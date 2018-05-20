2x OW World Juniors Qualifier Ivan Puskovitch Verbally Commits to USC

Ivan Puskovitch, a two-time qualifier for FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships and 2018 USA Swimming Open Water 7.5K Junior National Champion, has verbally committed to the University of Southern California. Puskovitch announced his commitment to USC via his social media accounts saying:

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California to continue my academics and swimming! I would like to thank everyone who has helped make this possible, especially my Mom, my Brother and my Coach, Chris Lear. Fight On!”

Puskovitch is a junior at The Episcopal Academy just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He swims under coach Chris Lear for both his high school and club, Episcopal Academy Aquatic Club (EAAC).

In addition to his Open Water Team & National Junior Team status, Puskovitch is a 2018 Easterns Champion in the 500 free, a four-time Inter-Ac (Inter Academic League) Champion in the 500 free and 200 IM, a six-time Eastern Zone Open Water Champion, a Summer Futures multi-event champion and high point winner, a Summer Junior Nationals medalist, and a former NAG record holder. Puskovitch also holds USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American honors.

Primarily an open water swimmer and distance freestyle specialist, Puskovitch is also strong in IMs:

500/400 free: 4:27.35/3:59.46

1000/800 free: 9:20.70/8:14.50

1650/1500 free: 15:32.73/15:45.68

200 IM: 1:50/39/2:09.07

400 IM: 3:54.22/4:28.26

200 fly: 1:53.43/2:06.73

Puskovitch is the first boy from the high school class of 2019 to announce his verbal commitment to USC.

I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California to continue my academics and swimming! I would like to thank everyone who has helped make this possible, especially my Mom, my Brother and my Coach, Chris Lear. Fight On! pic.twitter.com/iGnX7Gpz4c — Ivan Puskovitch (@SwimIMP28) May 20, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].