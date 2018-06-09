2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The third of four days is set to get underway at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara, with the 100 back, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 free and 200 IM on today’s schedule.

Among the highlights, we’ll see Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte race in the 6th heat of the men’s 200 IM, with a potential intriguing battle between those two and Chase Kalisz brewing for tonight. Lochte will also swim the 100 back, Kalisz will do the 200 fly, and Dressel is in the 100 freestyle where he’ll look to end Nathan Adrian‘s PSS undefeated streak.

On the women’s side, the 100 freestyle is loaded including co-Olympic champions Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak in action, along with Katie Ledecky. Kylie Masse, Regan Smith and Olivia Smoliga headline the women’s 100 back, while Lilly King will be the one to beat in the 100 breast.

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016

All of the big guns cruised through the women’s 100 back prelims easily, with Ali Deloof, Regan Smith and Kylie Masse winning the three circle-seeded heats in 1:00-point for seeds 1, 2 and 4, with Olivia Smoliga in at 3rd. All three of the Americans have been 59 this year, while Masse leads the world ranks with her 58.54 from the Commonwealth Games.

Claire Adams and Amy Bilquist were both just a few tenths off their season bests for the 5th and 6th seeds.

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer, 2016

Ryan Murphy was the lone man sub-55 this morning in the 100 back prelims, cruising to a time of 54.86 as he won the last heat over teammate Jacob Pebley who qualifies 4th.

Ryosuke Irie and Matt Grevers won the other two circle-seeded heats, and Cal’s Daniel Carr, who had a very successful NCAA campaign, posted a very strong 55.57 in his first LC 100 back of the season.

Between Murphy, Irie, Grevers, Pebley and 7th seed Markus Thormeyer, five of the world’s top-14 100 backstrokers this year will contest tonight’s final.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams, 2012

Leah Smith of Tucson Ford was very strong this morning in the women’s 200 fly, posting a new best time of 2:11.27, knocking off 1.3 seconds from her showing in Indianapolis. She takes the top seed into tonight, with Cal’s Katie McLaughlin just one tenth off her season best for 2nd in 2:11.32.

Kelsi Dahlia had a decent morning swim for 3rd in 2:12.08, including posting the fastest final 50 in the field in 33.51, while Regan Smith had a nice double to come back shortly after her 100 back and take 4th overall in 2:12.42.

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao, 2017

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni, 2011

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

Men’s 100 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian, 2016

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Men’s 200 IM Prelims