Big 10 Men’s Scoring Breakdown

Indiana won by a slim 40.5 point margin over Michigan. This meet was back and forth the whole time. There were 4 lead changes. Michigan took over after the 500 with a 125 point event. Michigan’s lead got as big as 141.5 points after the 200 free. That advantage disappeared quickly. Three events later, Indiana got the lead back after the 3 meter with a 105 point event. Michigan regained the lead after the 1650, but lost it after the next event, the 200 back, when Indian scored 101 points to Michigan’s 57 to grab a 4.5 advantage. Indiana led the rest of the meet. Michigan got as close as 4.5 again after the 200 fly, but a 26 point advantage on platform diving put the meet away for Indiana.
Michigan were led by their astonishing sophomore class who scored 567.5 individual points (
that group as freshmen last year scored 413 points). Indiana were more balanced with the next two highest scoring classes with 448 from their freshmen and 414 from their juniors. Michigan and Indiana’s senior classes each scored 381 individual points. Indiana and Michigan return virtually the same number of individual points. Indiana brings back 965 and Michigan returns 965.5. Ohio State is next with 718.
By
Swimulator power points the top 10 swims of the meet in order were ‘s 1:31.14 200 free, Pieroni’s 41.43 100 free, Blake Pieroni Ian Finnerty‘s 50.72 100 breast, Felix Auboeck‘s 4:09.29 500 free, Vinicius Lanza‘s 44.79 100 fly, Bowen Becker’s 41.61 100 free, Becker’s 18.93 50 free, Finnerty’s 1:50.78 200 breast, Lanza’s 1:39.95 200 fly, and Ricardo Vargas Jacobo‘s 4:11.11 500 free. Indiana and Michigan each had 35 individuals make A finals. Michigan had 26 B finalists to Indiana’s 20. Indiana put 15 athletes in the C final to Michigan’s 10
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Scores
1. Indiana: 1658
2. Michigan: 1617.5
3. Ohio St: 1300.5
4. Purdue: 735.5
5. Minnesota: 712.5
6. Wisconsin: 696.5
7. Iowa: 614.5
8. Penn St: 389.5
9. Northwestern: 260
10. Mich St: 247.5 Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio St
Purdue
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Iowa
Penn St
Northwestern
Mich St
200 Medley Relay
64
52
54
46
56
44
50
48
40
34
800 Free Relay
128
108
108
90
106
96
96
96
80
68
500 Free
166
233
171
129
116
153
117
105
80
68
200 IM
270
386.5
221
165
122
157
117
111.5
82
68
50 Free
351.5
464.5
286
165
162.5
180
164
126.5
82
80
1 mtr Diving
465.5
484.5
355
234
222.5
181
164
155.5
82
80
400 Medley Relay
529.5
538.5
407
280
278.5
229
214
195.5
116
124
100 Fly
615.5
629
488
301
317.5
240
247.5
195.5
116
124
400 IM
661.5
786
532
333
317.5
271
274.5
208.5
125
127
200 Free
721.5
863
619
339
354
361.5
274.5
211.5
127
127
100 Breast
811.5
914
666
397
392
378.5
289.5
228.5
144
139
100 Back
929.5
978
731
439
392
420.5
315.5
233.5
144
139
3 mtr Diving
1034.5
1016
820
496
426
431.5
325.5
246.5
149
139
200 Free Relay
1090.5
1080
870
540
480
479.5
377.5
292.5
189
173
1650 Free
1163.5
1203
918
554
487
515.5
394.5
306.5
206
186
200 Back
1264.5
1260
939
596.5
499
580.5
435.5
306.5
224.5
190
100 Free
1387.5
1350.5
993.5
596.5
527
597.5
482.5
308.5
224.5
190
200 Breast
1472.5
1448.5
1054.5
627.5
566
609.5
501.5
325.5
224.5
190
200 Fly
1528
1523.5
1139.5
643.5
604.5
637.5
539.5
336.5
226
203.5
Platform Diving
1594
1563.5
1244.5
695.5
662.5
648.5
562.5
343.5
226
203.5
400 Free Relay
1658
1617.5
1300.5
735.5
712.5
696.5
614.5
389.5
260
247.5
Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio St
Purdue
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Iowa
Penn St
Northwestern
Mich St
200 Medley Relay
64
