Dean Farris to Train at Texas for Part of the Summer (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 50 FREE:

Michael Andrew scorched a lifetime best 21.73 to dominate this race by a second. That took .02 off his former lifetime best of 21.75. Andrew swam that 21.75 twice at last summer’s World Juniors to set the World Junior Record and win the title. Behind him, Auburn-based sprint standouts Peter Holodaand Shane Ryan rounded out the top 3.

Florida’s World Champion Caeleb Dressel finished 6th here in 23.13. He followed closely behind incoming Gator Will Davis (23.01) and Harvard All-American Dean Farris (23.10). Dressel’s time was about a second slower than he was at this meet last season, but in all likelihood he’s in extremely heavy training.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Shane Ryan– 54.66 Youssef Said- 55.55 Joey Reilman- 56.17

Some difficulties with the wedges caused a delay, but once they got back up an running, Shane Ryanreturned to the pool. This time, Irish Olympian Ryan came out on top as he posted a 54.66 ahead of Georgia’s Youssef Said. All-American Dean Farris, who set an Ivy League Record in the yards version of this race, also returned for his 2nd race of the night as he touched 10th in 57.17.

Caeleb Dressel also swam this race, touching in 58.71 for 21st overall. Interestingly, they had to run 5 heats of 8 swimmers instead of the usual 4 heats of 10 swimmers as they weren’t able to find 10 working wedges for the event.