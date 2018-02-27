Projecting the Cutline – 2018 NCAA Women’s S&D Championships

The official NCAA invite lists won’t go out until Wednesday, but anybody with the pre-cut psych sheets, released earlier today, a spreadsheet, and an army of stat guys can do the math ahead of time to determine the invitees before they’re officially released – barring any changes to entries.

A refresher on how that process works: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 281 individual entries (322 total minus 41 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line (in this case, line 37). If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

The cut-line fell shorter than normal this year. The top 36 swimmers in each event were invited, with the alternates beginning in line 37.

The Alternates:

Most years, at least a few alternates are taken to the meet. Among other things, this happens because of late-season injuries, or teams that are at the entry cap and then have divers qualify. Only 2 teams, Stanford with 18 swimmers entered already and Texas A&M with 16, are in danger of running into roster caps this year, with divers counting as only 1/2 of a swimmer. Alternates have further hope in that teams entered at least 2 swimmers, who should receive invites, that didn’t swim at their conference championship meets due to injuries: Ky-Lee Perry of NC State, and Beryl Gastaldello of Texas A&M.

1 Moon, Caitlynn Texas A&M-GU 500 Freestyle 2 Kelly, Paige Kentucky-KY 1650 Freestyle 3 Worrell, Taylor South Carolina-SC 200 Butterfly 4 Krivokapic-Zhou, Sophie California-PC 100 Backstroke

Teams With Invites:

Team # of individual Swimmers Stanford-PC 18 Texas A&M-GU 16 Louisville-KY 12 Michigan-MI 12 Virginia-VA 12 Georgia-GA 11 Southern Cali-CA 11 California-PC 10 Auburn-SE 9 Kentucky-KY 9 NC State-NC 9 Ohio St-OH 9 Tennessee-SE 9 Texas-ST 9 University of Missouri-MV 9 Florida-FL 8 Indiana-IN 8 Arizona-AZ 7 Duke-NC 7 Minnesota-MN 7 Alabama-SE 5 UCLA-CA 5 Arizona St-AZ 4 Florida St-FL 4 Notre Dame-IN 4 Purdue-IN 4 UNC-NC 4 Virginia Tech-VA 4 Wisconsin-WI 4 Houston-GU 3 South Carolina-SC 3 Akron-LE 2 Denver-CO 2 Hawaii-HI 2 Liberty University-VA 2 Pittsburgh-AM 2 Rutgers-NJ 2 SMU-NT 2 West Virginia-WV 2 Arkansas-AR 1 Drexel-MA 1 Eastern Michigan University-MI 1 Florida Gulf Coast University-FL 1 Florida Int’l-FG 1 Georgia Tech-GA 1 Harvard-NE 1 Iowa-IA 1 Nebraska-MW 1 Northeastern University-NE 1 Northwestern-IL 1 Pacific-PC 1 Penn St-MA 1 Rice-GU 1 San Diego St-SI 1 U of Utah Swimming-UT 1 U.S. Navy-MD 1 UNLV W-CA 1 Yale-CT 1

The List of Swimmers Invited: