Big 10 Men’s Scoring Breakdown

Indiana won by a slim 40.5 point margin over Michigan. This meet was back and forth the whole time. There were 4 lead changes. Michigan took over after the 500 with a 125 point event. Michigan’s lead got as big as 141.5 points after the 200 free. That advantage disappeared quickly. Three events later, Indiana got the lead back after the 3 meter with a 105 point event. Michigan regained the lead after the 1650, but lost it after the next event, the 200 back, when Indian scored 101 points to Michigan’s 57 to grab a 4.5 advantage. Indiana led the rest of the meet. Michigan got as close as 4.5 again after the 200 fly, but a 26 point advantage on platform diving put the meet away for Indiana.

Michigan were led by their astonishing sophomore class who scored 567.5 individual points (that group as freshmen last year scored 413 points). Indiana were more balanced with the next two highest scoring classes with 448 from their freshmen and 414 from their juniors. Michigan and Indiana’s senior classes each scored 381 individual points.

Indiana and Michigan return virtually the same number of individual points. Indiana brings back 965 and Michigan returns 965.5. Ohio State is next with 718.

‘s 1:31.14 200 free, Pieroni’s 41.43 100 free, Ian Finnerty‘s 50.72 100 breast, Felix Auboeck‘s 4:09.29 500 free, Vinicius Lanza‘s 44.79 100 fly, Bowen Becker’s 41.61 100 free, Becker’s 18.93 50 free, Finnerty’s 1:50.78 200 breast, Lanza’s 1:39.95 200 fly, and Ricardo Vargas Jacobo‘s 4:11.11 500 free. Indiana and Michigan each had 35 individuals make A finals. Michigan had 26 B finalists to Indiana’s 20. Indiana put 15 athletes in the C final to Michigan’s 10

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Scores

1. Indiana: 1658

2. Michigan: 1617.5

3. Ohio St: 1300.5

4. Purdue: 735.5

5. Minnesota: 712.5

6. Wisconsin: 696.5

7. Iowa: 614.5

8. Penn St: 389.5

9. Northwestern: 260

10. Mich St: 247.5

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio St Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Penn St Northwestern Mich St 200 Medley Relay 64 52 54 46 56 44 50 48 40 34 800 Free Relay 128 108 108 90 106 96 96 96 80 68 500 Free 166 233 171 129 116 153 117 105 80 68 200 IM 270 386.5 221 165 122 157 117 111.5 82 68 50 Free 351.5 464.5 286 165 162.5 180 164 126.5 82 80 1 mtr Diving 465.5 484.5 355 234 222.5 181 164 155.5 82 80 400 Medley Relay 529.5 538.5 407 280 278.5 229 214 195.5 116 124 100 Fly 615.5 629 488 301 317.5 240 247.5 195.5 116 124 400 IM 661.5 786 532 333 317.5 271 274.5 208.5 125 127 200 Free 721.5 863 619 339 354 361.5 274.5 211.5 127 127 100 Breast 811.5 914 666 397 392 378.5 289.5 228.5 144 139 100 Back 929.5 978 731 439 392 420.5 315.5 233.5 144 139 3 mtr Diving 1034.5 1016 820 496 426 431.5 325.5 246.5 149 139 200 Free Relay 1090.5 1080 870 540 480 479.5 377.5 292.5 189 173 1650 Free 1163.5 1203 918 554 487 515.5 394.5 306.5 206 186 200 Back 1264.5 1260 939 596.5 499 580.5 435.5 306.5 224.5 190 100 Free 1387.5 1350.5 993.5 596.5 527 597.5 482.5 308.5 224.5 190 200 Breast 1472.5 1448.5 1054.5 627.5 566 609.5 501.5 325.5 224.5 190 200 Fly 1528 1523.5 1139.5 643.5 604.5 637.5 539.5 336.5 226 203.5 Platform Diving 1594 1563.5 1244.5 695.5 662.5 648.5 562.5 343.5 226 203.5 400 Free Relay 1658 1617.5 1300.5 735.5 712.5 696.5 614.5 389.5 260 247.5

Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio St Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Penn St Northwestern Mich St 200 Medley Relay 64 52 54 46 56 44 50 48 40 34 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 44 50 52 46 48 40 34 500 Free 38 125 63 39 10 57 21 9 0 0 200 IM 104 153.5 50 36 6 4 0 6.5 2 0 50 Free 81.5 78 65 0 40.5 23 47 15 0 12 1 mtr Diving 114 20 69 69 60 1 0 29 0 0 400 Medley Relay 64 54 52 46 56 48 50 40 34 44 100 Fly 86 90.5 81 21 39 11 33.5 0 0 0 400 IM 46 157 44 32 0 31 27 13 9 3 200 Free 60 77 87 6 36.5 90.5 0 3 2 0 100 Breast 90 51 47 58 38 17 15 17 17 12 100 Back 118 64 65 42 0 42 26 5 0 0 3 mtr Diving 105 38 89 57 34 11 10 13 5 0 200 Free Relay 56 64 50 44 54 48 52 46 40 34 1650 Free 73 123 48 14 7 36 17 14 17 13 200 Back 101 57 21 42.5 12 65 41 0 18.5 4 100 Free 123 90.5 54.5 0 28 17 47 2 0 0 200 Breast 85 98 61 31 39 12 19 17 0 0 200 Fly 55.5 75 85 16 38.5 28 38 11 1.5 13.5 Platform Diving 66 40 105 52 58 11 23 7 0 0 400 Free Relay 64 54 56 40 50 48 52 46 34 44

