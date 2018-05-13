SwimMAC’s Ellie VanNote Sends Verbal Commitment to Tar Heels

Waxhaw, North Carolina’s Ellie VanNote has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the fall of 2019. She becomes the second SwimMAC swimmer to commit to the Tar Heels; Amy Dragelin made her intention known in February.

“I am so excited to attend UNC Chapel Hill not only for academics but also swimming. I fell in love with the campus and had a great connection with the coaches and swimmers. I can not wait to be apart of such an outstanding team! [sic]”

VanNote attends Marvin Ridge High School. She won the NCHSAA 3A state title in the 100 fly as a sophomore, helping Marvin Ridge dominate in the team standings. This year, the Mavericks had to contend with Charlotte Catholic (who, thanks to NCHSAA conference realignment, left the 4A SoMeck Charlotte conference and joined a 3A conference with Union County teams, including Monroe, which moved up from 2A) and placed second at the 2018 3A State Championship. VanNote was runner-up in the 100 fly, although with a time (54.02) that was 1.2 seconds faster than her winning time from 2017. She also took third in the 200 free (1:50.06, 2.4 seconds faster than last year) and led off the 200 and 400 free relays, both of which finished third.

In club swimming, the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from SwimMAC Carolina is a versatile talent who excels in free, fly, back, and IM. At 2017 Winter Juniors East (competing as Elizabeth VanNote) she swam the 200 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly, and scored a PB in the 200 IM at time trials. This spring she has updated her lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.02

200 fly – 1:59.23

100 back – 55.81

200 back – 1:59.47

200 free – 1:49.67

200 IM – 2:03.24