52
54
46
56
44
50
48
40
34
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
44
50
52
46
48
40
34
500 Free
38
125
63
39
10
57
21
9
0
0
200 IM
104
153.5
50
36
6
4
0
6.5
2
0
50 Free
81.5
78
65
0
40.5
23
47
15
0
12
1 mtr Diving
114
20
69
69
60
1
0
29
0
0
400 Medley Relay
64
54
52
46
56
48
50
40
34
44
100 Fly
86
90.5
81
21
39
11
33.5
0
0
0
400 IM
46
157
44
32
0
31
27
13
9
3
200 Free
60
77
87
6
36.5
90.5
0
3
2
0
100 Breast
90
51
47
58
38
17
15
17
17
12
100 Back
118
64
65
42
0
42
26
5
0
0
3 mtr Diving
105
38
89
57
34
11
10
13
5
0
200 Free Relay
56
64
50
44
54
48
52
46
40
34
1650 Free
73
123
48
14
7
36
17
14
17
13
200 Back
101
57
21
42.5
12
65
41
0
18.5
4
100 Free
123
90.5
54.5
0
28
17
47
2
0
0
200 Breast
85
98
61
31
39
12
19
17
0
0
200 Fly
55.5
75
85
16
38.5
28
38
11
1.5
13.5
Platform Diving
66
40
105
52
58
11
23
7
0
0
400 Free Relay
64
54
56
40
50
48
52
46
34
44
Class Points
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio St
Purdue
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Iowa
Penn St
Northwestern
Mich St
FR
448
248
203
58
46.5
113.5
51
50
19
13
SO
103
567.5
163.5
94
152
189
59
41.5
0
27
JR
414
141
351.5
249
193
2
118.5
63
53
0
SR
381
381
316.5
114.5
55
152
136
7
0
17.5
Returning
965
956.5
718
401
391.5
304.5
228.5
154.5
72
40
How Many Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Indiana
Minnesota
Michigan
Wisconsin
Iowa
Northwestern
Ohio St
Purdue
Penn St
Mich St
1
10
1
3
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
6
3
6
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
3
4
1
5
0
1
0
3
2
0
0
4
3
0
6
2
1
0
4
1
0
0
5
2
1
5
1
1
0
2
2
1
0
6
4
2
4
0
1
0
5
1
0
0
7
4
1
2
3
0
0
5
0
0
0
8
2
0
4
2
1
0
4
3
0
0
9
3
1
3
1
3
0
5
2
0
0
10
4
2
1
2
1
1
2
1
0
0
11
2
0
5
3
1
0
4
1
0
0
12
4
1
5
0
1
0
2
2
1
0
13
1
2
3
2
2
0
3
1
2
0
14
3
0
1
1
2
1
4
3
1
1
15
1
0
4
1
0
0
4
1
1
3
16
2
0
4
6
0
1
1
2
0
0
17
4
1
2
1
3
1
3
0
2
0
18
2
5
1
1
3
0
2
1
2
0
19
2
2
2
0
0
2
2
3
1
0
20
2
7
0
2
1
1
2
1
1
0
21
1
2
1
1
4
0
2
0
3
1
22
2
3
2
2
1
0
0
2
3
1
23
1
2
2
2
3
3
0
3
1
1
24
1
1
0
6
2
0
1
0
3
0
A Final
35
9
35
8
5
0
24
11
1
0
B Final
20
6
26
16
10
3
25
13
5
4
C Final
15
23
10
15
17
7
12
10
16
3
Individual Scoring Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. They are a way to compare time quality across events. Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lanza, Vinicius
JR
96
200 IM
1
1:41.34
813
100 Fly
1
44.79
859
200 Fly
1
1:39.95
828
Finnerty, Ian J
JR
89.5
200 IM
4
1:42.94
752
100 Breast
1
50.72
878
200 Breast
1
1:50.78
833
Samy, Mohamed
SO
88
200 Free
2
1:32.56
807
100 Back
2
45.84
732
200 Back
1
1:39.68
764
Pieroni, Blake
SR
88
200 IM
6
1:44.17
709
200 Free
1
1:31.14
884
100 Free
1
41.43
881
Hixon, Michael
SR
77
1 mtr Diving
1
493.6
3 mtr Diving
2
509.95
Platform Diving
10
428.8
Capabianco, And
FR
74
1 mtr Diving
9
414.85
3 mtr Diving
3
488.4
Platform Diving
3
468.65
Fantoni, Gabrie
FR
72
100 Fly
15
46.86
675
100 Back
1
45.79
736
200 Back
2
1:40.85
724
Beckman, James
JR
65
200 IM
11
1:45.57
662
100 Back
5
46.87
659
200 Back
6
1:43.17
650
Blaskovic, Brun
FR
64
50 Free
5
19.46
729
100 Fly
14
46.78
681
100 Free
4
42.51
762
Khalafalla, Ali
SR
59
50 Free
3
19.23
775
100 Back
17
47.33
626
100 Free
7
43.01
714
Connor, James
JR
59
1 mtr Diving
2
477.3
3 mtr Diving
4
479.65
Platform Diving
20
341.7
Brock, Levi B
SR
55
100 Breast
2
51.45
812
200 Breast
3
1:52.78
766
Miljenic, Nikol
FR
52
50 Free
9
19.48
725
100 Fly
10
46.44
708
100 Free
12
43.28
689
Coldren, Cody
SR
49
1 mtr Diving
16
339.55
3 mtr Diving
7
414.95
Platform Diving
12
405.6
Lehman, Spencer
FR
48
500 Free
21
4:23.54
614
400 IM
8
3:47.12
645
1650 Free
8
15:06.88
604
Steele, Jacob A
FR
47.5
200 IM
18
1:46.69
624
100 Back
6
46.91
656
200 Back
10
1:43.05
654
Destrampe, Adam
JR
43
500 Free
7
4:19.14
685
200 Free
27
1:37.38
588
1650 Free
9
15:07.00
603
Jerden, Matthew
FR
39
400 IM
14
3:49.08
611
100 Breast
17
53.79
638
200 Breast
10
1:56.23
663
Hubbuch, John A
JR
32
500 Free
19
4:22.31
634
400 IM
16
3:51.05
575
1650 Free
12
15:08.75
595
Romany, Joshua
JR
28.5
50 Free
18
19.88
649
100 Fly
17
47.02
662
100 Free
14
43.59
660
Gambardella, Co
FR
26.5
500 Free
25
4:24.36
600
100 Fly
22
47.45
627
200 Fly
6
1:44.6
656
Gould, Mory
FR
25
1 mtr Diving
7
372.65
3 mtr Diving
26
321.55
Platform Diving
23
316.05
Curl, Ethan A
SR
21
500 Free
20
4:22.93
624
400 IM
31
3:55.6
484
1650 Free
11
15:08.03
598
Patrouch, Olive
SR
17
50 Free
22
19.93
639
100 Fly
26
47.82
596
100 Free
13
43.41
677
Kucharczyk, Jos
SO
15
200 IM
45
1:50.94
460
100 Breast
19
54.4
594
200 Breast
17
1:56.92
643
Apa, Armand S
SR
15
100 Breast
12
53.36
668
200 Breast
33
2:01.35
504
Carter, Clark
JR
1
1 mtr Diving
36
238.2
3 mtr Diving
24
334
Platform Diving
27
253.15
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Auboeck, Felix
SO
90
500 Free
1
4:09.29
863
200 Free
4
1:33.23
774
1650 Free
1
14:34.1
761
Vargas Jacobo,
FR
83
500 Free
2
4:11.11
826
400 IM
3
3:43.73
702
1650 Free
2
14:40.3
730
White, Evan S
SR
83
200 IM
2
1:42.05
785
100 Fly
2
45.63
778
200 Fly
3
1:42.79
719
Ransford, Patri
SR
79
500 Free
3
4:15.58
744
400 IM
5
3:46.27
659
1650 Free
3
14:49.19
688
Cope, Thomas E
SO
77.5
200 IM
4
1:42.94
752
400 IM
2
3:42.86
716
200 Breast
6
1:53.76
735
Swanson, Charle
SO
77
200 IM
9
1:43.05
748
400 IM
1
3:39.16
782
200 Breast
5
1:53.70
737
Montague, Jacob
SO
74
200 IM
8
1:44.52
697
100 Breast
4
51.8
783
200 Breast
4
1:53.54
742
Powers, Paul Q
SR
67
50 Free
2
19.04
816
100 Back
15
47.87
587
100 Free
3
42.34
779
Smachlo, Miles
SO
65
200 IM
10
1:45.39
668
100 Fly
7
46.16
732
200 Fly
5
1:43.64
689
Babinet, Jeremy
SO
63
200 IM
12
1:45.88
651
100 Breast
5
52.22
751
200 Breast
7
1:54.27
720
Sanders, Trista
SR
62
200 IM
13
1:45.9
651
100 Back
8
47.4
621
200 Back
4
1:42.16
682
Peek, James H
SR
57
50 Free
6
19.59
704
100 Back
16
48.22
560
100 Free
8
43.54
665
Roberts, Willia
FR
54
500 Free
12
4:21.50
647
400 IM
12
3:48.11
628
1650 Free
6
15:02.38
626
Borges, Luiz Gu
FR
48
50 Free
4
19.28
765
200 Free
16
1:37.83
567
100 Free
16
43.72
648
Todd, Ross
FR
47
1 mtr Diving
23
303.9
3 mtr Diving
9
429.5
Platform Diving
5
452.75
Al-Yamani, Mokh
JR
47
500 Free
16
4:23.57
613
200 Free
6
1:35.02
692
100 Free
15
43.69
651
Jones, James Wi
SO
40.5
50 Free
25
20.03
620
100 Fly
8
46.74
684
100 Free
9
42.96
718
Holmquist, Step
JR
40
500 Free
15
4:22.05
638
400 IM
11
3:47.65
636
1650 Free
15
15:15.50
560
Sebastian, Ryan
SR
33
200 IM
22
1:47.30
602
400 IM
13
3:48.8
616
200 Fly
11
1:46.12
602
Zofchak, Robert
SO
31
200 IM
17
1:45.81
654
100 Back
19
47.59
608
200 Back
11
1:43.16
650
Williams, Kai V
JR
31
500 Free
26
4:24.41
599
200 Free
11
1:36.34
635
200 Back
12
1:44.08
620
Burkett, Jon D
JR
23
100 Fly
11
46.68
689
100 Back
28
48.37
549
200 Fly
18
1:45.61
621
Herremans, Jake
SO
20
3 mtr Diving
13
397.7
Platform Diving
19
343.1
Canning, Chris
FR
16
1 mtr Diving
22
311.55
3 mtr Diving
21
345.65
Platform Diving
17
357.45
Herremans, Jake
SO
15
1 mtr Diving
12
390.65
Martin, Alexand
SO
14.5
100 Fly
23
47.83
595
100 Back
14
47.81
591
200 Back
32
1:48.02
478
Anderson, Steve
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
31
267.65
3 mtr Diving
32
303.55
Platform Diving
25
294.05
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Delakis, Paul J
FR
74
200 IM
3
1:42.83
756
200 Free
3
1:32.86
792
200 Breast
9
1:55.06
697
Hogsed, Nichola
JR
70
500 Free
6
4:16.89
722
400 IM
7
3:47.07
645
1650 Free
7
15:03.67
620
Painhas, Henriq
JR
68.5
100 Fly
6
46.1
737
100 Back
9
47.46
617
200 Fly
4
1:43.07
709
Seal, Brayden C
SR
65
500 Free
4
4:16.52
728
200 Free
13
1:36.47
629
1650 Free
5
14:56.16
655
Loy, Andrew D
SO
63.5
200 IM
7
1:44.24
707
200 Free
8
1:36.23
640
100 Free
9
42.96
718
Lense, Noah J
SO
55
50 Free
30
20.19
588
100 Fly
3
45.91
753
200 Fly
2
1:40.83
792
Law, Christo
JR
54
1 mtr Diving
19
326.85
3 mtr Diving
8
381.4
Platform Diving
4
453.05
Abeysinghe, Mat
JR
54
50 Free
13
19.88
649
200 Free
12
1:36.4
632
100 Free
5
42.58
755
Romanik, Stephe
SR
53
1 mtr Diving
14
363.65
3 mtr Diving
6
433.75
Platform Diving
11
418.95
Salazar, Michae
JR
48
50 Free
26
20.03
620
100 Fly
4
45.97
748
200 Fly
8
1:45.58
622
White, Clay
SR
43
1 mtr Diving
18
328.9
3 mtr Diving
15
368.6
Platform Diving
6
430.85
Siler, Jacob
FR
41
1 mtr Diving
15
343.85
3 mtr Diving
12
413.35
Platform Diving
13
404.35
Isings, Connor
FR
39
100 Breast
7
53.23
677
200 Breast
11
1:56.78
647
Trace, Thomas E
SR
38.5
50 Free
27
20.04
618
100 Back
9
47.46
617
200 Back
9
1:42.54
670
Canova, Joey
FR
38
1 mtr Diving
17
329.9
3 mtr Diving
11
414.9
Platform Diving
14
390.3
Barone, Jack J
SR
36
50 Free
40
20.33
561
100 Breast
6
52.24
749
200 Breast
15
1:58.64
592
Daniels-Freeman
JR
34
1 mtr Diving
8
337.3
3 mtr Diving
36
274.85
Platform Diving
15
342.8
Lindstrom, Andr
SR
30
200 IM
30
1:47.95
579
400 IM
10
3:47.53
638
200 Breast
14
1:57.06
639
Koethke, Kalvin
SO
23
50 Free
7
19.69
685
100 Fly
30
48.08
574
100 Free
29
44.27
597
Musterait, Kevi
SR
22
50 Free
10
19.62
698
100 Free
20
43.99
623
Vandermeulen, R
SO
22
500 Free
14
4:21.93
640
200 Free
17
1:36.27
638
1650 Free
29
15:45.1
391
Chavez, Mossimo
JR
17
50 Free
16
20.07
612
100 Fly
37
48.79
510
100 Free
19
43.86
636
Belanger, Mark
SR
16
100 Fly
28
48.01
580
100 Back
11
47.48
615
200 Back
32
1:48.02
478
Lim, Ching H
SR
13
200 IM
34
1:48.59
555
400 IM
21
3:53.51
528
200 Fly
17
1:44.92
645
Sugar, Benjamin
FR
11
100 Fly
21
47.44
628
100 Back
18
47.55
610
200 Back
36
1:48.80
447
Shannon, Brad D
JR
6
200 IM
50
1:53.56
347
100 Back
20
47.8
592
200 Back
24
1:46.69
529
Christian, Nath
SR
0
50 Free
34
20.23
580
100 Fly
35
48.39
547
100 Free
25
44.13
610
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Johnson, Steele
JR
79
1 mtr Diving
3
466.95
3 mtr Diving
1
540.55
Platform Diving
9
454.85
Young, Joseph A
JR
67
100 Fly
12
46.69
688
100 Back
3
46.76
666
200 Back
5
1:42.56
669
Cifelli, Joseph
JR
51
1 mtr Diving
4
435.35
3 mtr Diving
5
443.7
Noens, Adam T
SR
49.5
200 IM
14
1:46.54
629
400 IM
6
3:46.28
659
200 Back
14
1:44.52
606
Loschiavo, Bran
SO
48
1 mtr Diving
11
396.4
Platform Diving
1
523.65
Pellini, Trent
FR
36
200 IM
15
1:47.39
599
100 Breast
8
53.5
659
200 Breast
23
1:59.31
571
Amaltdinov, Mar
SR
33
100 Breast
16
54.31
601
200 Breast
8
1:55.61
681
McDowell, Nicho
SO
31
500 Free
10
4:21.2
652
200 Free
45
1:39.34
490
1650 Free
13
15:10.79
585
Bals, Christian
SR
27
50 Free
70
21.21
351
100 Breast
9
53.24
677
200 Breast
18
1:57.14
636
Hakan, Batuhan
FR
22
500 Free
8
4:23.42
616
100 Free
52
45.26
494
Juliusson, Erik
JR
17
200 IM
16
1:47.52
594
100 Fly
19
47.23
645
100 Free
33
44.4
584
Komlenic, Krist
SO
15
50 Free
62
20.83
444
100 Back
12
47.69
600
100 Free
50
45.25
495
Close, Alex S
JR
13
100 Fly
49
49.85
407
200 Fly
14
1:47.65
544
Lewis, Grant N
JR
9
500 Free
39
4:28.23
531
400 IM
19
3:52.25
553
200 Fly
22
1:48.33
517
Higgins, Jackso
JR
6
500 Free
31
4:25.58
579
200 Free
19
1:37.04
603
100 Free
48
45.09
512
Gardner, Joseph
JR
5
50 Free
