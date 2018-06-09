Lilly King: “I’ve been 2:24 10,00 Times” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 2:21.41, Yuliya Efimova, 2016

Lilly King of Indiana went wire-to-wire to win the women’s 200 breast, out aggressively in 32.34 before holding 37s the rest of the way to touch in 2:24.97, .02 off her fastest of the season.

Emily Escobedo of Condors used a strong back half to claim 2nd in 2:26.56, and Mexico’s Melissa Rodriguez followed up her personal best from prelims by dropping .01 in 2:27.35 to take 3rd. Annie Lazor (2:27.87) and Allie Szekely (2:28.32) both had season bests for 4th and 5th.