2018 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21st – Saturday, February 24th
- Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (results)
Michigan secured a narrow edge over Indiana in a tight Big Ten battle, placing 12 A finalists and 23 total scoring swims compared to 10 and 21 for IU.
Michigan leads points by 9 at the moment, but IU should get a big boost from diving, too, which should make things very close by the end of the night.
Ohio State had a big morning to hold onto third, and watch Wisconsin to make a run at Minnesota and Purdue tonight with 16 total scoring swims plus relays and divers.
|TOTAL
|100 fly
|400 IM
|200 free
|100 breast
|100 back
|Michigan
|12/9/2
|3/1/1
|4/3/0
|2/2/0
|2/0/0
|1/3/1
|Indiana
|10/6/5
|1/3/2
|1/2/0
|2/0/0
|2/1/2
|4/0/1
|Ohio State
|8/6/5
|3/0/1
|1/1/1
|2/2/1
|2/0/0
|0/3/2
|Wisconsin
|3/7/6
|0/1/0
|1/0/1
|1/4/2
|0/1/1
|1/1/2
|Purdue
|3/4/5
|0/1/1
|1/0/2
|0/0/1
|1/2/1
|1/1/0
|Minnesota
|2/2/5
|0/2/1
|1/0/2
|1/0/2
|Iowa
|2/2/4
|1/0/2
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|1/0/0
|Penn State
|0/2/5
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|0/0/2
|Northwestern
|0/1/2
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|Michigan State
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "2018 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs"
Watch out for another sneaky negative split by Samy tonight! The guy is a Wolverine devouring BEAST!!!
That awkward moment when Samy doubles in prelims, negative splits the 200, and still posts the 2nd fastest time of the morning. Oh yeah, and only an Olympic gold-medalist in 3rd who didn’t shave or taper for the meet, and is still lifting every day.
The 100 fly is reversed
Yep, you’re right. Updated now!