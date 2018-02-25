Tar Heels Receive Verbal Commitment from NCISAA Record-holder Amy Dragelin

Amy Dragelin, a high school junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, has verbally committed to swim for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I am ecstatic for the opportunity study at one of the top universities in the country and to train under Coach DeSelm. The unique thing about Carolina is the staff and team recruited me not only as a swimmer, but as a person. They all value the Carolina culture and I can not [sic] wait to be a part of it.”

Dragelin wrapped up her junior season with Charlotte Latin School last weekend at the 2018 NCISAA 3A State Championships. Individually, she won the 100 free (51.19) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.53). Dragelin also anchored the Charlotte Latin 200 and 400 freestyle relays, both of which state titles and the latter of which broke the state record.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Dragelin swims year-round for SwimMAC Carolina. She competed in the 50 free, 100 free (where she placed 10th), 200 free (9th), 100 back, and 200 IM at 2017 Winter Juniors East, and earned PBs in all but the back.

Dragelin is the first verbal commit to the Tar Heels’ class of 2023, but follows a MAC-to-UNC pipeline that includes current high school seniors Heidi Lowe, Lilly Higgs, and Sophie Lindner.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:47.84

100 free – 50.04

200 back – 2:00.06

100 back – 56.24

200 IM – 2:03.58

