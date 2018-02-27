Vini Lanza: “I’m pretty hype to see what I can go” in Next 100 Fly

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21st – Saturday, February 24th

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Indiana University’s Vini Lanza captured 7 gold medals at last week’s 2018 Men’s Big Ten Championships, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

Lanza, a junior, won 3 individual titles and contributed to 4 relay wins for the Hoosiers, helping to put IU a slim 40 points ahead of the University of Michigan.

In addition to winning each of his races, Lanza improved his times and broke the 45-second barrier in the 100 fly for the first time in his career, clocking a 44.79 for a new Big Ten and pool record. He also put up a 1:39.95 in the 200 fly and split a 19.98 in the 50 fly on Indiana’s 200 medley relay.