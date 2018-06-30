James Guy Confirms Adding 2 Fly, Dropping 4 Free for Euros Lineup (Video)

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FLY

Meet Record: 1:54.33, Tamas Kenderesi (HUN), 2017

Brazilian Luiz Melo used the fastest middle 100 in the field (59.27) to hold over a second advantage at the 150m mark of the men’s 200 fly, holding solid on the last length to touch in 1:55.83. That improves his personal best of 1:55.92 set at the Maria Lenk Trophy, and elevates him from 13th to 11th in the world rankings for the year.

Meet record holder and defending champ Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary was only 5th at the halfway mark but used his signature strong back end to move into 2nd in a time of 1:56.72, running down Great Britain’s James Guy (1:56.88) on the final 50. Guy was just over two tenths off his season-best, while Kenderesi has been as fast as 1:54.14 this year which has him 4th in the world.