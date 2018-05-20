5 Gum Runs Ads Featuring Senior Citizens’ Inspiring Stories

5 Gum has rolled out a group of ads that feature the inspiring stories from senior citizens who felt like they missed their golden opportunities in life, and the way their stories now have impacted the lives of younger generations.

One spot in particular focused on Stanford, who grew up in Chicago in the 1960s. In his two minute spot, Stanford recounts his natural talent and dedication to swimming, but the societal obstacles that blocked him from continuing the sport he loved. Feeling like he didn’t belong on the all-white swim team at his high school, Stanford switched to basketball, but always felt like he had something great to give the sport of swimming.

A recent 5 Gum survey found that a whopping 96% of American senior citizens have at least one regret in their life. Hoping to inspire today’s youth to take risks and strive for their dreams and aspirations, 5 Gum has teamed up with Stanford and four other senior citizens to share their stories.

Stanford hopes that his story can inspire younger generations to say “yes” at a point in their lives where, when Stanford was their age, he said “no.”