Phoebe Bacon talks Irish Open, Being on the JNat Team, and her last name (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

Phoebe Bacon– 1:00.86 Sydney Sell- 1:02.89 Sherrison Dressel- 1:03.21

15-year-old Phoebe Bacon was less than 8 tenths off her best time, a 1:00.09 from last month’s Irish Open, as she won by over 2 seconds in 1:00.86. She was followed by a pair of Gators: Sydney Sell and Sherridon Dressel. Bailey Grinter had a quick turnaround as she was back in action here to finish 5th in 1:03.39.

Bacon recently competed at the Irish Open, where she went a best time of 1:00.09 in the 100 back. It was her first time competing, or traveling, out of the country. Bacon,who is finishing up her freshman year of high school, is also a member of the junior national team, and recently attended her first junior national training camp. She’s also well known in the swimming community because… well, her last name is Bacon.