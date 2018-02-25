Pac 12 Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Live Results

Championship Central

Notes

Stanford thoroughly dominated this meet beating second place Cal by nearly 300 points. Stanford’s top single event score came in the 400 IM where they scored a ridiculous 176 points by going 1-2-3-5-6-7-10. They also scored 168 in the 500 free, and 140 in the 200 free. Cal had the highest non Stanford single event score with 143 in the 100 back.

By Swimulator power points the top 10 swims of the meet in order were Ella Eastin ‘s 1:49.51 200 fly, Katie Ledecky ‘s 4:26.09 500 free, Simone Manuel ‘s 21.2 50 free, Manuel’s 46.43 100 free, Ledecky’s 1:40.71 200 free, Manuel’s 1:40.78 200 free, Ledecky’s 3:56.53 400 IM, Abbey Weitzeil ‘s 46.63 100 free, Weitzeil’s 21.41 50 free, and Eastin’s 3:57.32 400 IM.

Stanford returns the most individual points with 1066, but Cal is close behind with 1024.5. Stanford is graduating a ton more individual points than Cal (422.5 vs 169.5), but Stanford doesn’t have that many more open roster spots to fill. Cal graduates 4 swimmers, and Stanford loses 5 swimmers and 2 divers. This meet could come down to the best recruiting class next year from these two teams.

Stanford put 45 individuals in A finals and had 70 individual scoring performances. Cal had 31 A finals and 67 scoring performances. Arizona St got 3rd despite only 11 A finals appearances (the same number as 6th place UCLA) because they jammed the B final with 26 appearances.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Scores

1. Stanford: 1776.5

2. Cal: 1487

3. Arizona St: 996

4. USC: 948.5

5. Arizona: 932.5

6. UCLA: 847.5

7. Utah: 441

8. Washington St: 307

9. Oregon St: 199

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Stanford Cal Arizona St USC Arizona UCLA Utah Washington St Oregon St 200 Medley Relay 56 64 50 54 52 48 44 46 0 800 Free Relay 112 128 98 108 104 98 88 92 42 1 mtr Diving 198 174 194 131 130 164 107 92 42 500 Free 366 237 218 171 186 175 107 92 42 200 IM 483 340 262 191 202 221 107 96 43 50 Free 555.5 446.5 302 216 302.5 238.5 107 96 43 200 Free Relay 611.5 510.5 354 270 302.5 288.5 155 142 87 400 IM 787.5 567.5 398 277 350.5 291.5 177 147 87 100 Fly 857.5 667 412 385.5 395.5 307.5 180 147 93 200 Free 997.5 721 446 418.5 451.5 344.5 188 147 93 100 Breast 1048.5 781 513 476.5 489.5 369.5 231 167 93 100 Back 1080.5 924 530 507.5 526.5 415.5 257 184 106 3 mtr Diving 1166.5 972 615 547.5 551.5 476.5 274 184 106 400 Medley Relay 1230.5 1028 667 547.5 605.5 526.5 322 230 150 1650 Free 1290.5 1051 740 626.5 669.5 571.5 334 236 150 200 Back 1401.5 1162 771 646.5 716.5 592.5 345 243 153 100 Free 1475.5 1257 810 680.5 799.5 618.5 353 246 153 200 Breast 1545.5 1315 884 740.5 819.5 666.5 379 252 153 200 Fly 1654.5 1382 884 826.5 851.5 714.5 386 261 157 Platform Diving 1720.5 1423 948 894.5 880.5 797.5 397 261 157 400 Free Relay 1776.5 1487 996 948.5 932.5 847.5 441 307 199

Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Stanford Cal Arizona St USC Arizona UCLA Utah Washington St Oregon St 200 Medley Relay 56 64 50 54 52 48 44 46 0 800 Free Relay 56 64 48 54 52 50 44 46 42 1 mtr Diving 86 46 96 23 26 66 19 0 0 500 Free 168 63 24 40 56 11 0 0 0 200 IM 117 103 44 20 16 46 0 4 1 50 Free 72.5 106.5 40 25 100.5 17.5 0 0 0 200 Free Relay 56 64 52 54 0 50 48 46 44 400 IM 176 57 44 7 48 3 22 5 0 100 Fly 70 99.5 14 108.5 45 16 3 0 6 200 Free 140 54 34 33 56 37 8 0 0 100 Breast 51 60 67 58 38 25 43 20 0 100 Back 32 143 17 31 37 46 26 17 13 3 mtr Diving 86 48 85 40 25 61 17 0 0 400 Medley Relay 64 56 52 0 54 50 48 46 44 1650 Free 60 23 73 79 64 45 12 6 0 200 Back 111 111 31 20 47 21 11 7 3 100 Free 74 95 39 34 83 26 8 3 0 200 Breast 70 58 74 60 20 48 26 6 0 200 Fly 109 67 0 86 32 48 7 9 4 Platform Diving 66 41 64 68 29 83 11 0 0 400 Free Relay 56 64 48 54 52 50 44 46 42

Year Points

Stanford Cal Arizona St USC Arizona UCLA Utah Washington St Oregon St FR 410 359 309 135 154 100 69 38 0 SO 426 348.5 220 267.5 157 124.5 34 5 16 JR 230 317 139 266 217 188 97 34 11 SR 422.5 169.5 78 73 194.5 187 13 0 0 Returning 1066 1024.5 668 668.5 528 412.5 200 77 27

How Many Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Stanford Cal Arizona St USC Arizona UCLA Utah Washington St Oregon St 1 8 2 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 4 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 8 5 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 3 4 3 3 1 2 0 0 0 5 5 3 0 4 2 2 0 0 0 6 5 7 0 1 2 2 0 0 0 7 6 3 1 0 3 2 0 0 0 8 3 3 3 2 4 1 0 0 0 9 3 3 4 2 1 1 2 0 0 10 4 1 4 3 1 2 1 0 0 11 4 2 1 4 1 2 1 1 0 12 0 5 4 3 3 1 0 0 0 13 1 2 6 2 2 1 2 0 0 14 1 3 1 2 6 3 1 0 1 15 0 3 4 1 3 3 1 0 0 16 2 5 2 0 3 1 1 1 0 17 2 1 1 3 2 6 1 1 0 18 2 3 2 0 5 2 2 0 0 19 1 2 2 3 3 0 4 1 1 20 1 1 3 0 6 1 1 3 0 21 1 2 3 1 1 4 1 2 1 22 1 1 3 0 2 4 2 2 1 23 1 0 1 0 0 7 6 2 0 24 1 2 0 2 3 2 2 2 1 A Final 45 31 11 16 14 11 0 0 0 B Final 15 24 26 17 20 14 9 2 1 C Final 10 12 15 9 22 26 19 13 4

Individual Scoring Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. They are a way to compare time quality across events.

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ledecky, Katie SO 96 500 Free 1 4:26.09 976 400 IM 1 3:56.53 928 200 Free 1 1:40.71 938 Manuel, Simone SR 92 50 Free 1 21.2 971 200 Free 2 1:40.78 934 100 Free 1 46.43 949 Eastin, Ella JR 88 500 Free 2 4:34.04 829 400 IM 2 3:57.32 912 200 Fly 1 1:49.51 977 Hu, Janet SR 86 50 Free 4 21.98 791 100 Back 1 49.93 882 200 Back 2 1:49.49 840 Forde, Brooke FR 81 200 IM 3 1:54.98 793 400 IM 3 4:01.04 840 200 Breast 3 2:07.43 780 Howe, Ally SR 81 200 IM 4 1:55.12 788 100 Fly 2 51.03 825 200 Back 3 1:50.05 822 Drabot, Katie SO 78 200 IM 5 1:55.15 787 200 Free 4 1:43.92 780 200 Fly 3 1:52.07 862 Stevens, Leah JR 72 500 Free 9 4:37.44 775 400 IM 6 4:07.74 729 1650 Free 2 15:52.54 731 Paulsen, Mia FR 70 1 mtr Diving 8 268.45 3 mtr Diving 6 313.1 Platform Diving 6 256.15 Williams, Kim JR 70 200 IM 7 1:55.74 768 100 Breast 3 59.07 783 200 Breast 9 2:09.07 737 Voss, Erin SO 67 500 Free 7 4:40.7 728 200 Free 9 1:45.4 719 200 Back 6 1:51.94 764 Szekely, Allie SO 66 200 IM 11 1:56.85 733 400 IM 5 4:06.63 746 200 Back 5 1:51.72 771 Pitzer, Lauren FR 65 500 Free 3 4:36.61 788 200 Free 8 1:45.36 720 100 Free 11 49.02 697 Farnsworth, Hal SO 62 1 mtr Diving 10 265.7 3 mtr Diving 7 306.5 Platform Diving 8 239.2 Byrnes, Megan SO 57 500 Free 5 4:39.05 752 200 Free 29 1:48.89 581 1650 Free 1 15:49.38 744 Cook, Kassidy SR 55 1 mtr Diving 2 320.9 3 mtr Diving 3 343.95 Engel, Lindsey SR 49.5 50 Free 23 22.89 629 100 Fly 5 52.18 740 200 Fly 7 1:54.78 761 Kukurugya, Hann FR 47 500 Free 14 4:44.33 678 400 IM 7 4:09.19 707 200 Fly 16 2:01.46 540 Zhao, Grace FR 47 50 Free 35 23.35 544 100 Breast 6 1:00.04 724 200 Breast 7 2:10.57 699 Meyers, Alex SR 37 50 Free 17 22.63 673 200 Free 16 1:46.53 675 100 Free 10 48.95 703 Green, Lauren FR 37 50 Free 21 22.78 648 100 Fly 10 52.41 725 200 Fly 11 1:55.6 733 Gardner, Abby FR 29 1 mtr Diving 11 259.65 3 mtr Diving 18 237.35 Platform Diving 19 181.95 Glavinovich, Ka FR 24 500 Free 28 4:49.87 601 400 IM 10 4:09.26 706 200 Back 18 1:56.22 647 Gallagher, Samm SR 22 1 mtr Diving 22 224.5 3 mtr Diving 20 210.25 Platform Diving 13 200.75 Volpenhein, Ash FR 10 50 Free 30 23.29 556 200 Free 24 1:48.38 602 100 Free 17 49.77 636 Stenstrom, Broo SO 0 50 Free 40 23.66 482 200 Free 48 1:54.53 316 100 Free 34 51.35 496

Cal

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Baker, Kathleen JR 92 200 IM 1 1:52.70 876 100 Back 2 50.13 867 200 Back 1 1:48.27 881 Bilquist, Amy JR 80 50 Free 3 21.74 841 100 Back 3 51.28 787 200 Back 4 1:50.23 816 Weitzeil, Abbey SO 79 50 Free 2 21.41 917 200 Free 7 1:45.00 735 100 Free 2 46.63 926 Neumann, Robin FR 76 500 Free 8 4:40.92 725 200 Free 3 1:43.64 792 100 Free 3 48.09 776 Darcel, Sarah FR 74 200 IM 2 1:54.50 810 400 IM 4 4:03.00 806 200 Fly 9 1:55.26 744 Blovad, Keaton SO 73 200 IM 6 1:55.72 769 100 Back 4 51.83 752 200 Back 7 1:53.31 726 McLaughlin, Kat JR 65 500 Free 10 4:41.19 721 100 Fly 4 51.17 814 200 Fly 8 1:55.07 751 Thomas, Noemie SR 64.5 50 Free 14 22.71 660 100 Fly 3 51.11 818 200 Fly 5 1:53.77 796 Murphy, Maddie SO 62.5 50 Free 6 22.1 768 100 Fly 6 52.24 736 100 Free 12 49.04 695 Harrison, Ali FR 62 100 Fly 14 53.81 633 100 Breast 5 59.52 754 200 Breast 6 2:10.56 700 Devine, Chenoa SO 61 500 Free 6 4:40.62 729 400 IM 13 4:12.27 661 1650 Free 7 16:16.2 637 Lamay, Phoebe JR 55 1 mtr Diving 6 280 3 mtr Diving 11 263.6 Platform Diving 12 200.85 Thai, Britana FR 46 1 mtr Diving 12 257.65 3 mtr Diving 9 272.2 Platform Diving 16 190.5 Krivokapic-Zhou FR 45 100 Fly 15 53.79 634 100 Back 6 52.56 708 200 Back 17 1:55.87 656 Roses, Maija SR 43 200 IM 20 2:01.13 604 100 Breast 8 1:00.42 702 200 Breast 11 2:10.86 692 Hull, Valerie SR 40 50 Free 12 22.43 708 200 Free 31 1:49.08 573 100 Free 5 48.67 726 Dilsaver, Danie FR 38 200 IM 13 1:59.97 640 400 IM 14 4:14.84 623 200 Breast 16 2:15.96 562 Mykkanen, Court SO 28 400 IM 19 4:20.41 530 100 Back 18 54.6 588 200 Back 12 1:56.12 650 Light, Aislinn SO 26 50 Free 43 23.85 442 100 Back 9 53.59 649 200 Back 19 1:56.27 645 Mau, Jasmine SR 22 100 Fly 16 54.58 580 100 Back 16 55.11 556 200 Fly 25 2:00.97 557 Cacao, Alexa JR 21 1 mtr Diving 18 231 3 mtr Diving 16 247.25 Platform Diving 22 169.45 Buckley, Alexa SO 19 200 IM 26 2:03.71 518 100 Breast 15 1:02.34 592 200 Breast 18 2:13.67 623 Navas, Kathleen FR 13 1 mtr Diving 25 213.3 3 mtr Diving 24 193.3 Platform Diving 15 191.8 Campbell, Jenni JR 4 500 Free 29 4:50.04 599 200 Free 21 1:47.72 629 200 Fly 28 2:02.45 503 Bailey, Elizabe FR 4 500 Free 42 4:56.76 493 400 IM 21 4:19.58 545 200 Fly 27 2:01.53 537 Tuck, Natalie FR 1 400 IM 26 4:23.85 465 100 Breast 24 1:04.23 470 Gallagher, Magg FR 0 3 mtr Diving 26 182.35 Im, Jackie FR 0 3 mtr Diving 25 191.4

