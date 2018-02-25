Claire Adams Shifts Focus From 200 Back to 100 Free (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

  • Big 12 Meet Record: 47.65, Rebecca Millard (Texas), 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.53
  • 2017 NCAA Invite Time: 48.62
  1. GOLD: Claire Adams, Texas, 47.46
  2. SILVER: Rebecca Millard, Texas, 47.87
  3. BRONZE: Brooke Hansen, Texas, 49.38

Texas’ Millard flipped ahead on the front-half with a 22.75 to Adams’ 22.95. Adams started to close the gap on the 3rd 25 and outsplit Millard by about half a second down the final pool length to win in Meet Record-setting time. Millard was just a couple of tenths shy of her prelims time and former Meet Record. Longhorns Hansen and Anelise Diener battled for bronze, with Hansen clipping Diener (47.41) by hundredths at the finish after they were neck-and-neck the whole way through.