48
20.45
533
100 Breast
20
54.49
588
100 Free
52
45.26
494
Thomas, Jacob J
SR
3
200 IM
36
1:49.31
527
100 Back
32
48.61
530
200 Back
22
1:46.09
551
Barth, Timothy
JR
2
50 Free
66
20.99
405
100 Back
31
48.52
537
200 Back
23
1:46.20
547
Bursch, Hudson
SR
2
200 IM
41
1:49.89
504
400 IM
23
3:55.31
491
200 Breast
34
2:01.84
487
Schrensky, Will
SO
0
100 Breast
28
55.65
497
200 Breast
32
2:01.27
506
Lawrence, Ryan
FR
0
50 Free
34
20.23
580
100 Free
46
44.91
532
Bjelajac, Nikol
FR
0
50 Free
43
20.35
555
100 Free
34
44.48
576
Gomez Treig, Ga
FR
0
50 Free
28
20.05
616
100 Fly
34
48.27
557
100 Free
43
44.82
541
Boone, James T
JR
0
50 Free
34
20.23
580
200 Free
37
1:38.81
518
100 Free
44
44.85
538
Zawatski, Edwar
JR
0
50 Free
50
20.51
519
100 Back
38
49.72
438
100 Free
54
45.31
488
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Yang, Xi
JR
69
1 mtr Diving
6
420.35
3 mtr Diving
10
428.05
Platform Diving
2
518.85
Becker, Bowen T
JR
65
50 Free
1
18.93
842
100 Fly
20
47.35
635
100 Free
2
41.61
859
McHugh, Conner
SR
55
200 IM
25
1:47.50
595
100 Breast
3
51.68
793
200 Breast
2
1:51.41
811
LeBlang, Alan
JR
45
1 mtr Diving
13
386.95
3 mtr Diving
17
364.1
Platform Diving
7
413.1
Pokkinen, Tuoma
SO
41.5
50 Free
18
19.88
649
100 Fly
9
46.37
714
200 Fly
12
1:46.18
600
Thomas, Matthew
SO
39.5
50 Free
23
20.04
618
100 Fly
13
46.72
686
200 Fly
6
1:44.6
656
Saulnier, Nicho
SO
39
500 Free
18
4:21.66
645
200 Free
5
1:34.99
694
200 Back
18
1:43.16
650
Moser, Jeremy
SO
27
1 mtr Diving
10
404.55
3 mtr Diving
19
359.55
Platform Diving
21
335.25
Yudashkin, Eita
FR
14
200 IM
24
1:47.55
593
100 Breast
18
54.06
619
200 Breast
19
1:57.52
625
Royzen, Max
FR
11
1 mtr Diving
20
326.5
3 mtr Diving
22
338.9
Platform Diving
22
321.85
Sates, Timothy
FR
7
50 Free
48
20.45
533
200 Free
18
1:36.91
609
100 Free
28
44.25
599
Poon, Brian
JR
5
200 IM
20
1:47.02
612
400 IM
25
3:53.48
528
200 Breast
30
2:00.58
530
Torres, Justin
SO
5
500 Free
53
4:32.53
448
400 IM
29
3:54.50
508
200 Breast
20
1:57.69
620
Hansen, Kristia
FR
5
500 Free
35
4:27.43
546
200 Free
56
1:41.72
359
1650 Free
20
15:26.02
503
Plachinski, Nic
JR
5
500 Free
22
4:23.64
612
200 Free
42
1:39.13
501
1650 Free
23
15:31.36
473
Berkoff, Cale O
FR
5
50 Free
59
20.67
483
100 Back
26
48.32
553
200 Back
20
1:44.64
602
Van Niekerk, Ky
FR
4.5
50 Free
44
20.37
550
200 Free
20
1:37.07
602
100 Free
35
44.54
570
Hohenstein, Bre
JR
4
200 IM
51
1:54.35
313
100 Breast
21
54.75
568
200 Breast
27
1:59.44
567
Sexson, Warren
SO
0
500 Free
48
4:30.21
494
200 Free
54
1:41.45
374
1650 Free
25
15:34.4
455
Donker, Tom
FR
0
50 Free
60
20.77
459
100 Back
27
48.33
552
200 Back
26
1:46.00
555
Kelley, Cameron
FR
0
500 Free
33
4:26.34
566
400 IM
41
4:03.12
317
1650 Free
26
15:38.63
430
Lemke, Parker D
SO
0
500 Free
56
4:32.79
442
100 Back
41
50.88
341
200 Back
37
1:49.16
432
Messner, Michae
JR
0
500 Free
47
4:30.16
495
Hansen, Jan E
SR
0
50 Free
67
21.16
363
200 Free
50
1:39.88
461
100 Free
58
45.92
418
Baden, Harrison
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
208.55
3 mtr Diving
35
277.15
Platform Diving
32
205.75
Lester, Duncan
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
34
258.15
3 mtr Diving
33
299.35
Platform Diving
30
214.2
Tidd, James T
JR
0
50 Free
39
20.32
561
100 Back
39
49.85
427
100 Free
39
44.67
557
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Goicoechea, Vic
SR
68
500 Free
5
4:16.63
726
200 Free
10
1:36.14
644
1650 Free
4
14:52.13
674
Milinovich, Jos
SO
59
500 Free
11
4:21.28
651
400 IM
4
3:45.71
668
200 Fly
10
1:45.37
629
Tysoe, Cameron
SO
49
200 Free
15
1:37.3
592
100 Back
13
47.78
594
200 Back
7
1:43.4
642
Stack, Ryan M
SR
40
50 Free
24
20.18
590
200 Free
7
1:35.52
671
100 Free
11
43.27
690
Mao, Jian
FR
38
100 Fly
16
47.19
648
100 Breast
11
53.29
673
200 Breast
16
1:59.69
559
Novinski, Matt
FR
32
50 Free
60
20.77
459
100 Back
7
47.12
641
200 Back
17
1:42.93
657
Temprano, Justi
SO
25
100 Back
22
48.21
561
200 Back
8
1:44.56
604
McCarthy, Todd
SR
24
100 Back
23
48.45
543
200 Back
16
1:47.6
495
200 Fly
16
1:49.04
487
Pomeroy, Kevin
SO
23
1 mtr Diving
24
303.5
3 mtr Diving
16
363.6
Platform Diving
16
332.2
Zelen, Tyler D
FR
22
50 Free
8
19.99
630
100 Fly
43
49.33
458
100 Free
26
44.18
605
Haber, Ido
FR
21.5
500 Free
13
4:21.87
641
200 Free
20
1:37.07
602
1650 Free
22
15:28.78
487
Lyons, Anthony
SR
20
500 Free
28
4:24.78
593
200 Free
9
1:36.07
647
100 Free
31
44.35
589
Back, Griffin W
SO
17
200 IM
21
1:47.1
609
200 Free
14
1:36.73
618
100 Free
30
44.29
595
Geunes, Eric P
SO
9
500 Free
23
4:24.17
603
200 Free
25
1:37.2
596
1650 Free
18
15:24.09
514
Hodge, Cooper P
SO
5
200 IM
40
1:49.85
505
400 IM
20
3:52.7
544
200 Breast
28
1:59.55
563
Wills, Chris A
JR
2
200 IM
27
1:47.84
583
100 Breast
24
55.09
542
200 Breast
24
1:59.54
563
Braun, Kevin
SO
2
50 Free
37
20.26
574
200 Free
24
1:37.25
594
100 Free
24
44.96
526
Aronson, Matt
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
258.25
3 mtr Diving
37
261.5
Attenberger, Be
FR
0
400 IM
38
3:59.12
407
100 Breast
30
56.22
449
200 Breast
31
2:00.81
522
Riley, Colin G
FR
0
50 Free
47
20.43
537
200 Free
33
1:38.47
535
100 Free
32
44.36
588
Schachle, Brayd
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
276.05
3 mtr Diving
30
313.55
Platform Diving
29
231.45
Sullivan, Micha
JR
0
500 Free
40
4:28.57
525
200 Free
38
1:38.87
515
200 Fly
35
1:50.91
406
Pearce, Andrew
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
245.9
3 mtr Diving
28
316.7
Platform Diving
31
207.2
Stines, Niko S
SO
0
500 Free
55
4:32.63
446
200 Free
29
1:37.94
561
100 Free
44
44.85
538
O’Neil, Ethan
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
209.35
3 mtr Diving
38
222.3
Platform Diving
28
232.45
Boden, Stephen
JR
0
200 IM
33
1:48.50
558
400 IM
33
3:56.9
456
200 Back
30
1:46.95
520
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dawson, Christo
SR
57
500 Free
9
4:20.42
665
400 IM
9
3:46.8
650
1650 Free
10
15:07.35
602
Mende, Kenneth
JR
53
200 IM
26
1:47.67
589
100 Back
4
46.8
664
200 Back
3
1:42.12
683
Twarowski, Jerz
SR
45
50 Free
32
20.21
584
100 Fly
5
46.07
739
200 Fly
9
1:44.80
649
Smith, Jack A
JR
40
50 Free
11
19.63
696
100 Free
6
42.71
742
Swanepoel, Dani
FR
28
200 IM
35
1:48.66
552
100 Breast
14
53.97
625
200 Breast
12
1:56.86
644
Hoherz, Anton
FR
22
1 mtr Diving
26
300.3
3 mtr Diving
25
321.6
Platform Diving
8
381
Scott, William
SO
22
50 Free
14
19.94
637
100 Free
17
43.72
648
Tenney, Michael
SO
21
500 Free
32
4:26.23
568
400 IM
18
3:51.6
565
200 Fly
13
1:46.87
574
Rathbun, Thomas
SR
15
500 Free
24
4:24.99
589
200 Free
28
1:37.55
580
200 Back
13
1:44.47
607
Myhre, Joseph A
SO
12
50 Free
17
19.84
656
100 Free
22
44.09
614
Kamin, Matthew
JR
11
50 Free
21
19.92
641
200 Free
31
1:38.32
543
100 Free
18
43.85
636
Allen, Colter B
SR
11
200 IM
37
1:49.62
515
100 Fly
18
47.07
658
200 Fly
21
1:48.32
517
Brzus, Michal
JR
10.5
50 Free
20
19.91
643
100 Fly
23
47.83
595
100 Free
21
44.08
615
Mauser, Matt
SR
8
1 mtr Diving
28
285.85
3 mtr Diving
17
364.1
Credit, Weston
SO
4
200 IM
39
1:49.82
506
100 Breast
26
55.09
542
200 Breast
21
1:58.72
589
Brenner, Will
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
25
302.4
3 mtr Diving
23
338.45
Nelson, Tanner
JR
2
50 Free
72
21.43
299
100 Breast
23
54.99
550
200 Breast
26
1:59.37
569
Posligua, Jonat
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
37
236.75
3 mtr Diving
34
296.05
Platform Diving
24
303.2
Hemmingsen, Rob
SR
0
50 Free
41
20.34
557
100 Fly
33
48.16
567
200 Fly
25
1:48.6
506
Fiolic, Stjepan
SO
0
50 Free
56
20.64
490
100 Back
36
49.29
474
100 Free
50
45.25
495
Hoce, Kristophe
SR
0
200 IM
46
1:50.95
459
400 IM
30
3:55.03
497
200 Breast
37
2:04.28
400
White, Forrest
SO
0
500 Free
36
4:27.51
545
100 Back
33
48.96
502
200 Back
25
1:45.77
563
Samuelson, Loga
SR
0
500 Free
49
4:30.74
483
200 Free
52
1:40.15
446
1650 Free
30
15:48.24
373
Kuhlers, Jackso
FR
0
200 IM
49
1:51.94
417
100 Fly
43
49.33
458
200 Fly
29
1:49.38
473
Pederson, Thoma
FR
0
500 Free
52
4:32.50
448
200 Free
51
1:40.07
450
100 Free
58
45.92
418
Colin, Benjamin
JR
0
500 Free
34
4:27.3
548
200 Free
47
1:39.38
488
1650 Free
27
15:41.13
415
Penn St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Garcia, Hector
JR
45
1 mtr Diving
5
431.95
3 mtr Diving
14
369.9
Platform Diving
18
357.1
Freund, Kaelan
SO
34.5
200 IM
18
1:46.69
624
100 Breast
13
53.44
663
200 Breast
13
1:56.97
641
Schiffmann, Nat
FR
18
500 Free
17
4:20.99
655
200 Free
26
1:37.31
591
1650 Free
17
15:23.59
517
Castano, Gabrie
FR
17
50 Free
12
19.77
670
200 Free
36
1:38.58
529
100 Free
23
44.21
603
Harlow, Hayden
FR
15
200 IM
29
1:47.94
579
400 IM
15
3:50.29
589
200 Breast
22
1:59.24
573
Dinunzio, Matth
SO
6
500 Free
51
4:31.36
471
100 Fly
39
48.86
503
200 Fly
19
1:46.27
597
Dikos, Stergios
JR
5
50 Free
55
20.62
494
100 Fly
36
48.54
533
200 Fly
20
1:48.19
523
Zamir, Tomer
JR
4
50 Free
54
20.61
497
100 Fly
40
49.06
484
100 Back
21
48.18
564
Cervone, Joao P
JR
4
500 Free
38
4:27.67
542
400 IM
37
3:58.05
431
1650 Free
21
15:26.8
499
Scanlon, Connor
SR
4
1 mtr Diving
21
323.9
3 mtr Diving
27
319.8
O’Neill, Ryan P
SR
3
50 Free
38
20.3
565
200 Free
22
1:37.17
598
100 Free
35
44.54
570
Cassell, Gunthe
JR
3
50 Free
75
25.57
0
100 Breast
22
54.84
561
200 Breast
29
2:00.27
540
Bledsoe, Nathan
JR
1
200 IM
44
1:50.70
470
400 IM
24
3:57.61
441
200 Fly
27
1:49.1
485
Veregin, Liam J
SO
1
100 Fly
38
48.8
509
100 Back
24
48.83
512
200 Back
29
1:46.9
521
Dickson, Robert
JR
1
500 Free
29
4:24.9
591
400 IM
32
3:55.9
478
1650 Free
24
15:33.11
462
Nunez, John
JR
0
500 Free
43
4:29.57
506
200 Free
44
1:39.27
494
1650 Free
28
15:44.38
396
Wilson, Austin
SO
0
50 Free
53
20.57
506
100 Back
35
49.09
491
200 Back
34
1:48.09
475
Roberson, Willi
FR
0
50 Free
41
20.34
557
200 Free
34
1:38.48
535
100 Free
41
44.72
552
Crow, Jack
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
292.15
3 mtr Diving
29
313.95
Platform Diving
26
280.1
Popovich, Matth
FR
0
50 Free
73
21.51
281
200 Free
32
1:38.36
541
200 Fly
37
1:51.49
381
Gosieniecki, Ju
FR
0
50 Free
63
20.85
439
100 Fly
46
49.5
441
100 Free
55
45.41
477
Deckman, Jacob
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:30.11
496
400 IM
39
4:00.28
381
200 Fly
30
1:49.56
465
Fenstermacher,
JR
0
50 Free
74
22.64
92
100 Fly
48
49.78
414
200 Fly
39
1:54.96
239
Hoch, Bryce
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
258.55
3 mtr Diving
31
307.4
Platform Diving
33
202.65
Krigger, Eben R
FR
0
500 Free
41
4:29.19
513
200 Free
30
1:38.19
549
1650 Free
32
15:50.21
361
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lis, Tyler Q
JR
23.5
200 IM
23
1:47.37
600
400 IM
17
3:50.13
592
200 Back
14
1:44.52
606
Hofstadter, Wil
JR
17
50 Free
45
20.39
546
100 Breast
10
53.25
676
200 Breast
25
1:59.28
572
Hwang, Dongjin
FR
11
500 Free
42
4:29.41
509
200 Free
58
1:43.56
263
1650 Free
16
15:16.73
554
Gately, Liam J
FR
8
500 Free
30
4:25.41
582
200 Free
23
1:37.21
596
1650 Free
19
15:25.18
508
Thorne, John L
JR
6
200 IM
38
1:49.73
510
100 Back
29
48.46
542
200 Back
19
1:43.79
630
Magliato, Ben
JR
5
1 mtr Diving
30
270.2
3 mtr Diving
20
349.4
Hanson, Justin
JR
1.5
200 IM
43
1:50.56
476
400 IM
34
3:57.21
450
200 Fly
23
1:48.44
512
Kountroubis, At
JR
0
50 Free
71
21.32
325
100 Breast
27
55.57
503
200 Breast
38
2:04.38
396
Tate, Ryan T
JR
0
50 Free
46
20.42
539
100 Fly
25
47.81
597
100 Free
40
44.71
553
Cecil, Robert S
FR
0
50 Free
67
21.16
363
200 Free
39
1:38.94
511
100 Free
60
46.09
398
Bundy, Keegan A
FR
0
50 Free
33
20.22
582
100 Fly
42
49.28
463
100 Free
42
44.73
551
Snarski, Alexan
SR
0
50 Free
57
20.66
485
200 Free
46
1:39.36
489
100 Free
56
45.46
471
Zhang, Lyon
FR
0
400 IM
40
4:02.00
342
200 Breast
39
2:04.53
391
Sharma, Arjun
JR
0
50 Free
57
20.66
485
100 Fly
29
48.03
578
200 Fly
28
1:49.21
480
Lewczyk, Peter
FR
0
50 Free
51
20.52
517
200 Free
35
1:38.55
531
100 Free
38
44.63
561
Blansfield, Jon
SR
0
500 Free
58
4:36.64
365
200 Free
57
1:41.85
352
200 Back
38
1:54.17
238
Durmer, Jeffrey
FR
0
500 Free
36
4:27.51
545
400 IM
27
3:53.77
523
200 Back
35
1:48.76
449
Olshtein, Almog
SR
0
50 Free
31
20.2
586
100 Breast
29
55.73
490
100 Free
35
44.54
570
Petersen, Nicho
SR
0
100 Fly
32
48.12
571
100 Back
25
48.26
557
200 Back
28
1:46.87
523
Michigan State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Moskovich, Guy
FR
13
500 Free
27
4:24.54
597
200 Free
53
1:40.9
404
1650 Free
14
15:15.06
563
Woods, Payton R
SO
12
50 Free
15
19.99
630
200 Free
55
1:41.67
362
100 Free
27
44.2
603
Piper, Scott J
SO
12
200 IM
28
1:47.9
581
400 IM
26
3:53.59
526
200 Fly
15
1:48.33
517
Leshok, Nichola
SR
12
50 Free
29
20.14
598
100 Fly
31
48.11
571
100 Breast
15
54.17
611
McLeish, Lachla
SR
4
50 Free
65
20.96
413
100 Back
34
49.05
494
200 Back
21
1:45.06
587
Meffert, Philli
SO
3
200 IM
32
1:48.47
559
400 IM
22
3:53.85
521
200 Breast
35
2:01.91
484
Duffy, Alexande
SR
1.5
200 IM
47
1:51.00
457
400 IM
28
3:54.2
514
200 Fly
23
1:48.44
512
Gutenschwager,
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
40
183.85
3 mtr Diving
39
172.1
Youngblood, Wes
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:30.05
497
200 Free
49
1:39.76
467
1650 Free
33
15:51.08
356
Hanani, Tal
SR
0
200 IM
31
1:47.96
578
100 Breast
25
55.03
547
200 Fly
32
1:50.53
423
Szczupakiewicz,
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:29.78
502
200 Free
42
1:39.13
501
1650 Free
31
15:48.79
369
Lantow, Joshua
FR
0
500 Free
50
4:31.06
477
200 Free
40
1:39.02
507
100 Free
47
44.99
523
Kost, Michael
0
200 IM
52
1:54.45
309
Strahlman, Mitc
SR
0
500 Free
54
4:32.56
447
400 IM
36
3:57.62
441
200 Fly
33
1:50.58
421
Schoof, Timothy
SO
0
100 Fly
45
49.46
445
100 Back
39
49.85
427
200 Fly
31
1:50.21
437
Smiarowski, Luc
FR
0
200 IM
48
1:51.46
437
400 IM
35
3:57.54
442
200 Breast
36
2:02.78
454
Pascua, Joshua
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:54.66
301
100 Fly
51
50.07
385
200 Fly
38
1:52.06
356
Kost, Michael
JR
0
100 Fly
52
50.43
350
200 Fly
36
1:51.37
386
Trompke, Alexan
SR
0
100 Fly
50
50.01
391
100 Back
29
48.46
542
200 Back
31
1:47.17
511
Mork, Nehemiah
SO
0
50 Free
52
20.55
510
200 Free
41
1:39.07
504
100 Free
49
45.15
506
Schwers, Michae
SO
0
100 Fly
27
47.89
590
200 Fly
26
1:48.63
505
Ryan, John C
FR
0
200 IM
42
1:50.49
479
100 Back
37
49.34
470
200 Back
27
1:46.08
552
Farley, Aidan
FR
0
500 Free
57
4:33.75
423
200 Free
48
1:39.50
481
100 Free
57
45.76
437
Henneman, John
SO
0
50 Free
69
21.17
361
100 Fly
47
49.53
438
200 Fly
34
1:50.74
414
Whitaker, Gabri
JR
0
50 Free
64
20.95
415
100 Fly
41
49.16
474
100 Free
61
46.11
396