Arizona St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McCool, Ashley FR 77 1 mtr Diving 4 298.45 3 mtr Diving 2 367.95 Platform Diving 7 239.95 Aiacoboae, Mara SR 74 1 mtr Diving 9 271.3 3 mtr Diving 8 304.5 Platform Diving 1 327.25 Ross, Marlies JR 59 200 IM 12 1:57.29 720 400 IM 8 4:11.93 666 200 Breast 8 2:10.9 691 Kaellgren, Frid FR 58 1 mtr Diving 3 302.9 3 mtr Diving 4 329.3 Platform Diving 20 180.7 Kansakoski, Sil SO 54 100 Breast 2 59.04 784 200 Breast 4 2:07.48 778 Dawson, Kendall SO 50 500 Free 12 4:42.31 706 200 Free 12 1:45.94 698 1650 Free 9 16:19.88 622 Isleta, Chloe K SO 49 200 IM 10 1:56.67 739 400 IM 12 4:11.58 672 200 Back 10 1:55.14 676 Curry, Camryn FR 43 200 IM 15 2:00.27 631 100 Back 10 53.71 642 200 Back 13 1:56.43 641 Fisch, Claire SO 43 50 Free 9 22.27 737 200 Free 22 1:48.00 618 100 Free 9 48.83 712 Deleske, Nora FR 38 400 IM 18 4:15.11 618 100 Breast 10 1:01.4 646 200 Breast 13 2:12.57 650 Teijonsalo, Fan JR 34 50 Free 19 22.74 655 100 Fly 13 53.17 675 100 Free 13 49.23 680 Nordin, Emma FR 27 500 Free 23 4:48.68 618 200 Free 17 1:46.18 688 1650 Free 11 16:21.16 617 Philapil, Kaya JR 25 50 Free 60 28.93 2 100 Breast 14 1:01.64 633 200 Breast 15 2:13.33 631 Deacon, Rebecca JR 21 1 mtr Diving 16 237.2 3 mtr Diving 19 232.7 Platform Diving 21 173.2 Wagner, Katheri SO 19 50 Free 13 22.63 673 100 Fly 30 55.31 527 100 Free 20 49.91 625 Laning, Erica FR 18 500 Free 26 4:49.53 606 200 Free 18 1:46.83 663 1650 Free 16 16:33.94 562 Smith, Cameron FR 17 500 Free 22 4:48.24 625 1650 Free 13 16:27.51 590 200 Fly 29 2:03.14 476 Wilson, Caitlyn FR 16 500 Free 21 4:48.21 625 1650 Free 15 16:32.82 567 200 Fly 26 2:01.25 547 Bathe, Sarah FR 15 1 mtr Diving 15 247.1 3 mtr Diving 22 200.65 Glinecke, Emily SO 5 50 Free 61 29.12 1 100 Breast 20 1:03.33 530 200 Breast 31 2:20.69 416 Ninkovic, Ivana SR 4 50 Free 63 29.81 0 100 Breast 21 1:03.41 525 200 Breast 32 2:21.6 386 Kolkebeck, Kris JR 0 50 Free 37 23.44 527 200 Free 35 1:49.58 552 100 Free 27 50.72 555

