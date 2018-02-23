WATCH: Kylie Masse Breaks Canadian 50 Back Record (The First Time)

2018 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 22nd – Saturday, February 24th

Toronto, Ontario

University of Toronto Athletic Centre

Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 6 PM (EST)

SCM (25m)

Defending Men’s & Women’s Champions: UBC Thunderbirds

Kylie Masse of the Toronto Varsity Blues broke the SCM Canadian Record in the 50 back twice on Thursday at the U SPORTS Championships (Canadian University Championships) in Toronto, first in prelims (26.24), and then again in the final (26.15).

Below, check out a video of her preliminary swim:

Masse’s prelim swim broke her previous national record of 26.34, set at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor.

After finishing as the runner-up in this event in her first year, Masse now has three consecutive Canadian University titles in the event. She also completed a career grand slam, four straight wins, in both the 50 and 100 back at the Ontario Championships a few weeks ago. She’ll seek a third consecutive Canadian title in the 100 back tonight, and look to challenge her national record of 56.02. She qualified 1st this morning in a time of 57.80, and will also likely swim on Toronto’s 4×200 free relay at finals.

Along with her 50 back gold on night 1, Masse also won the 100 fly in a new championship record of 57.52, and added a silver on the 400 free relay where she had the second fastest split in the field at 53.00. For a full recap of day 1 at the meet, click here.