14 Caroline Cooper Announces Verbal Commitment to Tar Heels

Caroline Cooper, the #14 recruit on our list of top-20 girls in the high school class of 2019, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina for 2019-20. She will join Amy Dragelin and Ellie VanNote in the UNC class of 2023. Cooper is from Orlando, Florida and swims for Highlander Aquatic Club and Winter Park High School.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill!! I fell in love with the atmosphere of the campus and knew that this was the perfect place to further my academic and swim career. I can’t wait to join an outstanding coaching staff and group of girls. Go Heels!!!”

Cooper is the top 200 flyer in the class of 2019, having gone 1:56.03 in her second-place finish at NCSA Spring Championship in March. She was 12th in the 100 fly and also competed in the 100 IM and 200 IM. In high school season she placed third in the 100 fly with a best time of 53.99, and sixth in the 100 back (57.31) at the 2017 FHSAA Class 4A State Championship last fall. She also earned a PB in the 100 free (52.08) leading off the Winter Park 400 free relay.

She kicked off this year’s LCM season with several lifetime bests at Irish Open Swimming Championship, including 100 back (1:07.08), 50 fly (28.27), 100 fly (1:01.03), and 200 fly (2:13.12).

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:56.03

100 fly – 53.99

50 fly – 25.10

200 IM – 2:03.87

100 IM – 57.06

Cooper’s top times would have been helpful to the Tar Heels at the 2018 ACC Championships. She would have scored in the A final of the 200 fly along with Bryanna Cameron, with whom Cooper will overlap for one year. She would have been a C-finalist in the 100 fly.