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hansson, Louise SO 60 100 Fly 1 50.17 897 200 Fly 2 1:51.13 902 Scott, Riley JR 60 100 Breast 1 58.81 799 200 Breast 2 2:07.29 784 Wade, Tatum SO 59 200 IM 9 1:56.37 748 200 Free 10 1:45.50 715 100 Free 8 48.92 705 Aroesty, Maggie FR 58 100 Breast 4 59.35 765 200 Breast 1 2:06.85 796 Wright, Madison JR 57 500 Free 17 4:42.47 704 100 Fly 8 52.56 715 200 Fly 4 1:53.38 811 Gowlett, Naomi SO 54 1 mtr Diving 14 252.95 3 mtr Diving 13 258.35 Platform Diving 3 260.8 Mann, Rebecca SO 48 500 Free 11 4:42.11 709 400 IM 19 4:16.88 590 1650 Free 4 16:06.96 674 Witt, Madison JR 46 1 mtr Diving 21 225.5 3 mtr Diving 10 267.4 Platform Diving 5 258.3 Weiss, Hannah SR 45 50 Free 38 23.49 517 100 Back 5 51.91 747 200 Back 9 1:52.99 735 Sanchez, Cather SO 40.5 50 Free 26 23.01 607 100 Fly 6 52.24 736 200 Fly 10 1:55.33 742 Stinson, Elizab JR 40 500 Free 13 4:44.21 680 400 IM 24 4:21.99 501 1650 Free 5 16:09.64 663 Ciesla, Marta FR 34 50 Free 5 22.04 780 200 Free 38 1:51.32 472 100 Free 17 49.62 648 Krebs, Tabitha JR 31 1 mtr Diving 19 229.5 3 mtr Diving 17 239.45 Platform Diving 11 204.3 Tycz, Caitlin FR 30 50 Free 33 23.34 546 100 Fly 12 53.06 682 200 Fly 12 1:55.98 721 Malazdrewicz, L SR 28 50 Free 31 23.31 552 200 Free 11 1:45.58 712 100 Free 15 49.55 654 Dubroff, Lily JR 16 50 Free 25 23 609 100 Fly 11 52.87 694 100 Free 26 50.45 579 Wooden, Allie JR 16 500 Free 24 4:49.58 606 200 Free 27 1:48.67 591 1650 Free 12 16:24.88 602 Rongione, Isabe FR 13 500 Free 27 4:49.57 606 400 IM 28 4:25.86 425 1650 Free 14 16:31.66 572 Miller, Abigail SO 6 100 Fly 28 55.2 535 100 Back 19 54.83 574 200 Back 28 2:01.98 468 Brockley, Piper SO 0 200 IM 31 2:07.37 378 100 Breast 27 1:04.26 468 200 Breast 29 2:20.08 436 Meisel, Maddie JR 0 500 Free 33 4:52.75 558 200 Free 33 1:49.15 570 100 Free 40 51.73 459 Toris, Victoria JR 0 50 Free 31 23.31 552 200 Free 32 1:49.12 572 100 Free 30 51.05 525 Santoyo, Tamara JR 0 50 Free 42 23.8 453 100 Fly 31 55.35 523 100 Free 44 52.29 402

