Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY:
- Big 12 Meet Record:
2:48.66, Texas, 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:52.10
- GOLD: Texas, 2:48.35
- SILVER: West Virginia, 2:54.30
- BRONZE: TCU, 3:02.41
Townley Haas led things off for Texas, touching in 42.89 ahead of West Virginia’s Merwane Elmerini (43.24). Brett Ringgold put up a 41.23 on the 2nd leg, handing off to Jeff Newkirk (42.75). Tate Jackson closed in 41.48 as they took down the Meet Record. Notably absent from the lineup tonight was Joseph Schooling.
FINAL MEN’S TEAM SCORES:
1. University of Texas 760 2. West Virginia University 654 3. Texas Christian University 471
3 Comments on "Eddie Reese Called Tate Jackson Being Swimmer of the Meet a Week Ago (Video)"
If the team is really the least rested team he’s ever had at this point in the season, I can’t wait to see what they can do when they are rested.
Hands down one of the greatest coaches of all time
The Greatest Coach of All-TIme