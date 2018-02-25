Pac 12 Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Stanford thoroughly dominated this meet beating second place Cal by nearly 300 points. Stanford’s top single event score came in the 400 IM where they scored a ridiculous 176 points by going 1-2-3-5-6-7-10. They also scored 168 in the 500 free, and 140 in the 200 free. Cal had the highest non Stanford single event score with 143 in the 100 back.
By
Swimulator power points the top 10 swims of the meet in order were ‘s 1:49.51 200 fly, Ella Eastin ‘s 4:26.09 500 free, Katie Ledecky ‘s 21.2 50 free, Manuel’s 46.43 100 free, Ledecky’s 1:40.71 200 free, Manuel’s 1:40.78 200 free, Ledecky’s 3:56.53 400 IM, Simone Manuel ‘s 46.63 100 free, Weitzeil’s 21.41 50 free, and Eastin’s 3:57.32 400 IM. Abbey Weitzeil The top scoring class were Stanford’s sophomores with 426 points. They were closely trailed by Stanford’s seniors with 422.5. The top freshmen class was again Stanford’s with 410. The top non Stanford class was Cal’s freshmen with 359.
Stanford returns the most individual points with 1066, but Cal is close behind with 1024.5. Stanford is graduating a ton more individual points than Cal (422.5 vs 169.5), but Stanford doesn’t have that many more open roster spots to fill. Cal graduates 4 swimmers, and Stanford loses 5 swimmers and 2 divers. This meet could come down to the best recruiting class next year from these two teams.
Stanford put 45 individuals in A finals and had 70 individual scoring performances. Cal had 31 A finals and 67 scoring performances. Arizona St got 3rd despite only 11 A finals appearances (the same number as 6th place UCLA) because they jammed the B final with 26 appearances.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Scores
1. Stanford: 1776.5
2. Cal: 1487
3. Arizona St: 996
4. USC: 948.5
5. Arizona: 932.5
6. UCLA: 847.5
7. Utah: 441
8. Washington St: 307
9. Oregon St: 199 Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Stanford
Cal
Arizona St
USC
Arizona
UCLA
Utah
Washington St
Oregon St
200 Medley Relay
56
64
50
54
52
48
44
46
0
800 Free Relay
112
128
98
108
104
98
88
92
42
1 mtr Diving
198
174
194
131
130
164
107
92
42
500 Free
366
237
218
171
186
175
107
92
42
200 IM
483
340
262
191
202
221
107
96
43
50 Free
555.5
446.5
302
216
302.5
238.5
107
96
43
200 Free Relay
611.5
510.5
354
270
302.5
288.5
155
142
87
400 IM
787.5
567.5
398
277
350.5
291.5
177
147
87
100 Fly
857.5
667
412
385.5
395.5
307.5
180
147
93
200 Free
997.5
721
446
418.5
451.5
344.5
188
147
93
100 Breast
1048.5
781
513
476.5
489.5
369.5
231
167
93
100 Back
1080.5
924
530
507.5
526.5
415.5
257
184
106
3 mtr Diving
1166.5
972
615
547.5
551.5
476.5
274
184
106
400 Medley Relay
1230.5
1028
667
547.5
605.5
526.5
322
230
150
1650 Free
1290.5
1051
740
626.5
669.5
571.5
334
236
150
200 Back
1401.5
1162
771
646.5
716.5
592.5
345
243
153
100 Free
1475.5
1257
810
680.5
799.5
618.5
353
246
153
200 Breast
1545.5
1315
884
740.5
819.5
666.5
379
252
153
200 Fly
1654.5
1382
884
826.5
851.5
714.5
386
261
157
Platform Diving
1720.5
1423
948
894.5
880.5
797.5
397
261
157
400 Free Relay
1776.5
1487
996
948.5
932.5
847.5
441
307
199
Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
Stanford
Cal
Arizona St
USC
Arizona
UCLA
Utah
Washington St
Oregon St
200 Medley Relay
56
64
50
54
52
48
44
46
0
800 Free Relay
56
64
48
54
52
50
44
46
42
1 mtr Diving
86
46
96
23
26
66
19
0
0
500 Free
168
63
24
40
56
11
0
0
0
200 IM
117
103
44
20
16
46
0
4
1
50 Free
72.5
106.5
40
25
100.5
17.5
0
0
0
200 Free Relay
56
64
52
54
0
50
48
46
44
400 IM
176
57
44
7
48
3
22
5
0
100 Fly
70
99.5
14
108.5
45
16
3
0
6
200 Free
140
54
34
33
56
37
8
0
0
100 Breast
51
60
67
58
38
25
43
20
0
100 Back
32
143
17
31
37
46
26
17
13
3 mtr Diving
86
48
85
40
25
61
17
0
0
400 Medley Relay
64
56
52
0
54
50
48
46
44
1650 Free
60
23
73
79
64
45
12
6
0
200 Back
111
111
31
20
47
21
11
7
3
100 Free
74
95
39
34
83
26
8
3
0
200 Breast
70
58
74
60
20
48
26
6
0
200 Fly
109
67
0
86
32
48
7
9
4
Platform Diving
66
41
64
68
29
83
11
0
0
400 Free Relay
56
64
48
54
52
50
44
46
42
Year Points
Stanford
Cal
Arizona St
USC
Arizona
UCLA
Utah
Washington St
Oregon St
FR
410
359
309
135
154
100
69
38
0
SO
426
348.5
220
267.5
157
124.5
34
5
16
JR
230
317
139
266
217
188
97
34
11
SR
422.5
169.5
78
73
194.5
187
13
0
0
Returning
1066
1024.5
668
668.5
528
412.5
200
77
27
How Many Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Stanford
Cal
Arizona St
USC
Arizona
UCLA
Utah
Washington St
Oregon St
1
8
2
1
3
0
2
0
0
0
2
7
4
2
2
1
0
0
0
0
3
8
5
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
4
3
4
3
3
1
2
0
0
0
5
5
3
0
4
2
2
0
0
0
6
5
7
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
7
6
3
1
0
3
2
0
0
0
8
3
3
3
2
4
1
0
0
0
9
3
3
4
2
1
1
2
0
0
10
4
1
4
3
1
2
1
0
0
11
4
2
1
4
1
2
1
1
0
12
0
5
4
3
3
1
0
0
0
13
1
2
6
2
2
1
2
0
0
14
1
3
1
2
6
3
1
0
1
15
0
3
4
1
3
3
1
0
0
16
2
5
2
0
3
1
1
1
0
17
2
1
1
3
2
6
1
1
0
18
2
3
2
0
5
2
2
0
0
19
1
2
2
3
3
0
4
1
1
20
1
1
3
0
6
1
1
3
0
21
1
2
3
1
1
4
1
2
1
22
1
1
3
0
2
4
2
2
1
23
1
0
1
0
0
7
6
2
0
24
1
2
0
2
3
2
2
2
1
A Final
45
31
11
16
14
11
0
0
0
B Final
15
24
26
17
20
14
9
2
1
C Final
10
12
15
9
22
26
19
13
4
Individual Scoring Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. They are a way to compare time quality across events. Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ledecky, Katie
SO
96
500 Free
1
4:26.09
976
400 IM
1
3:56.53
928
200 Free
1
1:40.71
938
Manuel, Simone
SR
92
50 Free
1
21.2
971
200 Free
2
1:40.78
934
100 Free
1
46.43
949
Eastin, Ella
JR
88
500 Free
2
4:34.04
829
400 IM
2
3:57.32
912
200 Fly
1
1:49.51
977
Hu, Janet
SR
86
50 Free
4
21.98
791
100 Back
1
49.93
882
200 Back
2
1:49.49
840
Forde, Brooke
FR
81
200 IM
3
1:54.98
793
400 IM
3
4:01.04
840
200 Breast
3
2:07.43
780
Howe, Ally
SR
81
200 IM
4
1:55.12
788
100 Fly
2
51.03
825
200 Back
3
1:50.05
822
Drabot, Katie
SO
78
200 IM
5
1:55.15
787
200 Free
4
1:43.92
780
200 Fly
3
1:52.07
862
Stevens, Leah
JR
72
500 Free
9
4:37.44
775
400 IM
6
4:07.74
729
1650 Free
2
15:52.54
731
Paulsen, Mia
FR
70
1 mtr Diving
8
268.45
3 mtr Diving
6
313.1
Platform Diving
6
256.15
Williams, Kim
JR
70
200 IM
7
1:55.74
768
100 Breast
3
59.07
783
200 Breast
9
2:09.07
737
Voss, Erin
SO
67
500 Free
7
4:40.7
728
200 Free
9
1:45.4
719
200 Back
6
1:51.94
764
Szekely, Allie
SO
66
200 IM
11
1:56.85
733
400 IM
5
4:06.63
746
200 Back
5
1:51.72
771
Pitzer, Lauren
FR
65
500 Free
3
4:36.61
788
200 Free
8
1:45.36
720
100 Free
11
49.02
697
Farnsworth, Hal
SO
62
1 mtr Diving
10
265.7
3 mtr Diving
7
306.5
Platform Diving
8
239.2
Byrnes, Megan
SO
57
500 Free
5
4:39.05
752
200 Free
29
1:48.89
581
1650 Free
1
15:49.38
744
Cook, Kassidy
SR
55
1 mtr Diving
2
320.9
3 mtr Diving
3
343.95
Engel, Lindsey
SR
49.5
50 Free
23
22.89
629
100 Fly
5
52.18
740
200 Fly
7
1:54.78
761
Kukurugya, Hann
FR
47
500 Free
14
4:44.33
678
400 IM
7
4:09.19
707
200 Fly
16
2:01.46
540
Zhao, Grace
FR
47
50 Free
35
23.35
544
100 Breast
6
1:00.04
724
200 Breast
7
2:10.57
699
Meyers, Alex
SR
37
50 Free
17
22.63
673
200 Free
16
1:46.53
675
100 Free
10
48.95
703
Green, Lauren
FR
37
50 Free
21
22.78
648
100 Fly
10
52.41
725
200 Fly
11
1:55.6
733
Gardner, Abby
FR
29
1 mtr Diving
11
259.65
3 mtr Diving
18
237.35
Platform Diving
19
181.95
Glavinovich, Ka
FR
24
500 Free
28
4:49.87
601
400 IM
10
4:09.26
706
200 Back
18
1:56.22
647
Gallagher, Samm
SR
22
1 mtr Diving
22
224.5
3 mtr Diving
20
210.25
Platform Diving
13
200.75
Volpenhein, Ash
FR
10
50 Free
30
23.29
556
200 Free
24
1:48.38
602
100 Free
17
49.77
636
Stenstrom, Broo
SO
0
50 Free
40
23.66
482
200 Free
48
1:54.53
316
100 Free
34
51.35
496
Cal
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Baker, Kathleen
JR
92
200 IM
1
1:52.70
876
100 Back
2
50.13
867
200 Back
1
1:48.27
881
Bilquist, Amy
JR
80
50 Free
3
21.74
841
100 Back
3
51.28
787
200 Back
4
1:50.23
816
Weitzeil, Abbey
SO
79
50 Free
2
21.41
917
200 Free
7
1:45.00
735
100 Free
2
46.63
926
Neumann, Robin
FR
76
500 Free
8
4:40.92
725
200 Free
3
1:43.64
792
100 Free
3
48.09
776
Darcel, Sarah
FR
74
200 IM
2
1:54.50
810
400 IM
4
4:03.00
806
200 Fly
9
1:55.26
744
Blovad, Keaton
SO
73
200 IM
6
1:55.72
769
100 Back
4
51.83
752
200 Back
7
1:53.31
726
McLaughlin, Kat
JR
65
500 Free
10
4:41.19
721
100 Fly
4
51.17
814
200 Fly
8
1:55.07
751
Thomas, Noemie
SR
64.5
50 Free
14
22.71
660
100 Fly
3
51.11
818
200 Fly
5
1:53.77
796
Murphy, Maddie
SO
62.5
50 Free
6
22.1
768
100 Fly
6
52.24
736
100 Free
12
49.04
695
Harrison, Ali
FR
62
100 Fly
14
53.81
633
100 Breast
5
59.52
754
200 Breast
6
2:10.56
700
Devine, Chenoa
SO
61
500 Free
6
4:40.62
729
400 IM
13
4:12.27
661
1650 Free
7
16:16.2
637
Lamay, Phoebe
JR
55
1 mtr Diving
6
280
3 mtr Diving
11
263.6
Platform Diving
12
200.85
Thai, Britana
FR
46
1 mtr Diving
12
257.65
3 mtr Diving
9
272.2
Platform Diving
16
190.5
Krivokapic-Zhou
FR
45
100 Fly
15
53.79
634
100 Back
6
52.56
708
200 Back
17
1:55.87
656
Roses, Maija
SR
43
200 IM
20
2:01.13
604
100 Breast
8
1:00.42
702
200 Breast
11
2:10.86
692
Hull, Valerie
SR
40
50 Free
12
22.43
708
200 Free
31
1:49.08
573
100 Free
5
48.67
726
Dilsaver, Danie
FR
38
200 IM
13
1:59.97
640
400 IM
14
4:14.84
623
200 Breast
16
2:15.96
562
Mykkanen, Court
SO
28
400 IM
19
4:20.41
530
100 Back
18
54.6
588
200 Back
12
1:56.12
650
Light, Aislinn
SO
26
50 Free
43
23.85
442
100 Back
9
53.59
649
200 Back
19
1:56.27
645
Mau, Jasmine
SR
22
100 Fly
16
54.58
580
100 Back
16
55.11
556
200 Fly
25
2:00.97
557
Cacao, Alexa
JR
21
1 mtr Diving
18
231
3 mtr Diving
16
247.25
Platform Diving
22
169.45
Buckley, Alexa
SO
19
200 IM
26
2:03.71
518
100 Breast
15
1:02.34
592
200 Breast
18
2:13.67
623
Navas, Kathleen
FR
13
1 mtr Diving
25
213.3
3 mtr Diving
24
193.3
Platform Diving
15
191.8
Campbell, Jenni
JR
4
500 Free
29
4:50.04
599
200 Free
21
1:47.72
629
200 Fly
28
2:02.45
503
Bailey, Elizabe
FR
4
500 Free
42
4:56.76
493
400 IM
21
4:19.58
545
200 Fly
27
2:01.53
537
Tuck, Natalie
FR
1
400 IM
26
4:23.85
465
100 Breast
24
1:04.23
470
Gallagher, Magg
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
26
182.35
Im, Jackie
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
25
191.4
Arizona St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McCool, Ashley
FR
77
1 mtr Diving
4
298.45
3 mtr Diving
2
367.95
Platform Diving
7
239.95
Aiacoboae, Mara
SR
74
1 mtr Diving
9
271.3
3 mtr Diving
8
304.5
Platform Diving
1
327.25
Ross, Marlies
JR
59
200 IM
12
1:57.29
720
400 IM
8
4:11.93
666
200 Breast
8
2:10.9
691
Kaellgren, Frid
FR
58
1 mtr Diving
3
302.9
3 mtr Diving
4
329.3
Platform Diving
20
180.7
Kansakoski, Sil
SO
54
100 Breast
2
59.04
784
200 Breast
4
2:07.48
778
Dawson, Kendall
SO
50
500 Free
12
4:42.31
706
200 Free
12
1:45.94
698
1650 Free
9
16:19.88
622
Isleta, Chloe K
SO
49
200 IM
10
1:56.67
739
400 IM
12
4:11.58
672
200 Back
10
1:55.14
676
Curry, Camryn
FR
43
200 IM
15
2:00.27
631
100 Back
10
53.71
642
200 Back
13
1:56.43
641
Fisch, Claire
SO
43
50 Free
9
22.27
737
200 Free
22
1:48.00
618
100 Free
9
48.83
712
Deleske, Nora
FR
38
400 IM
18
4:15.11
618
100 Breast
10
1:01.4
646
200 Breast
13
2:12.57
650
Teijonsalo, Fan
JR
34
50 Free
19
22.74
655
100 Fly
13
53.17
675
100 Free
13
49.23
680
Nordin, Emma
FR
27
500 Free
23
4:48.68
618
200 Free
17
1:46.18
688
1650 Free
11
16:21.16
617
Philapil, Kaya
JR
25
50 Free
60
28.93
2
100 Breast
14
1:01.64
633
200 Breast
15
2:13.33
631
Deacon, Rebecca
JR
21
1 mtr Diving
16
237.2
3 mtr Diving
19
232.7
Platform Diving
21
173.2
Wagner, Katheri
SO
19
50 Free
13
22.63
673
100 Fly
30
55.31
527
100 Free
20
49.91
625
Laning, Erica
FR
18
500 Free
26
4:49.53
606
200 Free
18
1:46.83
663
1650 Free
16
16:33.94
562
Smith, Cameron
FR
17
500 Free
22
4:48.24
625
1650 Free
13
16:27.51
590
200 Fly
29
2:03.14
476
Wilson, Caitlyn
FR
16
500 Free
21
4:48.21
625
1650 Free
15
16:32.82
567
200 Fly
26
2:01.25
547
Bathe, Sarah
FR
15
1 mtr Diving
15
247.1
3 mtr Diving
22
200.65
Glinecke, Emily
SO
5
50 Free
61
29.12
1
100 Breast
20
1:03.33
530
200 Breast
31
2:20.69
416
Ninkovic, Ivana
SR
4
50 Free
63
29.81
0
100 Breast
21
1:03.41
525
200 Breast
32
2:21.6
386
Kolkebeck, Kris
JR
0
50 Free
37
23.44
527
200 Free
35
1:49.58
552
100 Free
27
50.72
555
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hansson, Louise
SO
60
100 Fly
1
50.17
897
200 Fly
2
1:51.13
902
Scott, Riley
JR
60
100 Breast
1
58.81
799
200 Breast
2
2:07.29
784
Wade, Tatum
SO
59
200 IM
9
1:56.37
748
200 Free
10
1:45.50
715
100 Free
8
48.92
705
Aroesty, Maggie
FR
58
100 Breast
4
59.35
765
200 Breast
1
2:06.85
796
Wright, Madison
JR
57
500 Free
17
4:42.47
704
100 Fly
8
52.56
715
200 Fly
4
1:53.38
811
Gowlett, Naomi
SO
54
1 mtr Diving
14
252.95
3 mtr Diving
13
258.35
Platform Diving
3
260.8
Mann, Rebecca
SO
48
500 Free
11
4:42.11
709
400 IM
19
4:16.88
590
1650 Free
4
16:06.96
674
Witt, Madison
JR
46
1 mtr Diving
21
225.5
3 mtr Diving
10
267.4
Platform Diving
5
258.3
Weiss, Hannah
SR
45
50 Free
38
23.49
517
100 Back
5
51.91
747
200 Back
9
1:52.99
735
Sanchez, Cather
SO
40.5
50 Free
26
23.01
607
100 Fly
6
52.24
736
200 Fly
10
1:55.33
742
Stinson, Elizab
JR
40
500 Free
13
4:44.21
680
400 IM
24
4:21.99
501
1650 Free
5
16:09.64
663
Ciesla, Marta
FR
34
50 Free
5
22.04
780
200 Free
38
1:51.32
472
100 Free
17
49.62
648
Krebs, Tabitha
JR
31
1 mtr Diving
19
229.5
3 mtr Diving
17
239.45
Platform Diving
11
204.3
Tycz, Caitlin
FR
30
50 Free
33
23.34
546
100 Fly
12
53.06
682
200 Fly
12
1:55.98
721
Malazdrewicz, L
SR
28
50 Free
31
23.31
552
200 Free
11
1:45.58
712
100 Free
15
49.55
654
Dubroff, Lily
JR
16
50 Free
25
23
609
100 Fly
11
52.87
694
100 Free
26
50.45
579
Wooden, Allie
JR
16
500 Free
24
4:49.58
606
200 Free
27
1:48.67
591
1650 Free
12
16:24.88
602
Rongione, Isabe
FR
13
500 Free
27
4:49.57
606
400 IM
28
4:25.86
425
1650 Free
14
16:31.66
572
Miller, Abigail
SO
6
100 Fly
28
55.2
535
100 Back
19
54.83
574
200 Back
28
2:01.98
468
Brockley, Piper
SO
0
200 IM
31
2:07.37
378
100 Breast
27
1:04.26
468
200 Breast
29
2:20.08
436
Meisel, Maddie
JR
0
500 Free
33
4:52.75
558
200 Free
33
1:49.15
570
100 Free
40
51.73
459
Toris, Victoria
JR
0
50 Free
31
23.31
552
200 Free
32
1:49.12
572
100 Free
30
51.05
525
Santoyo, Tamara
JR
0
50 Free
42
23.8
453
100 Fly
31
55.35
523
100 Free
44
52.29
402
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schnell, Delane
FR
78
1 mtr Diving
5
285.7
3 mtr Diving
5
318.6
Platform Diving
2
285.6
Jacobsen, Kirst
SO
77
500 Free
4
4:37.47
775
200 Free
6
1:44.88
740
1650 Free
3
16:04.01
686
Konopka, Katrin
JR
69
50 Free
7
22.17
755
100 Back
8
53.47
656
100 Free
6
48.82
713
Stone, Jamie
FR
58
50 Free
8
22.3
731
200 Free
14
1:46.17
689
100 Free
7
48.85
711
McHugh, Cameron
SR
51
200 Free
13
1:45.95
697
100 Back
12
53.75
639
200 Back
8
1:53.48
721
Rumrill, Macken
JR
41
200 IM
18
1:57.82
704
100 Fly
9
52.11
745
200 Fly
13
1:56.31
710
Bauer, Jenna
SR
41
500 Free
15
4:45.44
663
400 IM
11
4:11.43
674
200 Back
14
1:57.65
607
Korenwinder, Ma
SO
41
200 IM
22
2:01.79
583
100 Breast
7
1:00.08
721
200 Breast
12
2:12.44
653
Cox, Hannah
SO
39
500 Free
19
4:44.6
675
400 IM
16
4:18.33
566
1650 Free
8
16:18.3
629
Ranslem, Mik
JR
35
400 IM
17
4:13.2
648
100 Fly
14
53.78
635
200 Fly
14
1:57.77
663
Georges, Daniel
JR
31
500 Free
18
4:44.34
678
400 IM
15
4:16.74
593
200 Back
15
1:58.34
587
Ginnis, Morgan
SR
30
50 Free
10
22.36
720
100 Free
14
49.33
672
Martelle, Alexa
SR
26
200 IM
19
2:00.7
617
100 Breast
12
1:01.57
637
200 Breast
20
2:15.75
568
Sutherland, Ash
JR
22
50 Free
16
22.82
641
200 Free
30
1:49.01
576
100 Free
16
49.81
633
McCarthy, Emma
JR
19
500 Free
20
4:44.85
671
200 Free
20
1:47.21
649
1650 Free
17
16:34.45
560
Kurki, Laura
SR
17.5
50 Free
14
22.71
660
100 Fly
20
54.25
603
100 Free
32
51.22
509
Filipek, Kayla
FR
14
50 Free
18
22.69
663
100 Fly
33
55.63
502
100 Free
18
49.8
634
Getzen, Sam
SR
12
500 Free
36
4:53.54
546
100 Fly
18
53.73
638
200 Fly
20
1:59.13
620
Kremer, Paige
SR
9
50 Free
20
22.75
653
100 Fly
27
55
550
100 Free
21
50.19
601
Lockridge, Clai
SR
6
500 Free
38
4:55.37
517
200 Free
40
1:51.72
453
1650 Free
19
16:46.8
501
Shikler, Zohar
FR
4
50 Free
22
22.84
637
100 Breast
33
1:06.65
304
100 Free
24
50.36
587
Costello, Kaitl
SR
2
1 mtr Diving
24
217.6
3 mtr Diving
29
145.3
Platform Diving
24
165.85
Buttitta, Rhian
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
29
143.5
Hage, Kati
FR
0
200 IM
36
2:09.17
309
100 Breast
30
1:04.50
451
200 Breast
30
2:20.1
436
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Belanger, Elois
JR
90
1 mtr Diving
1
324.4
3 mtr Diving
1
369.75
Platform Diving
4
258.4
Schanz, Emma
JR
70
200 IM
8
1:56.53
743
100 Back
7
53.07
679
200 Breast
5
2:07.9
767
Grover, Katie
SR
65
50 Free
11
22.39
715
200 Free
5
1:44.18
769
200 Fly
6
1:54.41
774
Liu, Kenisha
SO
47
200 IM
17
1:57.4
716
200 Free
15
1:46.21
687
100 Free
4
48.3
757
Monahan, Ciara
SR
42
1 mtr Diving
7
274.5
3 mtr Diving
15
251.3
Platform Diving
18
184.95
Kaunitz, Sarah
SR
40
200 IM
14
1:59.98
639
100 Breast
13
1:01.58
636
200 Breast
14
2:12.81
644
Yanovsky, Alice
FR
30
1 mtr Diving
23
222.6
3 mtr Diving
12
263.45
Platform Diving
14
198.15
Shiver, Traci
SO
29
1 mtr Diving
17
235.25
3 mtr Diving
28
173.8
Platform Diving
9
219.05
Soe, Sandra
JR
28
500 Free
16
4:45.78
659
200 Free
25
1:48.35
604
1650 Free
10
16:21.09
617
Lathrop, Jennif
FR
25
100 Fly
29
55.24
532
100 Back
17
54.18
614
200 Back
11
1:55.89
656
Verger Gourson,
SR
24
500 Free
31
4:50.99
585
200 Free
34
1:49.36
562
1650 Free
6
16:12.52
652
Okada, Amy
SO
22.5
50 Free
23
22.89
629
100 Fly
17
53.47
655
200 Fly
15
1:58.47
641
Cain, Emma
FR
20
200 IM
23
2:02.08
574
100 Breast
17
1:02.96
554
200 Breast
17
2:13.16
636
Russell, Madeli
SO
19
1 mtr Diving
26
208.5
3 mtr Diving
23
197.1
Platform Diving
10
206.95
Goldblatt, Alli
FR
11
500 Free
32
4:51.4
579
100 Fly
21
54.35
596
200 Fly
18
1:58.02
656
Agnew, Lucy
FR
8
50 Free
54
24.64
281
100 Back
21
55.35
540
200 Back
21
1:57.95
598
Delisle, MP
SR
8
100 Fly
22
54.45
589
100 Back
22
55.53
527
200 Fly
23
1:59.81
597
Kaunitz, Lisa
SO
7
500 Free
25
4:49.33
609
400 IM
22
4:19.67
543
1650 Free
21
16:52.81
471
Varisco, Madiso
SR
5
100 Back
20
55.34
540
200 Back
29
2:02.09
464
House, Emily
FR
3
500 Free
45
4:59.1
453
100 Fly
38
56.43
436
200 Fly
22
1:59.50
608
Hummel, Margare
FR
3
50 Free
51
24.17
375
100 Breast
23
1:03.86
495
200 Breast
24
2:19.54
454
Amberg, Natalie
SR
3
500 Free
39
4:55.6
513
100 Back
23
56.23
478
200 Back
24
2:02.19
461
Honng, Emily
FR
0
200 IM
32
2:07.57
370
100 Breast
26
1:04.25
469
200 Breast
26
2:19.73
448
Kwok, Sabrina
JR
0
50 Free
46
23.92
427
100 Back
27
56.7
444
200 Back
30
2:03.16
425
Escalas, Elena
JR
0
100 Breast
25
1:04.23
470
200 Breast
25
2:19.39
459
Reid, Carly
JR
0
200 IM
33
2:07.8
361
200 Free
37
1:50.4
515
100 Free
36
51.49
482
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Robertson, Genn
JR
37
50 Free
58
28.76
2
100 Breast
9
1:01.00
669
200 Breast
10
2:10.85
692
Greenlow, Clare
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
13
253.5
3 mtr Diving
14
252.4
Platform Diving
26
159
Anderson, Jorda
JR
26
500 Free
35
4:52.79
558
400 IM
9
4:08.31
721
200 Fly
19
1:58.83
630
Lott, Sarah
SO
23
50 Free
50
24.13
383
100 Back
15
54.68
583
200 Back
16
1:59.92
538
Wayner, Darby
JR
22
200 IM
27
2:04.26
498
100 Breast
11
1:01.48
642
200 Breast
19
2:15.6
572
Broome, Emma
FR
16
100 Fly
23
54.83
562
100 Back
13
54.22
611
200 Back
25
2:01.06
500
Ruchala, Emma
FR
14
1 mtr Diving
20
228.25
3 mtr Diving
27
175.75
Platform Diving
17
187.3
Butter, Dorien
SR
8
50 Free
27
23.09
593
200 Free
19
1:46.91
660
100 Free
23
50.23
598
Gassaway, Maria
SO
7
50 Free
62
29.23
1
100 Breast
18
1:03.00
551
200 Breast
27
2:19.77
447
Gebhart, Mandy
FR
7
500 Free
44
4:58.34
466
200 Free
36
1:49.75
545
1650 Free
18
16:42.61
522
St. John, Gilli
JR
6
50 Free
28
23.16
580
100 Fly
32
55.38
521
100 Free
19
49.87
628
Pick, Christina
SO
4
400 IM
23
4:20.67
525
100 Fly
24
55.08
544
200 Fly
24
2:01.74
529
Caufield, Maken
JR
4
1 mtr Diving
27
195.4
3 mtr Diving
21
202.55
Platform Diving
25
160.2
Horvath, Grace
FR
3
400 IM
27
4:24.66
449
100 Breast
31
1:05.01
416
200 Breast
22
2:16.2
556
Wickham, Kat
SR
3
500 Free
40
4:55.65
512
200 Free
47
1:53.65
358
1650 Free
22
16:53.31
468
Casarin, Ianire
JR
2
50 Free
48
23.94
423
200 Free
23
1:48.17
611
100 Free
29
50.88
540
McClendon, Sara
FR
2
500 Free
48
5:04.28
360
1650 Free
23
17:02.31
421
Ford, Nicole
SR
2
1 mtr Diving
28
173.4
Platform Diving
23
165.95
Jackson, Claire
SO
0
50 Free
41
23.75
463
200 Free
46
1:53.19
381
100 Free
33
51.26
505
Allen, Mallori
SO
0
100 Back
26
56.62
450
200 Back
26
2:01.61
481
Pabst, Hailey
SR
0
500 Free
43
4:57.93
473
200 Free
39
1:51.35
471
200 Back
27
2:01.93
470
Zeiger, Rebecca
FR
0
200 IM
34
2:07.93
356
200 Free
51
1:56.01
251
200 Back
32
2:08.17
243
Marsh, Jenna
SR
0
50 Free
39
23.64
486
100 Fly
34
55.66
499
100 Free
35
51.42
489
Mitchell, Kylie
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:59.53
445
200 Free
49
1:55.42
276
1650 Free
25
17:16.25
346
Fagan, Gabby
FR
0
50 Free
47
23.93
425
200 Free
43
1:52.51
414
100 Free
37
51.65
467
Smith, Marah
SO
0
100 Fly
40
58.02
305
100 Breast
29
1:04.47
453
200 Breast
33
2:21.62
385
Washington St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Margetts, Jasmi
JR
18
200 IM
21
2:01.57
590
400 IM
20
4:16.91
590
200 Fly
17
1:57.92
659
Cook, Emily
FR
18
50 Free
52
24.18
373
100 Back
11
53.74
640
200 Back
23
1:58.27
589
Peseux, Clothil
JR
13
200 IM
29
2:04.85
476
100 Breast
16
1:02.89
558
200 Breast
23
2:18.4
490
Duarte, Mackenz
FR
10
200 IM
35
2:08.31
342
100 Breast
19
1:03.22
537
200 Breast
21
2:16.19
556
McCoy, Taylor
FR
6
200 IM
28
2:04.83
477
100 Back
24
56.52
457
200 Back
20
1:57.52
611
Falk, Ryan
SO
5
500 Free
30
4:50.49
592
1650 Free
20
16:50.3
484
Lindberg, Elsa
JR
3
50 Free
59
28.85
2
100 Breast
22
1:03.72
505
200 Breast
35
2:25.48
261
Fores, Alba
FR
3
500 Free
37
4:53.92
540
200 Free
26
1:48.49
598
100 Free
22
50.21
600
Howell, Samanth
FR
1
500 Free
41
4:55.85
509
200 Free
41
1:51.77
451
1650 Free
24
17:14.48
355
Morgan, Kelly
FR
0
50 Free
29
23.25
563
100 Fly
39
57
389
100 Free
31
51.13
517
Kelly, Ciera
JR
0
50 Free
45
23.86
440
100 Fly
36
56.31
446
100 Free
43
51.81
451
Wibmer, Talisa
SR
0
50 Free
43
23.85
442
100 Back
25
56.51
458
100 Free
42
51.75
457
Thompson, Rache
SR
0
500 Free
33
4:52.75
558
200 Free
28
1:48.87
582
100 Free
39
51.71
461
Brock, Luci
SO
0
50 Free
56
25.07
206
400 IM
29
4:33.64
268
200 Fly
30
2:07.75
293
Larson, Chloe
FR
0
50 Free
33
23.34
546
100 Free
28
50.77
550
Nichols, Penny
JR
0
50 Free
49
24.12
385
100 Fly
35
56.19
456
100 Free
45
52.54
377
Brolin, Anna
SR
0
50 Free
36
23.43
529
100 Fly
26
54.87
559
100 Free
41
51.74
458
Petrides, Maia
FR
0
500 Free
51
5:13.29
211
200 Free
50
1:55.73
262
Oregon St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Anderson, Felic
SO
16
200 IM
25
2:02.97
544
100 Back
14
54.29
607
200 Back
22
1:58.23
590
Letrari, Ariann
JR
11
200 IM
24
2:02.25
568
100 Fly
19
53.88
628
200 Fly
21
1:59.15
619
Bishop, Izzy
FR
0
50 Free
55
24.65
279
100 Back
28
58.85
284
200 Back
31
2:07.46
267
Bachir, Amina
FR
0
500 Free
49
5:10.41
255
200 Free
52
1:57.01
211
1650 Free
26
18:21.64
82
Rainey, Maddie
FR
0
50 Free
57
25.56
139
100 Back
29
58.91
280
200 Back
33
2:08.41
234
Hofmann, Brooke
FR
0
200 IM
30
2:06.71
404
100 Breast
28
1:04.41
457
200 Breast
28
2:19.95
441
Osowski, Emma
SR
0
500 Free
52
5:18.51
144
200 Free
53
1:58.92
146
200 Back
34
2:11.77
138
Neal, Riley
FR
0
500 Free
47
5:03.76
369
200 Free
42
1:51.9
444
100 Free
46
52.89
343
Midrez, Noemie
SR
0
500 Free
50
5:11.21
243
200 Free
45
1:52.59
410
100 Free
47
53.14
319
Jackman, Callan
FR
0
50 Free
53
24.26
356
200 Free
44
1:52.53
413
100 Free
37
51.65
467
Rodriguez, Fern
FR
0
200 IM
37
2:10.33
266
100 Breast
32
1:05.9
354
200 Breast
34
2:25.21
269
Lam, Megan
JR
0
100 Fly
37
56.4
439
100 Back
30
59.06
270
100 Free
48
53.94
247
