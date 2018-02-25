Big 10 Men’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Notes

  • Indiana won by a slim 40.5 point margin over Michigan. This meet was back and forth the whole time. There were 4 lead changes. Michigan took over after the 500 with a 125 point event. Michigan’s lead got as big as 141.5 points after the 200 free. That advantage disappeared quickly. Three events later, Indiana got the lead back after the 3 meter with a 105 point event.  Michigan regained the lead after the 1650, but lost it after the next event, the 200 back, when Indian scored 101 points to Michigan’s 57 to grab a 4.5 advantage. Indiana led the rest of the meet. Michigan got as close as 4.5 again after the 200 fly, but a 26 point advantage on platform diving put the meet away for Indiana.
  • Michigan were led by their astonishing sophomore class who scored 567.5 individual points (that group as freshmen last year scored 413 points). Indiana were more balanced with the next two highest scoring classes with 448 from their freshmen and 414 from their juniors. Michigan and Indiana’s senior classes each scored 381 individual points.
  • Indiana and Michigan return virtually the same number of individual points. Indiana brings back 965 and Michigan returns 965.5. Ohio State is next with 718.
  • By Swimulator power points the top 10 swims of the meet in order were Blake Pieroni‘s 1:31.14 200 free, Pieroni’s 41.43 100 free, Ian Finnerty‘s 50.72 100 breast, Felix Auboeck‘s 4:09.29 500 free, Vinicius Lanza‘s 44.79 100 fly, Bowen Becker’s 41.61 100 free, Becker’s 18.93 50 free, Finnerty’s 1:50.78 200 breast, Lanza’s 1:39.95 200 fly, and Ricardo Vargas Jacobo‘s 4:11.11 500 free.
  • Indiana and Michigan each had 35 individuals make A finals. Michigan had 26 B finalists to Indiana’s 20. Indiana put 15 athletes in the C final to Michigan’s 10

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Scores

1. Indiana: 1658
2. Michigan: 1617.5
3. Ohio St: 1300.5
4. Purdue: 735.5
5. Minnesota: 712.5
6. Wisconsin: 696.5
7. Iowa: 614.5
8. Penn St: 389.5
9. Northwestern: 260
10. Mich St: 247.5

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio St Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Penn St Northwestern Mich St
200 Medley Relay 64 52 54 46 56 44 50 48 40 34
800 Free Relay 128 108 108 90 106 96 96 96 80 68
500 Free 166 233 171 129 116 153 117 105 80 68
200 IM 270 386.5 221 165 122 157 117 111.5 82 68
50 Free 351.5 464.5 286 165 162.5 180 164 126.5 82 80
1 mtr Diving 465.5 484.5 355 234 222.5 181 164 155.5 82 80
400 Medley Relay 529.5 538.5 407 280 278.5 229 214 195.5 116 124
100 Fly 615.5 629 488 301 317.5 240 247.5 195.5 116 124
400 IM 661.5 786 532 333 317.5 271 274.5 208.5 125 127
200 Free 721.5 863 619 339 354 361.5 274.5 211.5 127 127
100 Breast 811.5 914 666 397 392 378.5 289.5 228.5 144 139
100 Back 929.5 978 731 439 392 420.5 315.5 233.5 144 139
3 mtr Diving 1034.5 1016 820 496 426 431.5 325.5 246.5 149 139
200 Free Relay 1090.5 1080 870 540 480 479.5 377.5 292.5 189 173
1650 Free 1163.5 1203 918 554 487 515.5 394.5 306.5 206 186
200 Back 1264.5 1260 939 596.5 499 580.5 435.5 306.5 224.5 190
100 Free 1387.5 1350.5 993.5 596.5 527 597.5 482.5 308.5 224.5 190
200 Breast 1472.5 1448.5 1054.5 627.5 566 609.5 501.5 325.5 224.5 190
200 Fly 1528 1523.5 1139.5 643.5 604.5 637.5 539.5 336.5 226 203.5
Platform Diving 1594 1563.5 1244.5 695.5 662.5 648.5 562.5 343.5 226 203.5
400 Free Relay 1658 1617.5 1300.5 735.5 712.5 696.5 614.5 389.5 260 247.5

Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio St Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Penn St Northwestern Mich St
200 Medley Relay 64 52 54 46 56 44 50 48 40 34
800 Free Relay 64 56 54 44 50 52 46 48 40 34
500 Free 38 125 63 39 10 57 21 9 0 0
200 IM 104 153.5 50 36 6 4 0 6.5 2 0
50 Free 81.5 78 65 0 40.5 23 47 15 0 12
1 mtr Diving 114 20 69 69 60 1 0 29 0 0
400 Medley Relay 64 54 52 46 56 48 50 40 34 44
100 Fly 86 90.5 81 21 39 11 33.5 0 0 0
400 IM 46 157 44 32 0 31 27 13 9 3
200 Free 60 77 87 6 36.5 90.5 0 3 2 0
100 Breast 90 51 47 58 38 17 15 17 17 12
100 Back 118 64 65 42 0 42 26 5 0 0
3 mtr Diving 105 38 89 57 34 11 10 13 5 0
200 Free Relay 56 64 50 44 54 48 52 46 40 34
1650 Free 73 123 48 14 7 36 17 14 17 13
200 Back 101 57 21 42.5 12 65 41 0 18.5 4
100 Free 123 90.5 54.5 0 28 17 47 2 0 0
200 Breast 85 98 61 31 39 12 19 17 0 0
200 Fly 55.5 75 85 16 38.5 28 38 11 1.5 13.5
Platform Diving 66 40 105 52 58 11 23 7 0 0
400 Free Relay 64 54 56 40 50 48 52 46 34 44

Class Points

Indiana Michigan Ohio St Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Penn St Northwestern Mich St
FR 448 248 203 58 46.5 113.5 51 50 19 13
SO 103 567.5 163.5 94 152 189 59 41.5 0 27
JR 414 141 351.5 249 193 2 118.5 63 53 0
SR 381 381 316.5 114.5 55 152 136 7 0 17.5
Returning 965 956.5 718 401 391.5 304.5 228.5 154.5 72 40

How Many Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Indiana Minnesota Michigan Wisconsin Iowa Northwestern Ohio St Purdue Penn St Mich St
1 10 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
2 6 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
3 4 1 5 0 1 0 3 2 0 0
4 3 0 6 2 1 0 4 1 0 0
5 2 1 5 1 1 0 2 2 1 0
6 4 2 4 0 1 0 5 1 0 0
7 4 1 2 3 0 0 5 0 0 0
8 2 0 4 2 1 0 4 3 0 0
9 3 1 3 1 3 0 5 2 0 0
10 4 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 0 0
11 2 0 5 3 1 0 4 1 0 0
12 4 1 5 0 1 0 2 2 1 0
13 1 2 3 2 2 0 3 1 2 0
14 3 0 1 1 2 1 4 3 1 1
15 1 0 4 1 0 0 4 1 1 3
16 2 0 4 6 0 1 1 2 0 0
17 4 1 2 1 3 1 3 0 2 0
18 2 5 1 1 3 0 2 1 2 0
19 2 2 2 0 0 2 2 3 1 0
20 2 7 0 2 1 1 2 1 1 0
21 1 2 1 1 4 0 2 0 3 1
22 2 3 2 2 1 0 0 2 3 1
23 1 2 2 2 3 3 0 3 1 1
24 1 1 0 6 2 0 1 0 3 0
A Final 35 9 35 8 5 0 24 11 1 0
B Final 20 6 26 16 10 3 25 13 5 4
C Final 15 23 10 15 17 7 12 10 16 3

Individual Scoring Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. They are a way to compare time quality across events.

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lanza, Vinicius JR 96 200 IM 1 1:41.34 813 100 Fly 1 44.79 859 200 Fly 1 1:39.95 828
Finnerty, Ian J JR 89.5 200 IM 4 1:42.94 752 100 Breast 1 50.72 878 200 Breast 1 1:50.78 833
Samy, Mohamed SO 88 200 Free 2 1:32.56 807 100 Back 2 45.84 732 200 Back 1 1:39.68 764
Pieroni, Blake SR 88 200 IM 6 1:44.17 709 200 Free 1 1:31.14 884 100 Free 1 41.43 881
Hixon, Michael SR 77 1 mtr Diving 1 493.6 3 mtr Diving 2 509.95 Platform Diving 10 428.8
Capabianco, And FR 74 1 mtr Diving 9 414.85 3 mtr Diving 3 488.4 Platform Diving 3 468.65
Fantoni, Gabrie FR 72 100 Fly 15 46.86 675 100 Back 1 45.79 736 200 Back 2 1:40.85 724
Beckman, James JR 65 200 IM 11 1:45.57 662 100 Back 5 46.87 659 200 Back 6 1:43.17 650
Blaskovic, Brun FR 64 50 Free 5 19.46 729 100 Fly 14 46.78 681 100 Free 4 42.51 762
Khalafalla, Ali SR 59 50 Free 3 19.23 775 100 Back 17 47.33 626 100 Free 7 43.01 714
Connor, James JR 59 1 mtr Diving 2 477.3 3 mtr Diving 4 479.65 Platform Diving 20 341.7
Brock, Levi B SR 55 100 Breast 2 51.45 812 200 Breast 3 1:52.78 766
Miljenic, Nikol FR 52 50 Free 9 19.48 725 100 Fly 10 46.44 708 100 Free 12 43.28 689
Coldren, Cody SR 49 1 mtr Diving 16 339.55 3 mtr Diving 7 414.95 Platform Diving 12 405.6
Lehman, Spencer FR 48 500 Free 21 4:23.54 614 400 IM 8 3:47.12 645 1650 Free 8 15:06.88 604
Steele, Jacob A FR 47.5 200 IM 18 1:46.69 624 100 Back 6 46.91 656 200 Back 10 1:43.05 654
Destrampe, Adam JR 43 500 Free 7 4:19.14 685 200 Free 27 1:37.38 588 1650 Free 9 15:07.00 603
Jerden, Matthew FR 39 400 IM 14 3:49.08 611 100 Breast 17 53.79 638 200 Breast 10 1:56.23 663
Hubbuch, John A JR 32 500 Free 19 4:22.31 634 400 IM 16 3:51.05 575 1650 Free 12 15:08.75 595
Romany, Joshua JR 28.5 50 Free 18 19.88 649 100 Fly 17 47.02 662 100 Free 14 43.59 660
Gambardella, Co FR 26.5 500 Free 25 4:24.36 600 100 Fly 22 47.45 627 200 Fly 6 1:44.6 656
Gould, Mory FR 25 1 mtr Diving 7 372.65 3 mtr Diving 26 321.55 Platform Diving 23 316.05
Curl, Ethan A SR 21 500 Free 20 4:22.93 624 400 IM 31 3:55.6 484 1650 Free 11 15:08.03 598
Patrouch, Olive SR 17 50 Free 22 19.93 639 100 Fly 26 47.82 596 100 Free 13 43.41 677
Kucharczyk, Jos SO 15 200 IM 45 1:50.94 460 100 Breast 19 54.4 594 200 Breast 17 1:56.92 643
Apa, Armand S SR 15 100 Breast 12 53.36 668 200 Breast 33 2:01.35 504
Carter, Clark JR 1 1 mtr Diving 36 238.2 3 mtr Diving 24 334 Platform Diving 27 253.15

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Auboeck, Felix SO 90 500 Free 1 4:09.29 863 200 Free 4 1:33.23 774 1650 Free 1 14:34.1 761
Vargas Jacobo, FR 83 500 Free 2 4:11.11 826 400 IM 3 3:43.73 702 1650 Free 2 14:40.3 730
White, Evan S SR 83 200 IM 2 1:42.05 785 100 Fly 2 45.63 778 200 Fly 3 1:42.79 719
Ransford, Patri SR 79 500 Free 3 4:15.58 744 400 IM 5 3:46.27 659 1650 Free 3 14:49.19 688
Cope, Thomas E SO 77.5 200 IM 4 1:42.94 752 400 IM 2 3:42.86 716 200 Breast 6 1:53.76 735
Swanson, Charle SO 77 200 IM 9 1:43.05 748 400 IM 1 3:39.16 782 200 Breast 5 1:53.70 737
Montague, Jacob SO 74 200 IM 8 1:44.52 697 100 Breast 4 51.8 783 200 Breast 4 1:53.54 742
Powers, Paul Q SR 67 50 Free 2 19.04 816 100 Back 15 47.87 587 100 Free 3 42.34 779
Smachlo, Miles SO 65 200 IM 10 1:45.39 668 100 Fly 7 46.16 732 200 Fly 5 1:43.64 689
Babinet, Jeremy SO 63 200 IM 12 1:45.88 651 100 Breast 5 52.22 751 200 Breast 7 1:54.27 720
Sanders, Trista SR 62 200 IM 13 1:45.9 651 100 Back 8 47.4 621 200 Back 4 1:42.16 682
Peek, James H SR 57 50 Free 6 19.59 704 100 Back 16 48.22 560 100 Free 8 43.54 665
Roberts, Willia FR 54 500 Free 12 4:21.50 647 400 IM 12 3:48.11 628 1650 Free 6 15:02.38 626
Borges, Luiz Gu FR 48 50 Free 4 19.28 765 200 Free 16 1:37.83 567 100 Free 16 43.72 648
Todd, Ross FR 47 1 mtr Diving 23 303.9 3 mtr Diving 9 429.5 Platform Diving 5 452.75
Al-Yamani, Mokh JR 47 500 Free 16 4:23.57 613 200 Free 6 1:35.02 692 100 Free 15 43.69 651
Jones, James Wi SO 40.5 50 Free 25 20.03 620 100 Fly 8 46.74 684 100 Free 9 42.96 718
Holmquist, Step JR 40 500 Free 15 4:22.05 638 400 IM 11 3:47.65 636 1650 Free 15 15:15.50 560
Sebastian, Ryan SR 33 200 IM 22 1:47.30 602 400 IM 13 3:48.8 616 200 Fly 11 1:46.12 602
Zofchak, Robert SO 31 200 IM 17 1:45.81 654 100 Back 19 47.59 608 200 Back 11 1:43.16 650
Williams, Kai V JR 31 500 Free 26 4:24.41 599 200 Free 11 1:36.34 635 200 Back 12 1:44.08 620
Burkett, Jon D JR 23 100 Fly 11 46.68 689 100 Back 28 48.37 549 200 Fly 18 1:45.61 621
Herremans, Jake SO 20 3 mtr Diving 13 397.7 Platform Diving 19 343.1
Canning, Chris FR 16 1 mtr Diving 22 311.55 3 mtr Diving 21 345.65 Platform Diving 17 357.45
Herremans, Jake SO 15 1 mtr Diving 12 390.65
Martin, Alexand SO 14.5 100 Fly 23 47.83 595 100 Back 14 47.81 591 200 Back 32 1:48.02 478
Anderson, Steve SO 0 1 mtr Diving 31 267.65 3 mtr Diving 32 303.55 Platform Diving 25 294.05

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Delakis, Paul J FR 74 200 IM 3 1:42.83 756 200 Free 3 1:32.86 792 200 Breast 9 1:55.06 697
Hogsed, Nichola JR 70 500 Free 6 4:16.89 722 400 IM 7 3:47.07 645 1650 Free 7 15:03.67 620
Painhas, Henriq JR 68.5 100 Fly 6 46.1 737 100 Back 9 47.46 617 200 Fly 4 1:43.07 709
Seal, Brayden C SR 65 500 Free 4 4:16.52 728 200 Free 13 1:36.47 629 1650 Free 5 14:56.16 655
Loy, Andrew D SO 63.5 200 IM 7 1:44.24 707 200 Free 8 1:36.23 640 100 Free 9 42.96 718
Lense, Noah J SO 55 50 Free 30 20.19 588 100 Fly 3 45.91 753 200 Fly 2 1:40.83 792
Law, Christo JR 54 1 mtr Diving 19 326.85 3 mtr Diving 8 381.4 Platform Diving 4 453.05
Abeysinghe, Mat JR 54 50 Free 13 19.88 649 200 Free 12 1:36.4 632 100 Free 5 42.58 755
Romanik, Stephe SR 53 1 mtr Diving 14 363.65 3 mtr Diving 6 433.75 Platform Diving 11 418.95
Salazar, Michae JR 48 50 Free 26 20.03 620 100 Fly 4 45.97 748 200 Fly 8 1:45.58 622
White, Clay SR 43 1 mtr Diving 18 328.9 3 mtr Diving 15 368.6 Platform Diving 6 430.85
Siler, Jacob FR 41 1 mtr Diving 15 343.85 3 mtr Diving 12 413.35 Platform Diving 13 404.35
Isings, Connor FR 39 100 Breast 7 53.23 677 200 Breast 11 1:56.78 647
Trace, Thomas E SR 38.5 50 Free 27 20.04 618 100 Back 9 47.46 617 200 Back 9 1:42.54 670
Canova, Joey FR 38 1 mtr Diving 17 329.9 3 mtr Diving 11 414.9 Platform Diving 14 390.3
Barone, Jack J SR 36 50 Free 40 20.33 561 100 Breast 6 52.24 749 200 Breast 15 1:58.64 592
Daniels-Freeman JR 34 1 mtr Diving 8 337.3 3 mtr Diving 36 274.85 Platform Diving 15 342.8
Lindstrom, Andr SR 30 200 IM 30 1:47.95 579 400 IM 10 3:47.53 638 200 Breast 14 1:57.06 639
Koethke, Kalvin SO 23 50 Free 7 19.69 685 100 Fly 30 48.08 574 100 Free 29 44.27 597
Musterait, Kevi SR 22 50 Free 10 19.62 698 100 Free 20 43.99 623
Vandermeulen, R SO 22 500 Free 14 4:21.93 640 200 Free 17 1:36.27 638 1650 Free 29 15:45.1 391
Chavez, Mossimo JR 17 50 Free 16 20.07 612 100 Fly 37 48.79 510 100 Free 19 43.86 636
Belanger, Mark SR 16 100 Fly 28 48.01 580 100 Back 11 47.48 615 200 Back 32 1:48.02 478
Lim, Ching H SR 13 200 IM 34 1:48.59 555 400 IM 21 3:53.51 528 200 Fly 17 1:44.92 645
Sugar, Benjamin FR 11 100 Fly 21 47.44 628 100 Back 18 47.55 610 200 Back 36 1:48.80 447
Shannon, Brad D JR 6 200 IM 50 1:53.56 347 100 Back 20 47.8 592 200 Back 24 1:46.69 529
Christian, Nath SR 0 50 Free 34 20.23 580 100 Fly 35 48.39 547 100 Free 25 44.13 610

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Johnson, Steele JR 79 1 mtr Diving 3 466.95 3 mtr Diving 1 540.55 Platform Diving 9 454.85
Young, Joseph A JR 67 100 Fly 12 46.69 688 100 Back 3 46.76 666 200 Back 5 1:42.56 669
Cifelli, Joseph JR 51 1 mtr Diving 4 435.35 3 mtr Diving 5 443.7
Noens, Adam T SR 49.5 200 IM 14 1:46.54 629 400 IM 6 3:46.28 659 200 Back 14 1:44.52 606
Loschiavo, Bran SO 48 1 mtr Diving 11 396.4 Platform Diving 1 523.65
Pellini, Trent FR 36 200 IM 15 1:47.39 599 100 Breast 8 53.5 659 200 Breast 23 1:59.31 571
Amaltdinov, Mar SR 33 100 Breast 16 54.31 601 200 Breast 8 1:55.61 681
McDowell, Nicho SO 31 500 Free 10 4:21.2 652 200 Free 45 1:39.34 490 1650 Free 13 15:10.79 585
Bals, Christian SR 27 50 Free 70 21.21 351 100 Breast 9 53.24 677 200 Breast 18 1:57.14 636
Hakan, Batuhan FR 22 500 Free 8 4:23.42 616 100 Free 52 45.26 494
Juliusson, Erik JR 17 200 IM 16 1:47.52 594 100 Fly 19 47.23 645 100 Free 33 44.4 584
Komlenic, Krist SO 15 50 Free 62 20.83 444 100 Back 12 47.69 600 100 Free 50 45.25 495
Close, Alex S JR 13 100 Fly 49 49.85 407 200 Fly 14 1:47.65 544
Lewis, Grant N JR 9 500 Free 39 4:28.23 531 400 IM 19 3:52.25 553 200 Fly 22 1:48.33 517
Higgins, Jackso JR 6 500 Free 31 4:25.58 579 200 Free 19 1:37.04 603 100 Free 48 45.09 512
Gardner, Joseph JR 5 50 Free 48 20.45 533 100 Breast 20 54.49 588 100 Free 52 45.26 494
Thomas, Jacob J SR 3 200 IM 36 1:49.31 527 100 Back 32 48.61 530 200 Back 22 1:46.09 551
Barth, Timothy JR 2 50 Free 66 20.99 405 100 Back 31 48.52 537 200 Back 23 1:46.20 547
Bursch, Hudson SR 2 200 IM 41 1:49.89 504 400 IM 23 3:55.31 491 200 Breast 34 2:01.84 487
Schrensky, Will SO 0 100 Breast 28 55.65 497 200 Breast 32 2:01.27 506
Lawrence, Ryan FR 0 50 Free 34 20.23 580 100 Free 46 44.91 532
Bjelajac, Nikol FR 0 50 Free 43 20.35 555 100 Free 34 44.48 576
Gomez Treig, Ga FR 0 50 Free 28 20.05 616 100 Fly 34 48.27 557 100 Free 43 44.82 541
Boone, James T JR 0 50 Free 34 20.23 580 200 Free 37 1:38.81 518 100 Free 44 44.85 538
Zawatski, Edwar JR 0 50 Free 50 20.51 519 100 Back 38 49.72 438 100 Free 54 45.31 488

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Yang, Xi JR 69 1 mtr Diving 6 420.35 3 mtr Diving 10 428.05 Platform Diving 2 518.85
Becker, Bowen T JR 65 50 Free 1 18.93 842 100 Fly 20 47.35 635 100 Free 2 41.61 859
McHugh, Conner SR 55 200 IM 25 1:47.50 595 100 Breast 3 51.68 793 200 Breast 2 1:51.41 811
LeBlang, Alan JR 45 1 mtr Diving 13 386.95 3 mtr Diving 17 364.1 Platform Diving 7 413.1
Pokkinen, Tuoma SO 41.5 50 Free 18 19.88 649 100 Fly 9 46.37 714 200 Fly 12 1:46.18 600
Thomas, Matthew SO 39.5 50 Free 23 20.04 618 100 Fly 13 46.72 686 200 Fly 6 1:44.6 656
Saulnier, Nicho SO 39 500 Free 18 4:21.66 645 200 Free 5 1:34.99 694 200 Back 18 1:43.16 650
Moser, Jeremy SO 27 1 mtr Diving 10 404.55 3 mtr Diving 19 359.55 Platform Diving 21 335.25
Yudashkin, Eita FR 14 200 IM 24 1:47.55 593 100 Breast 18 54.06 619 200 Breast 19 1:57.52 625
Royzen, Max FR 11 1 mtr Diving 20 326.5 3 mtr Diving 22 338.9 Platform Diving 22 321.85
Sates, Timothy FR 7 50 Free 48 20.45 533 200 Free 18 1:36.91 609 100 Free 28 44.25 599
Poon, Brian JR 5 200 IM 20 1:47.02 612 400 IM 25 3:53.48 528 200 Breast 30 2:00.58 530
Torres, Justin SO 5 500 Free 53 4:32.53 448 400 IM 29 3:54.50 508 200 Breast 20 1:57.69 620
Hansen, Kristia FR 5 500 Free 35 4:27.43 546 200 Free 56 1:41.72 359 1650 Free 20 15:26.02 503
Plachinski, Nic JR 5 500 Free 22 4:23.64 612 200 Free 42 1:39.13 501 1650 Free 23 15:31.36 473
Berkoff, Cale O FR 5 50 Free 59 20.67 483 100 Back 26 48.32 553 200 Back 20 1:44.64 602
Van Niekerk, Ky FR 4.5 50 Free 44 20.37 550 200 Free 20 1:37.07 602 100 Free 35 44.54 570
Hohenstein, Bre JR 4 200 IM 51 1:54.35 313 100 Breast 21 54.75 568 200 Breast 27 1:59.44 567
Sexson, Warren SO 0 500 Free 48 4:30.21 494 200 Free 54 1:41.45 374 1650 Free 25 15:34.4 455
Donker, Tom FR 0 50 Free 60 20.77 459 100 Back 27 48.33 552 200 Back 26 1:46.00 555
Kelley, Cameron FR 0 500 Free 33 4:26.34 566 400 IM 41 4:03.12 317 1650 Free 26 15:38.63 430
Lemke, Parker D SO 0 500 Free 56 4:32.79 442 100 Back 41 50.88 341 200 Back 37 1:49.16 432
Messner, Michae JR 0 500 Free 47 4:30.16 495
Hansen, Jan E SR 0 50 Free 67 21.16 363 200 Free 50 1:39.88 461 100 Free 58 45.92 418
Baden, Harrison JR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 208.55 3 mtr Diving 35 277.15 Platform Diving 32 205.75
Lester, Duncan FR 0 1 mtr Diving 34 258.15 3 mtr Diving 33 299.35 Platform Diving 30 214.2
Tidd, James T JR 0 50 Free 39 20.32 561 100 Back 39 49.85 427 100 Free 39 44.67 557

