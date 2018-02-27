Vini Lanza: “I’m pretty hype to see what I can go” in Next 100 Fly

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21st – Saturday, February 24th
- University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
Indiana University’s Vini Lanza captured 7 gold medals at last week’s 2018 Men’s Big Ten Championships, hosted by the University of Minnesota.
Lanza, a junior, won 3 individual titles and contributed to 4 relay wins for the Hoosiers, helping to put IU a slim 40 points ahead of the University of Michigan.
In addition to winning each of his races, Lanza improved his times and broke the 45-second barrier in the 100 fly for the first time in his career, clocking a 44.79 for a new Big Ten and pool record. He also put up a 1:39.95 in the 200 fly and split a 19.98 in the 50 fly on Indiana’s 200 medley relay.
This kid is a beast in the water and a class act. I could really see him being a superstar for Brazil down the road (2020 and beyond)
Indiana is starting to look like a favorite in the 400 medley
Not so fast. The team of Caeleb Dressel, Caeleb Dressel, Caeleb Dressel, and Caeleb Dressel are poised to go a sub 2:59
Prediction: Indiana battles for the title
Really going out on a limb there!
On Friday it will rain, or it won’t!
Depends which Texas shows up. They don’t have much competition in their conference meet, but they have swum Big 12s much faster in the past. Indiana guys have proven to be tough. Impressed.