Class Points

Indiana Michigan Ohio St Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Penn St Northwestern Mich St FR 448 248 203 58 46.5 113.5 51 50 19 13 SO 103 567.5 163.5 94 152 189 59 41.5 0 27 JR 414 141 351.5 249 193 2 118.5 63 53 0 SR 381 381 316.5 114.5 55 152 136 7 0 17.5 Returning 965 956.5 718 401 391.5 304.5 228.5 154.5 72 40

How Many Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Indiana Minnesota Michigan Wisconsin Iowa Northwestern Ohio St Purdue Penn St Mich St 1 10 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 6 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 1 5 0 1 0 3 2 0 0 4 3 0 6 2 1 0 4 1 0 0 5 2 1 5 1 1 0 2 2 1 0 6 4 2 4 0 1 0 5 1 0 0 7 4 1 2 3 0 0 5 0 0 0 8 2 0 4 2 1 0 4 3 0 0 9 3 1 3 1 3 0 5 2 0 0 10 4 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 0 0 11 2 0 5 3 1 0 4 1 0 0 12 4 1 5 0 1 0 2 2 1 0 13 1 2 3 2 2 0 3 1 2 0 14 3 0 1 1 2 1 4 3 1 1 15 1 0 4 1 0 0 4 1 1 3 16 2 0 4 6 0 1 1 2 0 0 17 4 1 2 1 3 1 3 0 2 0 18 2 5 1 1 3 0 2 1 2 0 19 2 2 2 0 0 2 2 3 1 0 20 2 7 0 2 1 1 2 1 1 0 21 1 2 1 1 4 0 2 0 3 1 22 2 3 2 2 1 0 0 2 3 1 23 1 2 2 2 3 3 0 3 1 1 24 1 1 0 6 2 0 1 0 3 0 A Final 35 9 35 8 5 0 24 11 1 0 B Final 20 6 26 16 10 3 25 13 5 4 C Final 15 23 10 15 17 7 12 10 16 3

Individual Scoring Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. They are a way to compare time quality across events.

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lanza, Vinicius JR 96 200 IM 1 1:41.34 813 100 Fly 1 44.79 859 200 Fly 1 1:39.95 828 Finnerty, Ian J JR 89.5 200 IM 4 1:42.94 752 100 Breast 1 50.72 878 200 Breast 1 1:50.78 833 Samy, Mohamed SO 88 200 Free 2 1:32.56 807 100 Back 2 45.84 732 200 Back 1 1:39.68 764 Pieroni, Blake SR 88 200 IM 6 1:44.17 709 200 Free 1 1:31.14 884 100 Free 1 41.43 881 Hixon, Michael SR 77 1 mtr Diving 1 493.6 3 mtr Diving 2 509.95 Platform Diving 10 428.8 Capabianco, And FR 74 1 mtr Diving 9 414.85 3 mtr Diving 3 488.4 Platform Diving 3 468.65 Fantoni, Gabrie FR 72 100 Fly 15 46.86 675 100 Back 1 45.79 736 200 Back 2 1:40.85 724 Beckman, James JR 65 200 IM 11 1:45.57 662 100 Back 5 46.87 659 200 Back 6 1:43.17 650 Blaskovic, Brun FR 64 50 Free 5 19.46 729 100 Fly 14 46.78 681 100 Free 4 42.51 762 Khalafalla, Ali SR 59 50 Free 3 19.23 775 100 Back 17 47.33 626 100 Free 7 43.01 714 Connor, James JR 59 1 mtr Diving 2 477.3 3 mtr Diving 4 479.65 Platform Diving 20 341.7 Brock, Levi B SR 55 100 Breast 2 51.45 812 200 Breast 3 1:52.78 766 Miljenic, Nikol FR 52 50 Free 9 19.48 725 100 Fly 10 46.44 708 100 Free 12 43.28 689 Coldren, Cody SR 49 1 mtr Diving 16 339.55 3 mtr Diving 7 414.95 Platform Diving 12 405.6 Lehman, Spencer FR 48 500 Free 21 4:23.54 614 400 IM 8 3:47.12 645 1650 Free 8 15:06.88 604 Steele, Jacob A FR 47.5 200 IM 18 1:46.69 624 100 Back 6 46.91 656 200 Back 10 1:43.05 654 Destrampe, Adam JR 43 500 Free 7 4:19.14 685 200 Free 27 1:37.38 588 1650 Free 9 15:07.00 603 Jerden, Matthew FR 39 400 IM 14 3:49.08 611 100 Breast 17 53.79 638 200 Breast 10 1:56.23 663 Hubbuch, John A JR 32 500 Free 19 4:22.31 634 400 IM 16 3:51.05 575 1650 Free 12 15:08.75 595 Romany, Joshua JR 28.5 50 Free 18 19.88 649 100 Fly 17 47.02 662 100 Free 14 43.59 660 Gambardella, Co FR 26.5 500 Free 25 4:24.36 600 100 Fly 22 47.45 627 200 Fly 6 1:44.6 656 Gould, Mory FR 25 1 mtr Diving 7 372.65 3 mtr Diving 26 321.55 Platform Diving 23 316.05 Curl, Ethan A SR 21 500 Free 20 4:22.93 624 400 IM 31 3:55.6 484 1650 Free 11 15:08.03 598 Patrouch, Olive SR 17 50 Free 22 19.93 639 100 Fly 26 47.82 596 100 Free 13 43.41 677 Kucharczyk, Jos SO 15 200 IM 45 1:50.94 460 100 Breast 19 54.4 594 200 Breast 17 1:56.92 643 Apa, Armand S SR 15 100 Breast 12 53.36 668 200 Breast 33 2:01.35 504 Carter, Clark JR 1 1 mtr Diving 36 238.2 3 mtr Diving 24 334 Platform Diving 27 253.15

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Auboeck, Felix SO 90 500 Free 1 4:09.29 863 200 Free 4 1:33.23 774 1650 Free 1 14:34.1 761 Vargas Jacobo, FR 83 500 Free 2 4:11.11 826 400 IM 3 3:43.73 702 1650 Free 2 14:40.3 730 White, Evan S SR 83 200 IM 2 1:42.05 785 100 Fly 2 45.63 778 200 Fly 3 1:42.79 719 Ransford, Patri SR 79 500 Free 3 4:15.58 744 400 IM 5 3:46.27 659 1650 Free 3 14:49.19 688 Cope, Thomas E SO 77.5 200 IM 4 1:42.94 752 400 IM 2 3:42.86 716 200 Breast 6 1:53.76 735 Swanson, Charle SO 77 200 IM 9 1:43.05 748 400 IM 1 3:39.16 782 200 Breast 5 1:53.70 737 Montague, Jacob SO 74 200 IM 8 1:44.52 697 100 Breast 4 51.8 783 200 Breast 4 1:53.54 742 Powers, Paul Q SR 67 50 Free 2 19.04 816 100 Back 15 47.87 587 100 Free 3 42.34 779 Smachlo, Miles SO 65 200 IM 10 1:45.39 668 100 Fly 7 46.16 732 200 Fly 5 1:43.64 689 Babinet, Jeremy SO 63 200 IM 12 1:45.88 651 100 Breast 5 52.22 751 200 Breast 7 1:54.27 720 Sanders, Trista SR 62 200 IM 13 1:45.9 651 100 Back 8 47.4 621 200 Back 4 1:42.16 682 Peek, James H SR 57 50 Free 6 19.59 704 100 Back 16 48.22 560 100 Free 8 43.54 665 Roberts, Willia FR 54 500 Free 12 4:21.50 647 400 IM 12 3:48.11 628 1650 Free 6 15:02.38 626 Borges, Luiz Gu FR 48 50 Free 4 19.28 765 200 Free 16 1:37.83 567 100 Free 16 43.72 648 Todd, Ross FR 47 1 mtr Diving 23 303.9 3 mtr Diving 9 429.5 Platform Diving 5 452.75 Al-Yamani, Mokh JR 47 500 Free 16 4:23.57 613 200 Free 6 1:35.02 692 100 Free 15 43.69 651 Jones, James Wi SO 40.5 50 Free 25 20.03 620 100 Fly 8 46.74 684 100 Free 9 42.96 718 Holmquist, Step JR 40 500 Free 15 4:22.05 638 400 IM 11 3:47.65 636 1650 Free 15 15:15.50 560 Sebastian, Ryan SR 33 200 IM 22 1:47.30 602 400 IM 13 3:48.8 616 200 Fly 11 1:46.12 602 Zofchak, Robert SO 31 200 IM 17 1:45.81 654 100 Back 19 47.59 608 200 Back 11 1:43.16 650 Williams, Kai V JR 31 500 Free 26 4:24.41 599 200 Free 11 1:36.34 635 200 Back 12 1:44.08 620 Burkett, Jon D JR 23 100 Fly 11 46.68 689 100 Back 28 48.37 549 200 Fly 18 1:45.61 621 Herremans, Jake SO 20 3 mtr Diving 13 397.7 Platform Diving 19 343.1 Canning, Chris FR 16 1 mtr Diving 22 311.55 3 mtr Diving 21 345.65 Platform Diving 17 357.45 Herremans, Jake SO 15 1 mtr Diving 12 390.65 Martin, Alexand SO 14.5 100 Fly 23 47.83 595 100 Back 14 47.81 591 200 Back 32 1:48.02 478 Anderson, Steve SO 0 1 mtr Diving 31 267.65 3 mtr Diving 32 303.55 Platform Diving 25 294.05

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Delakis, Paul J FR 74 200 IM 3 1:42.83 756 200 Free 3 1:32.86 792 200 Breast 9 1:55.06 697 Hogsed, Nichola JR 70 500 Free 6 4:16.89 722 400 IM 7 3:47.07 645 1650 Free 7 15:03.67 620 Painhas, Henriq JR 68.5 100 Fly 6 46.1 737 100 Back 9 47.46 617 200 Fly 4 1:43.07 709 Seal, Brayden C SR 65 500 Free 4 4:16.52 728 200 Free 13 1:36.47 629 1650 Free 5 14:56.16 655 Loy, Andrew D SO 63.5 200 IM 7 1:44.24 707 200 Free 8 1:36.23 640 100 Free 9 42.96 718 Lense, Noah J SO 55 50 Free 30 20.19 588 100 Fly 3 45.91 753 200 Fly 2 1:40.83 792 Law, Christo JR 54 1 mtr Diving 19 326.85 3 mtr Diving 8 381.4 Platform Diving 4 453.05 Abeysinghe, Mat JR 54 50 Free 13 19.88 649 200 Free 12 1:36.4 632 100 Free 5 42.58 755 Romanik, Stephe SR 53 1 mtr Diving 14 363.65 3 mtr Diving 6 433.75 Platform Diving 11 418.95 Salazar, Michae JR 48 50 Free 26 20.03 620 100 Fly 4 45.97 748 200 Fly 8 1:45.58 622 White, Clay SR 43 1 mtr Diving 18 328.9 3 mtr Diving 15 368.6 Platform Diving 6 430.85 Siler, Jacob FR 41 1 mtr Diving 15 343.85 3 mtr Diving 12 413.35 Platform Diving 13 404.35 Isings, Connor FR 39 100 Breast 7 53.23 677 200 Breast 11 1:56.78 647 Trace, Thomas E SR 38.5 50 Free 27 20.04 618 100 Back 9 47.46 617 200 Back 9 1:42.54 670 Canova, Joey FR 38 1 mtr Diving 17 329.9 3 mtr Diving 11 414.9 Platform Diving 14 390.3 Barone, Jack J SR 36 50 Free 40 20.33 561 100 Breast 6 52.24 749 200 Breast 15 1:58.64 592 Daniels-Freeman JR 34 1 mtr Diving 8 337.3 3 mtr Diving 36 274.85 Platform Diving 15 342.8 Lindstrom, Andr SR 30 200 IM 30 1:47.95 579 400 IM 10 3:47.53 638 200 Breast 14 1:57.06 639 Koethke, Kalvin SO 23 50 Free 7 19.69 685 100 Fly 30 48.08 574 100 Free 29 44.27 597 Musterait, Kevi SR 22 50 Free 10 19.62 698 100 Free 20 43.99 623 Vandermeulen, R SO 22 500 Free 14 4:21.93 640 200 Free 17 1:36.27 638 1650 Free 29 15:45.1 391 Chavez, Mossimo JR 17 50 Free 16 20.07 612 100 Fly 37 48.79 510 100 Free 19 43.86 636 Belanger, Mark SR 16 100 Fly 28 48.01 580 100 Back 11 47.48 615 200 Back 32 1:48.02 478 Lim, Ching H SR 13 200 IM 34 1:48.59 555 400 IM 21 3:53.51 528 200 Fly 17 1:44.92 645 Sugar, Benjamin FR 11 100 Fly 21 47.44 628 100 Back 18 47.55 610 200 Back 36 1:48.80 447 Shannon, Brad D JR 6 200 IM 50 1:53.56 347 100 Back 20 47.8 592 200 Back 24 1:46.69 529 Christian, Nath SR 0 50 Free 34 20.23 580 100 Fly 35 48.39 547 100 Free 25 44.13 610

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Johnson, Steele JR 79 1 mtr Diving 3 466.95 3 mtr Diving 1 540.55 Platform Diving 9 454.85 Young, Joseph A JR 67 100 Fly 12 46.69 688 100 Back 3 46.76 666 200 Back 5 1:42.56 669 Cifelli, Joseph JR 51 1 mtr Diving 4 435.35 3 mtr Diving 5 443.7 Noens, Adam T SR 49.5 200 IM 14 1:46.54 629 400 IM 6 3:46.28 659 200 Back 14 1:44.52 606 Loschiavo, Bran SO 48 1 mtr Diving 11 396.4 Platform Diving 1 523.65 Pellini, Trent FR 36 200 IM 15 1:47.39 599 100 Breast 8 53.5 659 200 Breast 23 1:59.31 571 Amaltdinov, Mar SR 33 100 Breast 16 54.31 601 200 Breast 8 1:55.61 681 McDowell, Nicho SO 31 500 Free 10 4:21.2 652 200 Free 45 1:39.34 490 1650 Free 13 15:10.79 585 Bals, Christian SR 27 50 Free 70 21.21 351 100 Breast 9 53.24 677 200 Breast 18 1:57.14 636 Hakan, Batuhan FR 22 500 Free 8 4:23.42 616 100 Free 52 45.26 494 Juliusson, Erik JR 17 200 IM 16 1:47.52 594 100 Fly 19 47.23 645 100 Free 33 44.4 584 Komlenic, Krist SO 15 50 Free 62 20.83 444 100 Back 12 47.69 600 100 Free 50 45.25 495 Close, Alex S JR 13 100 Fly 49 49.85 407 200 Fly 14 1:47.65 544 Lewis, Grant N JR 9 500 Free 39 4:28.23 531 400 IM 19 3:52.25 553 200 Fly 22 1:48.33 517 Higgins, Jackso JR 6 500 Free 31 4:25.58 579 200 Free 19 1:37.04 603 100 Free 48 45.09 512 Gardner, Joseph JR 5 50 Free 48 20.45 533 100 Breast 20 54.49 588 100 Free 52 45.26 494 Thomas, Jacob J SR 3 200 IM 36 1:49.31 527 100 Back 32 48.61 530 200 Back 22 1:46.09 551 Barth, Timothy JR 2 50 Free 66 20.99 405 100 Back 31 48.52 537 200 Back 23 1:46.20 547 Bursch, Hudson SR 2 200 IM 41 1:49.89 504 400 IM 23 3:55.31 491 200 Breast 34 2:01.84 487 Schrensky, Will SO 0 100 Breast 28 55.65 497 200 Breast 32 2:01.27 506 Lawrence, Ryan FR 0 50 Free 34 20.23 580 100 Free 46 44.91 532 Bjelajac, Nikol FR 0 50 Free 43 20.35 555 100 Free 34 44.48 576 Gomez Treig, Ga FR 0 50 Free 28 20.05 616 100 Fly 34 48.27 557 100 Free 43 44.82 541 Boone, James T JR 0 50 Free 34 20.23 580 200 Free 37 1:38.81 518 100 Free 44 44.85 538 Zawatski, Edwar JR 0 50 Free 50 20.51 519 100 Back 38 49.72 438 100 Free 54 45.31 488

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Yang, Xi JR 69 1 mtr Diving 6 420.35 3 mtr Diving 10 428.05 Platform Diving 2 518.85 Becker, Bowen T JR 65 50 Free 1 18.93 842 100 Fly 20 47.35 635 100 Free 2 41.61 859 McHugh, Conner SR 55 200 IM 25 1:47.50 595 100 Breast 3 51.68 793 200 Breast 2 1:51.41 811 LeBlang, Alan JR 45 1 mtr Diving 13 386.95 3 mtr Diving 17 364.1 Platform Diving 7 413.1 Pokkinen, Tuoma SO 41.5 50 Free 18 19.88 649 100 Fly 9 46.37 714 200 Fly 12 1:46.18 600 Thomas, Matthew SO 39.5 50 Free 23 20.04 618 100 Fly 13 46.72 686 200 Fly 6 1:44.6 656 Saulnier, Nicho SO 39 500 Free 18 4:21.66 645 200 Free 5 1:34.99 694 200 Back 18 1:43.16 650 Moser, Jeremy SO 27 1 mtr Diving 10 404.55 3 mtr Diving 19 359.55 Platform Diving 21 335.25 Yudashkin, Eita FR 14 200 IM 24 1:47.55 593 100 Breast 18 54.06 619 200 Breast 19 1:57.52 625 Royzen, Max FR 11 1 mtr Diving 20 326.5 3 mtr Diving 22 338.9 Platform Diving 22 321.85 Sates, Timothy FR 7 50 Free 48 20.45 533 200 Free 18 1:36.91 609 100 Free 28 44.25 599 Poon, Brian JR 5 200 IM 20 1:47.02 612 400 IM 25 3:53.48 528 200 Breast 30 2:00.58 530 Torres, Justin SO 5 500 Free 53 4:32.53 448 400 IM 29 3:54.50 508 200 Breast 20 1:57.69 620 Hansen, Kristia FR 5 500 Free 35 4:27.43 546 200 Free 56 1:41.72 359 1650 Free 20 15:26.02 503 Plachinski, Nic JR 5 500 Free 22 4:23.64 612 200 Free 42 1:39.13 501 1650 Free 23 15:31.36 473 Berkoff, Cale O FR 5 50 Free 59 20.67 483 100 Back 26 48.32 553 200 Back 20 1:44.64 602 Van Niekerk, Ky FR 4.5 50 Free 44 20.37 550 200 Free 20 1:37.07 602 100 Free 35 44.54 570 Hohenstein, Bre JR 4 200 IM 51 1:54.35 313 100 Breast 21 54.75 568 200 Breast 27 1:59.44 567 Sexson, Warren SO 0 500 Free 48 4:30.21 494 200 Free 54 1:41.45 374 1650 Free 25 15:34.4 455 Donker, Tom FR 0 50 Free 60 20.77 459 100 Back 27 48.33 552 200 Back 26 1:46.00 555 Kelley, Cameron FR 0 500 Free 33 4:26.34 566 400 IM 41 4:03.12 317 1650 Free 26 15:38.63 430 Lemke, Parker D SO 0 500 Free 56 4:32.79 442 100 Back 41 50.88 341 200 Back 37 1:49.16 432 Messner, Michae JR 0 500 Free 47 4:30.16 495 Hansen, Jan E SR 0 50 Free 67 21.16 363 200 Free 50 1:39.88 461 100 Free 58 45.92 418 Baden, Harrison JR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 208.55 3 mtr Diving 35 277.15 Platform Diving 32 205.75 Lester, Duncan FR 0 1 mtr Diving 34 258.15 3 mtr Diving 33 299.35 Platform Diving 30 214.2 Tidd, James T JR 0 50 Free 39 20.32 561 100 Back 39 49.85 427 100 Free 39 44.67 557

