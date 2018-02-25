Eddie Reese Called Tate Jackson Being Swimmer of the Meet a Week Ago (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY:

  • Big 12 Meet Record: 2:48.66, Texas, 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:52.10
  1. GOLD: Texas, 2:48.35
  2. SILVER: West Virginia, 2:54.30
  3. BRONZE: TCU, 3:02.41

Townley Haas led things off for Texas, touching in 42.89 ahead of West Virginia’s Merwane Elmerini (43.24). Brett Ringgold put up a 41.23 on the 2nd leg, handing off to Jeff Newkirk (42.75). Tate Jackson closed in 41.48 as they took down the Meet Record. Notably absent from the lineup tonight was Joseph Schooling.

FINAL MEN’S TEAM SCORES:

  1. University of Texas               760   2. West Virginia University          654
  3. Texas Christian University        471

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Eddie Reese Called Tate Jackson Being Swimmer of the Meet a Week Ago (Video)"

newest oldest most voted
ArtVanDeLegh10

If the team is really the least rested team he’s ever had at this point in the season, I can’t wait to see what they can do when they are rested.

Vote Up6-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
FLSwimmer

Hands down one of the greatest coaches of all time

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tomek

The Greatest Coach of All-TIme

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »