA 7. VARGAS Felipe 1995 ARG CANET 66 NATATION 02:05.65 +0.59 706 pts QFA 8. GREENBANK Luke 1997 GBR GRANDE-BRETAGNE 02:06.67 +0.63 689 pts QFA

Molly Hannis (USA) swam a 1:07,56 in the 100m breaststroke for the top seed in tonight’s A-final. She sits on the third spot in the World Ranking with a time of 1:06,09. She was followed by Japan’s Kanako Watanabe, who was clocked at 1:08,57. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova qualified third in 1:08,82. Efimova’s season best stands at 1:06,32.

Women’s 100m breaststroke, A-final:

1. HANNIS Molly 1992 USA TENNESSEE AQUATICS 01:07.56 +0.69 855 pts QFA 2. WATANABE Kanako 1996 JPN JAPON 01:08.57 +0.72 818 pts QFA 3. EFIMOVA Yuliya 1992 RUS RUSSIE 01:08.74 +0.70 811 pts QFA 4. BARTEL Zoe 2000 USA ETATS-UNIS 01:08.82 +0.71 809 pts QFA 5. MC SHARRY Mona 2000 IRL IRLANDE 01:09.01 +0.67 802 pts QFA 6. PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller 1989 DEN DANEMARK 01:09.24 +0.74 794 pts QFA 7. HANLON Kara 1997 GBR SCOTTISH SWIMMING 01:09.28 +0.67 793 pts QFA 8. SEBASTIAN Julia 1993 ARG ARGENTINE 01:09.35 +0.72 790 pts QFA

Arno Kamminga (NED) set the fastest time in the 100m breaststroke in 59,70, just 0,01 away from his personal best time. World record holder Adam Peaty (GBR) came in with the second fastest time in 59,72. Peaty sits on the first spot in the 2018 World ranking (58,59). USA’s Michael Andrew took the 5th seed for the A-final with a time of 1:00,76.

Men’s 100m breaststroke, A-final:

1. KAMMINGA Arno 1995 NED PAYS-BAS 00:59.70 +0.66 876 pts QFA 2. PEATY Adam 1994 GBR GRANDE-BRETAGNE 00:59.72 +0.61 875 pts QFA 3. KOSEKI Yasuhiro 1992 JPN JAPON 01:00.63 +0.70 836 pts QFA 4. WATANABE Ippei 1997 JPN JAPON 01:00.64 +0.67 836 pts QFA 5. ANDREW Michael 1999 USA ETATS-UNIS 01:00.76 +0.69 831 pts QFA 6. CHUPKOV Anton 1997 RUS RUSSIE 01:00.88 +0.61 826 pts QFA 7. TITENIS Giedrius 1989 LTU LITUANIE 01:01.13 +0.70 816 pts QFA 8. BENSON Craig Harry 1994 GBR UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING 01:01.71 +0.69 793 pts QFA

Olympic Champion Katinka Hosszu didn’t improve her 2018 best time of 2:10,87 in prelims, but she clocked the fastest time of all starters in 2:12,63. The second seed for the A-final went to Spain’s Mireia Belmonte (2:13,81). Brooke Forde (USA, born 1999) will be the youngest woman in the A-final, she swam a 2:15,25. (personal best: 2:13,43).

1. HOSSZU Katinka 1989 HUN IRON AQUATICS 02:12.63 +0.70 859 pts QFA 2. BELMONTE Mireia 1990 ESP UCAM 02:13.81 +0.67 837 pts QFA 3. WILLMOTT Aimée 1993 GBR UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING 02:13.95 +0.73 834 pts QFA 4. GUNES Viktoria Zeynep 1998 TUR TURQUIE 02:14.53 +0.73 823 pts QFA 5. JAKABOS Zsuzsanna 1989 HUN HONGRIE 02:14.86 +0.72 817 pts QFA 6. WATANABE Kanako 1996 JPN JAPON 02:15.23 +0.70 811 pts QFA 7. FORDE Brooke 1999 USA ETATS-UNIS 02:15.25 +0.73 810 pts QFA 8. MILEY Hannah 1989 GBR SCOTTISH SWIMMING 02:15.27 +0.73 810 pts QFA

Gergely Gyurta (HUN) recorded a time of 4:24,20 in the men’s 400m IM for the final’s top spot. USA’s Gunnar Bentz posted a 4:24,83 (personal best: 4:11,66), this was the fourth fastest time in prelims.

