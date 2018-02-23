2018 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan secured a narrow edge over Indiana in a tight Big Ten battle, placing 12 A finalists and 23 total scoring swims compared to 10 and 21 for IU.

Michigan leads points by 9 at the moment, but IU should get a big boost from diving, too, which should make things very close by the end of the night.

Ohio State had a big morning to hold onto third, and watch Wisconsin to make a run at Minnesota and Purdue tonight with 16 total scoring swims plus relays and divers.