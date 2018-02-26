Will Licon Gives Commentary on the Evolution of College Swimming

At the Big 12 Championships last night, SwimSwam caught up with longhorn great Will Licon. Licon was excited to finally have feeling and energy in his legs back for once, as the UT pro group will be coming down in training for the Atlanta Pro Swim.

We also asked Will about his thoughts on the conference meets that have occurred so far, specifically about the times that have been thrown up. Will expressed his surprise and respect at the American records that were broken by Caeleb Dressel in the 200 IM and the 100 Breast (his “off” events). But he also spoke about how fast the sport has gotten from the lower end, and how 5-10 years ago, only a couple guys had ever broken the legendary 19 second barrier in the 50 yard free. Now, it’s commonplace to win a conference meet with that time.