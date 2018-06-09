Cox, Fujimori Among Prelim Scratches On Day 3 In Santa Clara

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA
- Santa Clara, CA
- June 7-10, 2018
Highlighting day 3 scratches at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara is Madisyn Cox, who was a no-show in both of her events yesterday and appears to not be in attendance at the competition.
Today, Cox was seeded 2nd in the women’s 200 IM behind Melanie Margalis, and was also coming in as the 7th seed in the women’s 100 breast.
Takeharu Fujimori of Japan, racing for the Phoenix Swim Club, was the 7th seed in the men’s 100 breast, but has also scratched out. However, he will still be in action contesting the men’s 200 IM.
Those were the only two scratches from swimmers seeded to make an A-final, but there were a few other notable names scratching in Kendyl Stewart and Luis Martinez. Stewart was a NS yesterday in the 100 fly, and has officially scratched today in both the 100 free and 100 back where she was seeded 17th and 18th respectively.
Martinez, who was 4th in last night’s 100 fly, has opted out of the 200 fly today, but will still swim the 100 freestyle.
Full Scratch List (Top 27 Seeds)
- Kendyl Stewart, Women’s 100 back, 18th seed
- Amalie Fackenthal, Women’s 100 back, 25th seed
- Paige Hetrick, Women’s 100 back, 26th seed
- Aviv Barzelay, Women’s 100 back, 27th seed
- Meg Finnon, Women’s 200 fly, 14th seed
- Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou, Women’s 200 fly, 16th seed
- Luis Martinez, Men’s 200 fly, 19th seed
- Madisyn Cox, Women’s 100 breast, 7th seed
- Takeharu Fujimori, Men’s 100 breast, 7th seed
- Kendyl Stewart, Women’s 100 free, 17th seed
- Madisyn Cox, Women’s 200 IM, 2nd seed
- Meghan Lynch, Women’s 200 IM, 27th seed