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Goicoechea, Vic SR 68 500 Free 5 4:16.63 726 200 Free 10 1:36.14 644 1650 Free 4 14:52.13 674 Milinovich, Jos SO 59 500 Free 11 4:21.28 651 400 IM 4 3:45.71 668 200 Fly 10 1:45.37 629 Tysoe, Cameron SO 49 200 Free 15 1:37.3 592 100 Back 13 47.78 594 200 Back 7 1:43.4 642 Stack, Ryan M SR 40 50 Free 24 20.18 590 200 Free 7 1:35.52 671 100 Free 11 43.27 690 Mao, Jian FR 38 100 Fly 16 47.19 648 100 Breast 11 53.29 673 200 Breast 16 1:59.69 559 Novinski, Matt FR 32 50 Free 60 20.77 459 100 Back 7 47.12 641 200 Back 17 1:42.93 657 Temprano, Justi SO 25 100 Back 22 48.21 561 200 Back 8 1:44.56 604 McCarthy, Todd SR 24 100 Back 23 48.45 543 200 Back 16 1:47.6 495 200 Fly 16 1:49.04 487 Pomeroy, Kevin SO 23 1 mtr Diving 24 303.5 3 mtr Diving 16 363.6 Platform Diving 16 332.2 Zelen, Tyler D FR 22 50 Free 8 19.99 630 100 Fly 43 49.33 458 100 Free 26 44.18 605 Haber, Ido FR 21.5 500 Free 13 4:21.87 641 200 Free 20 1:37.07 602 1650 Free 22 15:28.78 487 Lyons, Anthony SR 20 500 Free 28 4:24.78 593 200 Free 9 1:36.07 647 100 Free 31 44.35 589 Back, Griffin W SO 17 200 IM 21 1:47.1 609 200 Free 14 1:36.73 618 100 Free 30 44.29 595 Geunes, Eric P SO 9 500 Free 23 4:24.17 603 200 Free 25 1:37.2 596 1650 Free 18 15:24.09 514 Hodge, Cooper P SO 5 200 IM 40 1:49.85 505 400 IM 20 3:52.7 544 200 Breast 28 1:59.55 563 Wills, Chris A JR 2 200 IM 27 1:47.84 583 100 Breast 24 55.09 542 200 Breast 24 1:59.54 563 Braun, Kevin SO 2 50 Free 37 20.26 574 200 Free 24 1:37.25 594 100 Free 24 44.96 526 Aronson, Matt JR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 258.25 3 mtr Diving 37 261.5 Attenberger, Be FR 0 400 IM 38 3:59.12 407 100 Breast 30 56.22 449 200 Breast 31 2:00.81 522 Riley, Colin G FR 0 50 Free 47 20.43 537 200 Free 33 1:38.47 535 100 Free 32 44.36 588 Schachle, Brayd FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 276.05 3 mtr Diving 30 313.55 Platform Diving 29 231.45 Sullivan, Micha JR 0 500 Free 40 4:28.57 525 200 Free 38 1:38.87 515 200 Fly 35 1:50.91 406 Pearce, Andrew JR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 245.9 3 mtr Diving 28 316.7 Platform Diving 31 207.2 Stines, Niko S SO 0 500 Free 55 4:32.63 446 200 Free 29 1:37.94 561 100 Free 44 44.85 538 O’Neil, Ethan JR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 209.35 3 mtr Diving 38 222.3 Platform Diving 28 232.45 Boden, Stephen JR 0 200 IM 33 1:48.50 558 400 IM 33 3:56.9 456 200 Back 30 1:46.95 520

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dawson, Christo SR 57 500 Free 9 4:20.42 665 400 IM 9 3:46.8 650 1650 Free 10 15:07.35 602 Mende, Kenneth JR 53 200 IM 26 1:47.67 589 100 Back 4 46.8 664 200 Back 3 1:42.12 683 Twarowski, Jerz SR 45 50 Free 32 20.21 584 100 Fly 5 46.07 739 200 Fly 9 1:44.80 649 Smith, Jack A JR 40 50 Free 11 19.63 696 100 Free 6 42.71 742 Swanepoel, Dani FR 28 200 IM 35 1:48.66 552 100 Breast 14 53.97 625 200 Breast 12 1:56.86 644 Hoherz, Anton FR 22 1 mtr Diving 26 300.3 3 mtr Diving 25 321.6 Platform Diving 8 381 Scott, William SO 22 50 Free 14 19.94 637 100 Free 17 43.72 648 Tenney, Michael SO 21 500 Free 32 4:26.23 568 400 IM 18 3:51.6 565 200 Fly 13 1:46.87 574 Rathbun, Thomas SR 15 500 Free 24 4:24.99 589 200 Free 28 1:37.55 580 200 Back 13 1:44.47 607 Myhre, Joseph A SO 12 50 Free 17 19.84 656 100 Free 22 44.09 614 Kamin, Matthew JR 11 50 Free 21 19.92 641 200 Free 31 1:38.32 543 100 Free 18 43.85 636 Allen, Colter B SR 11 200 IM 37 1:49.62 515 100 Fly 18 47.07 658 200 Fly 21 1:48.32 517 Brzus, Michal JR 10.5 50 Free 20 19.91 643 100 Fly 23 47.83 595 100 Free 21 44.08 615 Mauser, Matt SR 8 1 mtr Diving 28 285.85 3 mtr Diving 17 364.1 Credit, Weston SO 4 200 IM 39 1:49.82 506 100 Breast 26 55.09 542 200 Breast 21 1:58.72 589 Brenner, Will JR 2 1 mtr Diving 25 302.4 3 mtr Diving 23 338.45 Nelson, Tanner JR 2 50 Free 72 21.43 299 100 Breast 23 54.99 550 200 Breast 26 1:59.37 569 Posligua, Jonat FR 1 1 mtr Diving 37 236.75 3 mtr Diving 34 296.05 Platform Diving 24 303.2 Hemmingsen, Rob SR 0 50 Free 41 20.34 557 100 Fly 33 48.16 567 200 Fly 25 1:48.6 506 Fiolic, Stjepan SO 0 50 Free 56 20.64 490 100 Back 36 49.29 474 100 Free 50 45.25 495 Hoce, Kristophe SR 0 200 IM 46 1:50.95 459 400 IM 30 3:55.03 497 200 Breast 37 2:04.28 400 White, Forrest SO 0 500 Free 36 4:27.51 545 100 Back 33 48.96 502 200 Back 25 1:45.77 563 Samuelson, Loga SR 0 500 Free 49 4:30.74 483 200 Free 52 1:40.15 446 1650 Free 30 15:48.24 373 Kuhlers, Jackso FR 0 200 IM 49 1:51.94 417 100 Fly 43 49.33 458 200 Fly 29 1:49.38 473 Pederson, Thoma FR 0 500 Free 52 4:32.50 448 200 Free 51 1:40.07 450 100 Free 58 45.92 418 Colin, Benjamin JR 0 500 Free 34 4:27.3 548 200 Free 47 1:39.38 488 1650 Free 27 15:41.13 415

Penn St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Garcia, Hector JR 45 1 mtr Diving 5 431.95 3 mtr Diving 14 369.9 Platform Diving 18 357.1 Freund, Kaelan SO 34.5 200 IM 18 1:46.69 624 100 Breast 13 53.44 663 200 Breast 13 1:56.97 641 Schiffmann, Nat FR 18 500 Free 17 4:20.99 655 200 Free 26 1:37.31 591 1650 Free 17 15:23.59 517 Castano, Gabrie FR 17 50 Free 12 19.77 670 200 Free 36 1:38.58 529 100 Free 23 44.21 603 Harlow, Hayden FR 15 200 IM 29 1:47.94 579 400 IM 15 3:50.29 589 200 Breast 22 1:59.24 573 Dinunzio, Matth SO 6 500 Free 51 4:31.36 471 100 Fly 39 48.86 503 200 Fly 19 1:46.27 597 Dikos, Stergios JR 5 50 Free 55 20.62 494 100 Fly 36 48.54 533 200 Fly 20 1:48.19 523 Zamir, Tomer JR 4 50 Free 54 20.61 497 100 Fly 40 49.06 484 100 Back 21 48.18 564 Cervone, Joao P JR 4 500 Free 38 4:27.67 542 400 IM 37 3:58.05 431 1650 Free 21 15:26.8 499 Scanlon, Connor SR 4 1 mtr Diving 21 323.9 3 mtr Diving 27 319.8 O’Neill, Ryan P SR 3 50 Free 38 20.3 565 200 Free 22 1:37.17 598 100 Free 35 44.54 570 Cassell, Gunthe JR 3 50 Free 75 25.57 0 100 Breast 22 54.84 561 200 Breast 29 2:00.27 540 Bledsoe, Nathan JR 1 200 IM 44 1:50.70 470 400 IM 24 3:57.61 441 200 Fly 27 1:49.1 485 Veregin, Liam J SO 1 100 Fly 38 48.8 509 100 Back 24 48.83 512 200 Back 29 1:46.9 521 Dickson, Robert JR 1 500 Free 29 4:24.9 591 400 IM 32 3:55.9 478 1650 Free 24 15:33.11 462 Nunez, John JR 0 500 Free 43 4:29.57 506 200 Free 44 1:39.27 494 1650 Free 28 15:44.38 396 Wilson, Austin SO 0 50 Free 53 20.57 506 100 Back 35 49.09 491 200 Back 34 1:48.09 475 Roberson, Willi FR 0 50 Free 41 20.34 557 200 Free 34 1:38.48 535 100 Free 41 44.72 552 Crow, Jack JR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 292.15 3 mtr Diving 29 313.95 Platform Diving 26 280.1 Popovich, Matth FR 0 50 Free 73 21.51 281 200 Free 32 1:38.36 541 200 Fly 37 1:51.49 381 Gosieniecki, Ju FR 0 50 Free 63 20.85 439 100 Fly 46 49.5 441 100 Free 55 45.41 477 Deckman, Jacob FR 0 500 Free 46 4:30.11 496 400 IM 39 4:00.28 381 200 Fly 30 1:49.56 465 Fenstermacher, JR 0 50 Free 74 22.64 92 100 Fly 48 49.78 414 200 Fly 39 1:54.96 239 Hoch, Bryce FR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 258.55 3 mtr Diving 31 307.4 Platform Diving 33 202.65 Krigger, Eben R FR 0 500 Free 41 4:29.19 513 200 Free 30 1:38.19 549 1650 Free 32 15:50.21 361

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lis, Tyler Q JR 23.5 200 IM 23 1:47.37 600 400 IM 17 3:50.13 592 200 Back 14 1:44.52 606 Hofstadter, Wil JR 17 50 Free 45 20.39 546 100 Breast 10 53.25 676 200 Breast 25 1:59.28 572 Hwang, Dongjin FR 11 500 Free 42 4:29.41 509 200 Free 58 1:43.56 263 1650 Free 16 15:16.73 554 Gately, Liam J FR 8 500 Free 30 4:25.41 582 200 Free 23 1:37.21 596 1650 Free 19 15:25.18 508 Thorne, John L JR 6 200 IM 38 1:49.73 510 100 Back 29 48.46 542 200 Back 19 1:43.79 630 Magliato, Ben JR 5 1 mtr Diving 30 270.2 3 mtr Diving 20 349.4 Hanson, Justin JR 1.5 200 IM 43 1:50.56 476 400 IM 34 3:57.21 450 200 Fly 23 1:48.44 512 Kountroubis, At JR 0 50 Free 71 21.32 325 100 Breast 27 55.57 503 200 Breast 38 2:04.38 396 Tate, Ryan T JR 0 50 Free 46 20.42 539 100 Fly 25 47.81 597 100 Free 40 44.71 553 Cecil, Robert S FR 0 50 Free 67 21.16 363 200 Free 39 1:38.94 511 100 Free 60 46.09 398 Bundy, Keegan A FR 0 50 Free 33 20.22 582 100 Fly 42 49.28 463 100 Free 42 44.73 551 Snarski, Alexan SR 0 50 Free 57 20.66 485 200 Free 46 1:39.36 489 100 Free 56 45.46 471 Zhang, Lyon FR 0 400 IM 40 4:02.00 342 200 Breast 39 2:04.53 391 Sharma, Arjun JR 0 50 Free 57 20.66 485 100 Fly 29 48.03 578 200 Fly 28 1:49.21 480 Lewczyk, Peter FR 0 50 Free 51 20.52 517 200 Free 35 1:38.55 531 100 Free 38 44.63 561 Blansfield, Jon SR 0 500 Free 58 4:36.64 365 200 Free 57 1:41.85 352 200 Back 38 1:54.17 238 Durmer, Jeffrey FR 0 500 Free 36 4:27.51 545 400 IM 27 3:53.77 523 200 Back 35 1:48.76 449 Olshtein, Almog SR 0 50 Free 31 20.2 586 100 Breast 29 55.73 490 100 Free 35 44.54 570 Petersen, Nicho SR 0 100 Fly 32 48.12 571 100 Back 25 48.26 557 200 Back 28 1:46.87 523