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schnell, Delane FR 78 1 mtr Diving 5 285.7 3 mtr Diving 5 318.6 Platform Diving 2 285.6 Jacobsen, Kirst SO 77 500 Free 4 4:37.47 775 200 Free 6 1:44.88 740 1650 Free 3 16:04.01 686 Konopka, Katrin JR 69 50 Free 7 22.17 755 100 Back 8 53.47 656 100 Free 6 48.82 713 Stone, Jamie FR 58 50 Free 8 22.3 731 200 Free 14 1:46.17 689 100 Free 7 48.85 711 McHugh, Cameron SR 51 200 Free 13 1:45.95 697 100 Back 12 53.75 639 200 Back 8 1:53.48 721 Rumrill, Macken JR 41 200 IM 18 1:57.82 704 100 Fly 9 52.11 745 200 Fly 13 1:56.31 710 Bauer, Jenna SR 41 500 Free 15 4:45.44 663 400 IM 11 4:11.43 674 200 Back 14 1:57.65 607 Korenwinder, Ma SO 41 200 IM 22 2:01.79 583 100 Breast 7 1:00.08 721 200 Breast 12 2:12.44 653 Cox, Hannah SO 39 500 Free 19 4:44.6 675 400 IM 16 4:18.33 566 1650 Free 8 16:18.3 629 Ranslem, Mik JR 35 400 IM 17 4:13.2 648 100 Fly 14 53.78 635 200 Fly 14 1:57.77 663 Georges, Daniel JR 31 500 Free 18 4:44.34 678 400 IM 15 4:16.74 593 200 Back 15 1:58.34 587 Ginnis, Morgan SR 30 50 Free 10 22.36 720 100 Free 14 49.33 672 Martelle, Alexa SR 26 200 IM 19 2:00.7 617 100 Breast 12 1:01.57 637 200 Breast 20 2:15.75 568 Sutherland, Ash JR 22 50 Free 16 22.82 641 200 Free 30 1:49.01 576 100 Free 16 49.81 633 McCarthy, Emma JR 19 500 Free 20 4:44.85 671 200 Free 20 1:47.21 649 1650 Free 17 16:34.45 560 Kurki, Laura SR 17.5 50 Free 14 22.71 660 100 Fly 20 54.25 603 100 Free 32 51.22 509 Filipek, Kayla FR 14 50 Free 18 22.69 663 100 Fly 33 55.63 502 100 Free 18 49.8 634 Getzen, Sam SR 12 500 Free 36 4:53.54 546 100 Fly 18 53.73 638 200 Fly 20 1:59.13 620 Kremer, Paige SR 9 50 Free 20 22.75 653 100 Fly 27 55 550 100 Free 21 50.19 601 Lockridge, Clai SR 6 500 Free 38 4:55.37 517 200 Free 40 1:51.72 453 1650 Free 19 16:46.8 501 Shikler, Zohar FR 4 50 Free 22 22.84 637 100 Breast 33 1:06.65 304 100 Free 24 50.36 587 Costello, Kaitl SR 2 1 mtr Diving 24 217.6 3 mtr Diving 29 145.3 Platform Diving 24 165.85 Buttitta, Rhian SO 0 1 mtr Diving 29 143.5 Hage, Kati FR 0 200 IM 36 2:09.17 309 100 Breast 30 1:04.50 451 200 Breast 30 2:20.1 436

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Belanger, Elois JR 90 1 mtr Diving 1 324.4 3 mtr Diving 1 369.75 Platform Diving 4 258.4 Schanz, Emma JR 70 200 IM 8 1:56.53 743 100 Back 7 53.07 679 200 Breast 5 2:07.9 767 Grover, Katie SR 65 50 Free 11 22.39 715 200 Free 5 1:44.18 769 200 Fly 6 1:54.41 774 Liu, Kenisha SO 47 200 IM 17 1:57.4 716 200 Free 15 1:46.21 687 100 Free 4 48.3 757 Monahan, Ciara SR 42 1 mtr Diving 7 274.5 3 mtr Diving 15 251.3 Platform Diving 18 184.95 Kaunitz, Sarah SR 40 200 IM 14 1:59.98 639 100 Breast 13 1:01.58 636 200 Breast 14 2:12.81 644 Yanovsky, Alice FR 30 1 mtr Diving 23 222.6 3 mtr Diving 12 263.45 Platform Diving 14 198.15 Shiver, Traci SO 29 1 mtr Diving 17 235.25 3 mtr Diving 28 173.8 Platform Diving 9 219.05 Soe, Sandra JR 28 500 Free 16 4:45.78 659 200 Free 25 1:48.35 604 1650 Free 10 16:21.09 617 Lathrop, Jennif FR 25 100 Fly 29 55.24 532 100 Back 17 54.18 614 200 Back 11 1:55.89 656 Verger Gourson, SR 24 500 Free 31 4:50.99 585 200 Free 34 1:49.36 562 1650 Free 6 16:12.52 652 Okada, Amy SO 22.5 50 Free 23 22.89 629 100 Fly 17 53.47 655 200 Fly 15 1:58.47 641 Cain, Emma FR 20 200 IM 23 2:02.08 574 100 Breast 17 1:02.96 554 200 Breast 17 2:13.16 636 Russell, Madeli SO 19 1 mtr Diving 26 208.5 3 mtr Diving 23 197.1 Platform Diving 10 206.95 Goldblatt, Alli FR 11 500 Free 32 4:51.4 579 100 Fly 21 54.35 596 200 Fly 18 1:58.02 656 Agnew, Lucy FR 8 50 Free 54 24.64 281 100 Back 21 55.35 540 200 Back 21 1:57.95 598 Delisle, MP SR 8 100 Fly 22 54.45 589 100 Back 22 55.53 527 200 Fly 23 1:59.81 597 Kaunitz, Lisa SO 7 500 Free 25 4:49.33 609 400 IM 22 4:19.67 543 1650 Free 21 16:52.81 471 Varisco, Madiso SR 5 100 Back 20 55.34 540 200 Back 29 2:02.09 464 House, Emily FR 3 500 Free 45 4:59.1 453 100 Fly 38 56.43 436 200 Fly 22 1:59.50 608 Hummel, Margare FR 3 50 Free 51 24.17 375 100 Breast 23 1:03.86 495 200 Breast 24 2:19.54 454 Amberg, Natalie SR 3 500 Free 39 4:55.6 513 100 Back 23 56.23 478 200 Back 24 2:02.19 461 Honng, Emily FR 0 200 IM 32 2:07.57 370 100 Breast 26 1:04.25 469 200 Breast 26 2:19.73 448 Kwok, Sabrina JR 0 50 Free 46 23.92 427 100 Back 27 56.7 444 200 Back 30 2:03.16 425 Escalas, Elena JR 0 100 Breast 25 1:04.23 470 200 Breast 25 2:19.39 459 Reid, Carly JR 0 200 IM 33 2:07.8 361 200 Free 37 1:50.4 515 100 Free 36 51.49 482

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Robertson, Genn JR 37 50 Free 58 28.76 2 100 Breast 9 1:01.00 669 200 Breast 10 2:10.85 692 Greenlow, Clare FR 27 1 mtr Diving 13 253.5 3 mtr Diving 14 252.4 Platform Diving 26 159 Anderson, Jorda JR 26 500 Free 35 4:52.79 558 400 IM 9 4:08.31 721 200 Fly 19 1:58.83 630 Lott, Sarah SO 23 50 Free 50 24.13 383 100 Back 15 54.68 583 200 Back 16 1:59.92 538 Wayner, Darby JR 22 200 IM 27 2:04.26 498 100 Breast 11 1:01.48 642 200 Breast 19 2:15.6 572 Broome, Emma FR 16 100 Fly 23 54.83 562 100 Back 13 54.22 611 200 Back 25 2:01.06 500 Ruchala, Emma FR 14 1 mtr Diving 20 228.25 3 mtr Diving 27 175.75 Platform Diving 17 187.3 Butter, Dorien SR 8 50 Free 27 23.09 593 200 Free 19 1:46.91 660 100 Free 23 50.23 598 Gassaway, Maria SO 7 50 Free 62 29.23 1 100 Breast 18 1:03.00 551 200 Breast 27 2:19.77 447 Gebhart, Mandy FR 7 500 Free 44 4:58.34 466 200 Free 36 1:49.75 545 1650 Free 18 16:42.61 522 St. John, Gilli JR 6 50 Free 28 23.16 580 100 Fly 32 55.38 521 100 Free 19 49.87 628 Pick, Christina SO 4 400 IM 23 4:20.67 525 100 Fly 24 55.08 544 200 Fly 24 2:01.74 529 Caufield, Maken JR 4 1 mtr Diving 27 195.4 3 mtr Diving 21 202.55 Platform Diving 25 160.2 Horvath, Grace FR 3 400 IM 27 4:24.66 449 100 Breast 31 1:05.01 416 200 Breast 22 2:16.2 556 Wickham, Kat SR 3 500 Free 40 4:55.65 512 200 Free 47 1:53.65 358 1650 Free 22 16:53.31 468 Casarin, Ianire JR 2 50 Free 48 23.94 423 200 Free 23 1:48.17 611 100 Free 29 50.88 540 McClendon, Sara FR 2 500 Free 48 5:04.28 360 1650 Free 23 17:02.31 421 Ford, Nicole SR 2 1 mtr Diving 28 173.4 Platform Diving 23 165.95 Jackson, Claire SO 0 50 Free 41 23.75 463 200 Free 46 1:53.19 381 100 Free 33 51.26 505 Allen, Mallori SO 0 100 Back 26 56.62 450 200 Back 26 2:01.61 481 Pabst, Hailey SR 0 500 Free 43 4:57.93 473 200 Free 39 1:51.35 471 200 Back 27 2:01.93 470 Zeiger, Rebecca FR 0 200 IM 34 2:07.93 356 200 Free 51 1:56.01 251 200 Back 32 2:08.17 243 Marsh, Jenna SR 0 50 Free 39 23.64 486 100 Fly 34 55.66 499 100 Free 35 51.42 489 Mitchell, Kylie FR 0 500 Free 46 4:59.53 445 200 Free 49 1:55.42 276 1650 Free 25 17:16.25 346 Fagan, Gabby FR 0 50 Free 47 23.93 425 200 Free 43 1:52.51 414 100 Free 37 51.65 467 Smith, Marah SO 0 100 Fly 40 58.02 305 100 Breast 29 1:04.47 453 200 Breast 33 2:21.62 385

Washington St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Margetts, Jasmi JR 18 200 IM 21 2:01.57 590 400 IM 20 4:16.91 590 200 Fly 17 1:57.92 659 Cook, Emily FR 18 50 Free 52 24.18 373 100 Back 11 53.74 640 200 Back 23 1:58.27 589 Peseux, Clothil JR 13 200 IM 29 2:04.85 476 100 Breast 16 1:02.89 558 200 Breast 23 2:18.4 490 Duarte, Mackenz FR 10 200 IM 35 2:08.31 342 100 Breast 19 1:03.22 537 200 Breast 21 2:16.19 556 McCoy, Taylor FR 6 200 IM 28 2:04.83 477 100 Back 24 56.52 457 200 Back 20 1:57.52 611 Falk, Ryan SO 5 500 Free 30 4:50.49 592 1650 Free 20 16:50.3 484 Lindberg, Elsa JR 3 50 Free 59 28.85 2 100 Breast 22 1:03.72 505 200 Breast 35 2:25.48 261 Fores, Alba FR 3 500 Free 37 4:53.92 540 200 Free 26 1:48.49 598 100 Free 22 50.21 600 Howell, Samanth FR 1 500 Free 41 4:55.85 509 200 Free 41 1:51.77 451 1650 Free 24 17:14.48 355 Morgan, Kelly FR 0 50 Free 29 23.25 563 100 Fly 39 57 389 100 Free 31 51.13 517 Kelly, Ciera JR 0 50 Free 45 23.86 440 100 Fly 36 56.31 446 100 Free 43 51.81 451 Wibmer, Talisa SR 0 50 Free 43 23.85 442 100 Back 25 56.51 458 100 Free 42 51.75 457 Thompson, Rache SR 0 500 Free 33 4:52.75 558 200 Free 28 1:48.87 582 100 Free 39 51.71 461 Brock, Luci SO 0 50 Free 56 25.07 206 400 IM 29 4:33.64 268 200 Fly 30 2:07.75 293 Larson, Chloe FR 0 50 Free 33 23.34 546 100 Free 28 50.77 550 Nichols, Penny JR 0 50 Free 49 24.12 385 100 Fly 35 56.19 456 100 Free 45 52.54 377 Brolin, Anna SR 0 50 Free 36 23.43 529 100 Fly 26 54.87 559 100 Free 41 51.74 458 Petrides, Maia FR 0 500 Free 51 5:13.29 211 200 Free 50 1:55.73 262

Oregon St