Men’s 400m IM, A-final:

1. GYURTA Gergely 1991 HUN HONGRIE 04:24.20 +0.69 786 pts QFA 2. PONS RAMON Joan lluis 1996 ESP CN PALMA 04:24.29 +0.65 785 pts QFA 3. SZWEDZKI Dawid 1994 POL POLOGNE 04:24.81 +0.69 780 pts QFA 4. BENTZ Gunnar 1996 USA DYNAMO 04:24.83 +0.81 780 pts QFA 5. CASTEJON Alex 1998 ESP FEDERACIO CATALANA 04:25.28 +0.65 776 pts QFA 5. SANTOS Alexis Manacas 1992 POR PORTUGAL 04:25.28 +0.70 776 pts QFA 7. PAULSSON Adam 1995 SWE SIMKLUBBEN ELFSBORG 04:26.34 +0.74 767 pts QFA 8. LITCHFIELD Joe 1998 GBR GRANDE-BRETAGNE 04:27.81 +0.62 754 pts QFA

Japan’s Rikako Ikee was the only woman under the 58 seconds mark in the morning heats. She was clocked at 57,96. Canada’s youngster Rebecca Smith took the second spot for the A-final with a time of 59,25. Cassidy Bayer (USA) also made it into the A-final, she set the sixth fastest time in 1:00,42 (personal best time: 58,11).

Women’s 100m butterfly, A-final:

1. IKEE Rikako 2000 JPN JAPON 00:57.96 +0.67 877 pts QFA 2. SMITH Rebecca 2000 CAN CANADA 00:59.25 +0.78 821 pts QFA 3. SZILAGYI Liliana 1996 HUN HONGRIE 00:59.79 +0.67 798 pts QFA 4. HANUS Danielle 1998 CAN CANADA 01:00.04 +0.68 789 pts QFA 5. BRUCE Tain 1998 GBR SCOTTISH SWIMMING 01:00.38 +0.71 775 pts QFA 6. BAYER Cassidy 1999 USA ETATS-UNIS 01:00.42 +0.67 774 pts QFA 7. TERAMURA Miho 1994 JPN JAPON 01:00.51 +0.66 770 pts QFA 8. IVRY Amit 1989 ISR ISRAËL 01:00.57 +0.65 768 pts QFA 9. CHAN Kin-Lok 1994 HKG HONGKONG 01:00.58 +0.72 768 pts QFB

Mehdy Metella (FRA) put up the top time in the men’s 100m butterfly recording a time of 52,47 followed by Hungary’s Bence Pulai in 52,94. Michael Andrew (USA) had the fifth fastest time of 53,52.

Men’s 100m butterfly, A-final:

1. METELLA Mehdy 1992 FRA CN MARSEILLE 00:52.47 +0.69 856 pts QFA 2. PULAI Bence 1991 HUN HONGRIE 00:52.94 +0.72 833 pts QFA 3. CZERNIAK Konrad 1989 POL POLOGNE 00:53.41 +0.69 811 pts QFA 4. VERLINDEN Joeri 1988 NED PSV 00:53.46 +0.70 809 pts QFA 5. ANDREW Michael 1999 USA ETATS-UNIS 00:53.52 +0.70 806 pts QFA 6. POPRAWA Michal Adam 1994 POL POLOGNE 00:53.58 +0.67 803 pts QFA 6. DESPLANCHES Jeremy 1994 SUI OLYMPIC NICE NATATION 00:53.58 +0.63 803 pts QFA 8. GOOSEN Mathys 1996 NED PAYS-BAS 00:53.60 +0.70 803 pts QFA

Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) took the top spot for tonight’s A-final in 1:57,78. She owns the fourth spot in the current FINA World Ranking with a time of 1:55,53. 2001 born Ajna Kesely is the second fastest qualifier ahead of Canada’s youngsters Rebecca Smith (1:59,11) and Taylor Ruck (1:59,59). Ruck is the highest ranked swimmer according to the World Ranking in 1:54,81, only Katie Ledecky has been faster in 2018, yesterday in St. Clara, USA, at the Pro Swim. USA’s Missy Franklin (2:00,51) and Brooke Forde (2:01,24) are qualiied for the B-final.

Women’s 200m freestyle

1. BONNET Charlotte 1995 FRA OLYMPIC NICE NATATION 01:57.78 +0.76 882 pts QFA 2. KESELY Ajna 2001 HUN HONGRIE 01:58.53 +0.70 866 pts QFA 3. SMITH Rebecca 2000 CAN CANADA 01:59.11 +0.72 853 pts QFA 4. RUCK Taylor 2000 CAN CANADA 01:59.59 +0.69 843 pts QFA 5. FOOS Reva 1993 GER ALLEMAGNE 01:59.67 +0.81 841 pts QFA 6. SANCHEZ Kayla 2001 CAN CANADA 01:59.83 +0.71 838 pts QFA 7. BELMONTE Mireia 1990 ESP UCAM 02:00.16 +0.65 831 pts QFA 8. EGOROVA Anna 1998 RUS MONTPELLIER METROPOLE NATATION 02:00.26 +0.71 829 pts QFA 9. FRANKLIN Missy 1995 USA ATHENS BULLDOGS 02:00.51 +0.78 824 pts QFB 11. FORDE Brooke 1999 USA ETATS-UNIS 02:01.24 +0.71 809 pts QFB

Jordan Pothain (FRA) was the top qualifier with a time of 1:47,97 in the men’s 200m freestyle. Norway’s Truls Wigdel, born 1999, was the second fastest qualifier in 1:48,99. USA’s Kieran Smith set a new personal best time, he was clocked at 1:49,69, his first time under 1:50. He qualified sixth for the A-final.

Men’s 200m freestyle, A-final: