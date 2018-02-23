2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims from the Women’s Pac-12 Championships will feature heats in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back.

After winning the 500 free last night, Katie Ledecky will swim the 400 IM/200 free double today. She’ll face reigning NCAA champ Ella Eastin in the 400 IM, and then Simone Manuel in the 200 free. Manuel won the 50 free on day 2, while Eastin took 2nd to Ledecky in the 500 free (opting to sit out of the 200 IM).

The 100 fly will feature USC’s Louise Hansson and Cal’s Noemie Thomas, both of whom were in the championship final at NCAAs last season. Meet record holder Janet Hu of Stanford, who was also in that final, has opted to swim the 100 back today over the 100 fly. Conversely, Ally Howe, last year’s 100 back champ and American Record holder, will swim the 100 fly instead of the 100 back.

With Howe out, Kathleen Baker is the big favorite in the 100 back. Last year’s NCAA champion won the 200 IM on day 2. The 100 breast will be headlined by ASU’s Silja Kansakoski and USC’s Riley Scott, who went 1-2 last year.

400 IM Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 3:57.68, Katie Ledecky (STAN), 2017

(STAN), 2017 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:04.70

Stanford’s dominance in this event was on full display this morning, as they took six of the eight spots in the A-final including the top-4. Katie Ledecky cruised to the top seed in 4:00.68, with defending NCAA champion Ella Eastin (4:02.22) 2nd, freshman Brooke Forde (4:04.27) 3rd and sophomore Allie Szekely (4:05.85) 4th. The top three were all under the NCAA ‘A’ standard.

Sarah Darcel was the top non-Cardinal in 5th, clocking 4:06.56 for the Golden Bears. Leah Stevens and Hannah Kukurugya were the other two Stanford swimmers getting through in 6th and 8th, while Marlies Ross gives ASU one swimmer in the final.

100 Fly Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 50.38, Janet Hu (STAN), 2017

(STAN), 2017 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.19

USC’s Louise Hansson posted a quick 50.39 in the 100 fly heats, improving her season best by .02 and missing Janet Hu‘s meet record by .01 to qualify 1st overall. Cal’s Noemie Thomas was a solid 51.01 for 2nd, and Ally Howe of Stanford qualified 3rd in 51.44.

Katie McLaughlin (51.84) and Maddie Murphy (52.37) made it three Bears in the A-final, placing 4th and 6th, and Lindsey Engel (52.00) joins Howe for the Cardinal in 5th. Madison Wright and Catherine Sanchez were both 52.5 for USC to round out the A-finalists.

200 Free Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel (STAN), 2017

(STAN), 2017 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:43.30

The dynamic duo of Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel cruised to times of 1:42.54 and 1:42.59 in the last two heats of the 200 free, putting them into lanes 4 and 5 in tonight’s final. Lauren Pitzer (1:44.77) and Katie Drabot (1:45.20) qualified 6th and 8th, putting four Stanford swimmers in the A-final.

Robin Neumann of Cal takes the 3rd seed into tonight at 1:44.06, and UCLA’s Katie Grover won the first circle-seeded heat and advances in 4th at 1:44.68. Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen (1:44.73) and Cal sprint specialist Abbey Weitzeil (1:44.96) round out the finalists, qualifying 5th and 7th overall.

Katie McLaughlin put up a time of 1:44.42 as an exhibition swim.

100 Breast Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 58.02, Sarah Haase (STAN), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.85

Arizona State’s Silja Kansakoski, the defending champion, posted the top time of the morning in the 100 breast in 59.22. Freshman Maggie Aroesty (59.53) of USC took 2nd, and Stanford’s Kim Williams (59.90) and another Trojan, Riley Scott (59.99) joined them under a minute.

Two more freshman, Grace Zhao (1:00.10) of Stanford and Ali Harrison (1:00.34) of Cal, made it through in 5th and 7th, while Arizona’s Mallory Korenwinder (1:00.16) and Cal’s Maija Roses (1:00.94) round out the A-finalists.

100 Back Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 49.69, Ally Howe (STAN), 2017

(STAN), 2017 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.16

Stanford’s Janet Hu made a statement in the 100 back prelims, throwing down a time of 50.36 to take over the #2 time in the nation and qualify 1st for the final by six tenths. The woman she passed for that #2 spot, Kathleen Baker, qualified 2nd in 50.96. Both women will look to challenge Ally Howe‘s American Record of 49.69 tonight.

Amy Bilquist, Keaton Blovad and Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou will join their teammate Baker in the final, as the Golden Bears will occupy half of the championship heat. USC’s Hannah Weiss was just over a tenth behind Bilquist for 4th overall in 51.81, and UCLA’s Emma Schanz and Arizona’s Katrina Konopka were both 53.1 to qualify 7th and 8th.