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Goicoechea, Vic SR 68 500 Free 5 4:16.63 726 200 Free 10 1:36.14 644 1650 Free 4 14:52.13 674
Milinovich, Jos SO 59 500 Free 11 4:21.28 651 400 IM 4 3:45.71 668 200 Fly 10 1:45.37 629
Tysoe, Cameron SO 49 200 Free 15 1:37.3 592 100 Back 13 47.78 594 200 Back 7 1:43.4 642
Stack, Ryan M SR 40 50 Free 24 20.18 590 200 Free 7 1:35.52 671 100 Free 11 43.27 690
Mao, Jian FR 38 100 Fly 16 47.19 648 100 Breast 11 53.29 673 200 Breast 16 1:59.69 559
Novinski, Matt FR 32 50 Free 60 20.77 459 100 Back 7 47.12 641 200 Back 17 1:42.93 657
Temprano, Justi SO 25 100 Back 22 48.21 561 200 Back 8 1:44.56 604
McCarthy, Todd SR 24 100 Back 23 48.45 543 200 Back 16 1:47.6 495 200 Fly 16 1:49.04 487
Pomeroy, Kevin SO 23 1 mtr Diving 24 303.5 3 mtr Diving 16 363.6 Platform Diving 16 332.2
Zelen, Tyler D FR 22 50 Free 8 19.99 630 100 Fly 43 49.33 458 100 Free 26 44.18 605
Haber, Ido FR 21.5 500 Free 13 4:21.87 641 200 Free 20 1:37.07 602 1650 Free 22 15:28.78 487
Lyons, Anthony SR 20 500 Free 28 4:24.78 593 200 Free 9 1:36.07 647 100 Free 31 44.35 589
Back, Griffin W SO 17 200 IM 21 1:47.1 609 200 Free 14 1:36.73 618 100 Free 30 44.29 595
Geunes, Eric P SO 9 500 Free 23 4:24.17 603 200 Free 25 1:37.2 596 1650 Free 18 15:24.09 514
Hodge, Cooper P SO 5 200 IM 40 1:49.85 505 400 IM 20 3:52.7 544 200 Breast 28 1:59.55 563
Wills, Chris A JR 2 200 IM 27 1:47.84 583 100 Breast 24 55.09 542 200 Breast 24 1:59.54 563
Braun, Kevin SO 2 50 Free 37 20.26 574 200 Free 24 1:37.25 594 100 Free 24 44.96 526
Aronson, Matt JR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 258.25 3 mtr Diving 37 261.5
Attenberger, Be FR 0 400 IM 38 3:59.12 407 100 Breast 30 56.22 449 200 Breast 31 2:00.81 522
Riley, Colin G FR 0 50 Free 47 20.43 537 200 Free 33 1:38.47 535 100 Free 32 44.36 588
Schachle, Brayd FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 276.05 3 mtr Diving 30 313.55 Platform Diving 29 231.45
Sullivan, Micha JR 0 500 Free 40 4:28.57 525 200 Free 38 1:38.87 515 200 Fly 35 1:50.91 406
Pearce, Andrew JR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 245.9 3 mtr Diving 28 316.7 Platform Diving 31 207.2
Stines, Niko S SO 0 500 Free 55 4:32.63 446 200 Free 29 1:37.94 561 100 Free 44 44.85 538
O’Neil, Ethan JR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 209.35 3 mtr Diving 38 222.3 Platform Diving 28 232.45
Boden, Stephen JR 0 200 IM 33 1:48.50 558 400 IM 33 3:56.9 456 200 Back 30 1:46.95 520

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Dawson, Christo SR 57 500 Free 9 4:20.42 665 400 IM 9 3:46.8 650 1650 Free 10 15:07.35 602
Mende, Kenneth JR 53 200 IM 26 1:47.67 589 100 Back 4 46.8 664 200 Back 3 1:42.12 683
Twarowski, Jerz SR 45 50 Free 32 20.21 584 100 Fly 5 46.07 739 200 Fly 9 1:44.80 649
Smith, Jack A JR 40 50 Free 11 19.63 696 100 Free 6 42.71 742
Swanepoel, Dani FR 28 200 IM 35 1:48.66 552 100 Breast 14 53.97 625 200 Breast 12 1:56.86 644
Hoherz, Anton FR 22 1 mtr Diving 26 300.3 3 mtr Diving 25 321.6 Platform Diving 8 381
Scott, William SO 22 50 Free 14 19.94 637 100 Free 17 43.72 648
Tenney, Michael SO 21 500 Free 32 4:26.23 568 400 IM 18 3:51.6 565 200 Fly 13 1:46.87 574
Rathbun, Thomas SR 15 500 Free 24 4:24.99 589 200 Free 28 1:37.55 580 200 Back 13 1:44.47 607
Myhre, Joseph A SO 12 50 Free 17 19.84 656 100 Free 22 44.09 614
Kamin, Matthew JR 11 50 Free 21 19.92 641 200 Free 31 1:38.32 543 100 Free 18 43.85 636
Allen, Colter B SR 11 200 IM 37 1:49.62 515 100 Fly 18 47.07 658 200 Fly 21 1:48.32 517
Brzus, Michal JR 10.5 50 Free 20 19.91 643 100 Fly 23 47.83 595 100 Free 21 44.08 615
Mauser, Matt SR 8 1 mtr Diving 28 285.85 3 mtr Diving 17 364.1
Credit, Weston SO 4 200 IM 39 1:49.82 506 100 Breast 26 55.09 542 200 Breast 21 1:58.72 589
Brenner, Will JR 2 1 mtr Diving 25 302.4 3 mtr Diving 23 338.45
Nelson, Tanner JR 2 50 Free 72 21.43 299 100 Breast 23 54.99 550 200 Breast 26 1:59.37 569
Posligua, Jonat FR 1 1 mtr Diving 37 236.75 3 mtr Diving 34 296.05 Platform Diving 24 303.2
Hemmingsen, Rob SR 0 50 Free 41 20.34 557 100 Fly 33 48.16 567 200 Fly 25 1:48.6 506
Fiolic, Stjepan SO 0 50 Free 56 20.64 490 100 Back 36 49.29 474 100 Free 50 45.25 495
Hoce, Kristophe SR 0 200 IM 46 1:50.95 459 400 IM 30 3:55.03 497 200 Breast 37 2:04.28 400
White, Forrest SO 0 500 Free 36 4:27.51 545 100 Back 33 48.96 502 200 Back 25 1:45.77 563
Samuelson, Loga SR 0 500 Free 49 4:30.74 483 200 Free 52 1:40.15 446 1650 Free 30 15:48.24 373
Kuhlers, Jackso FR 0 200 IM 49 1:51.94 417 100 Fly 43 49.33 458 200 Fly 29 1:49.38 473
Pederson, Thoma FR 0 500 Free 52 4:32.50 448 200 Free 51 1:40.07 450 100 Free 58 45.92 418
Colin, Benjamin JR 0 500 Free 34 4:27.3 548 200 Free 47 1:39.38 488 1650 Free 27 15:41.13 415

Penn St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Garcia, Hector JR 45 1 mtr Diving 5 431.95 3 mtr Diving 14 369.9 Platform Diving 18 357.1
Freund, Kaelan SO 34.5 200 IM 18 1:46.69 624 100 Breast 13 53.44 663 200 Breast 13 1:56.97 641
Schiffmann, Nat FR 18 500 Free 17 4:20.99 655 200 Free 26 1:37.31 591 1650 Free 17 15:23.59 517
Castano, Gabrie FR 17 50 Free 12 19.77 670 200 Free 36 1:38.58 529 100 Free 23 44.21 603
Harlow, Hayden FR 15 200 IM 29 1:47.94 579 400 IM 15 3:50.29 589 200 Breast 22 1:59.24 573
Dinunzio, Matth SO 6 500 Free 51 4:31.36 471 100 Fly 39 48.86 503 200 Fly 19 1:46.27 597
Dikos, Stergios JR 5 50 Free 55 20.62 494 100 Fly 36 48.54 533 200 Fly 20 1:48.19 523
Zamir, Tomer JR 4 50 Free 54 20.61 497 100 Fly 40 49.06 484 100 Back 21 48.18 564
Cervone, Joao P JR 4 500 Free 38 4:27.67 542 400 IM 37 3:58.05 431 1650 Free 21 15:26.8 499
Scanlon, Connor SR 4 1 mtr Diving 21 323.9 3 mtr Diving 27 319.8
O’Neill, Ryan P SR 3 50 Free 38 20.3 565 200 Free 22 1:37.17 598 100 Free 35 44.54 570
Cassell, Gunthe JR 3 50 Free 75 25.57 0 100 Breast 22 54.84 561 200 Breast 29 2:00.27 540
Bledsoe, Nathan JR 1 200 IM 44 1:50.70 470 400 IM 24 3:57.61 441 200 Fly 27 1:49.1 485
Veregin, Liam J SO 1 100 Fly 38 48.8 509 100 Back 24 48.83 512 200 Back 29 1:46.9 521
Dickson, Robert JR 1 500 Free 29 4:24.9 591 400 IM 32 3:55.9 478 1650 Free 24 15:33.11 462
Nunez, John JR 0 500 Free 43 4:29.57 506 200 Free 44 1:39.27 494 1650 Free 28 15:44.38 396
Wilson, Austin SO 0 50 Free 53 20.57 506 100 Back 35 49.09 491 200 Back 34 1:48.09 475
Roberson, Willi FR 0 50 Free 41 20.34 557 200 Free 34 1:38.48 535 100 Free 41 44.72 552
Crow, Jack JR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 292.15 3 mtr Diving 29 313.95 Platform Diving 26 280.1
Popovich, Matth FR 0 50 Free 73 21.51 281 200 Free 32 1:38.36 541 200 Fly 37 1:51.49 381
Gosieniecki, Ju FR 0 50 Free 63 20.85 439 100 Fly 46 49.5 441 100 Free 55 45.41 477
Deckman, Jacob FR 0 500 Free 46 4:30.11 496 400 IM 39 4:00.28 381 200 Fly 30 1:49.56 465
Fenstermacher, JR 0 50 Free 74 22.64 92 100 Fly 48 49.78 414 200 Fly 39 1:54.96 239
Hoch, Bryce FR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 258.55 3 mtr Diving 31 307.4 Platform Diving 33 202.65
Krigger, Eben R FR 0 500 Free 41 4:29.19 513 200 Free 30 1:38.19 549 1650 Free 32 15:50.21 361

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lis, Tyler Q JR 23.5 200 IM 23 1:47.37 600 400 IM 17 3:50.13 592 200 Back 14 1:44.52 606
Hofstadter, Wil JR 17 50 Free 45 20.39 546 100 Breast 10 53.25 676 200 Breast 25 1:59.28 572
Hwang, Dongjin FR 11 500 Free 42 4:29.41 509 200 Free 58 1:43.56 263 1650 Free 16 15:16.73 554
Gately, Liam J FR 8 500 Free 30 4:25.41 582 200 Free 23 1:37.21 596 1650 Free 19 15:25.18 508
Thorne, John L JR 6 200 IM 38 1:49.73 510 100 Back 29 48.46 542 200 Back 19 1:43.79 630
Magliato, Ben JR 5 1 mtr Diving 30 270.2 3 mtr Diving 20 349.4
Hanson, Justin JR 1.5 200 IM 43 1:50.56 476 400 IM 34 3:57.21 450 200 Fly 23 1:48.44 512
Kountroubis, At JR 0 50 Free 71 21.32 325 100 Breast 27 55.57 503 200 Breast 38 2:04.38 396
Tate, Ryan T JR 0 50 Free 46 20.42 539 100 Fly 25 47.81 597 100 Free 40 44.71 553
Cecil, Robert S FR 0 50 Free 67 21.16 363 200 Free 39 1:38.94 511 100 Free 60 46.09 398
Bundy, Keegan A FR 0 50 Free 33 20.22 582 100 Fly 42 49.28 463 100 Free 42 44.73 551
Snarski, Alexan SR 0 50 Free 57 20.66 485 200 Free 46 1:39.36 489 100 Free 56 45.46 471
Zhang, Lyon FR 0 400 IM 40 4:02.00 342 200 Breast 39 2:04.53 391
Sharma, Arjun JR 0 50 Free 57 20.66 485 100 Fly 29 48.03 578 200 Fly 28 1:49.21 480
Lewczyk, Peter FR 0 50 Free 51 20.52 517 200 Free 35 1:38.55 531 100 Free 38 44.63 561
Blansfield, Jon SR 0 500 Free 58 4:36.64 365 200 Free 57 1:41.85 352 200 Back 38 1:54.17 238
Durmer, Jeffrey FR 0 500 Free 36 4:27.51 545 400 IM 27 3:53.77 523 200 Back 35 1:48.76 449
Olshtein, Almog SR 0 50 Free 31 20.2 586 100 Breast 29 55.73 490 100 Free 35 44.54 570
Petersen, Nicho SR 0 100 Fly 32 48.12 571 100 Back 25 48.26 557 200 Back 28 1:46.87 523

Michigan State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Moskovich, Guy FR 13 500 Free 27 4:24.54 597 200 Free 53 1:40.9 404 1650 Free 14 15:15.06 563
Woods, Payton R SO 12 50 Free 15 19.99 630 200 Free 55 1:41.67 362 100 Free 27 44.2 603
Piper, Scott J SO 12 200 IM 28 1:47.9 581 400 IM 26 3:53.59 526 200 Fly 15 1:48.33 517
Leshok, Nichola SR 12 50 Free 29 20.14 598 100 Fly 31 48.11 571 100 Breast 15 54.17 611
McLeish, Lachla SR 4 50 Free 65 20.96 413 100 Back 34 49.05 494 200 Back 21 1:45.06 587
Meffert, Philli SO 3 200 IM 32 1:48.47 559 400 IM 22 3:53.85 521 200 Breast 35 2:01.91 484
Duffy, Alexande SR 1.5 200 IM 47 1:51.00 457 400 IM 28 3:54.2 514 200 Fly 23 1:48.44 512
Gutenschwager, FR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 183.85 3 mtr Diving 39 172.1
Youngblood, Wes FR 0 500 Free 45 4:30.05 497 200 Free 49 1:39.76 467 1650 Free 33 15:51.08 356
Hanani, Tal SR 0 200 IM 31 1:47.96 578 100 Breast 25 55.03 547 200 Fly 32 1:50.53 423
Szczupakiewicz, SR 0 500 Free 44 4:29.78 502 200 Free 42 1:39.13 501 1650 Free 31 15:48.79 369
Lantow, Joshua FR 0 500 Free 50 4:31.06 477 200 Free 40 1:39.02 507 100 Free 47 44.99 523
Kost, Michael 0 200 IM 52 1:54.45 309
Strahlman, Mitc SR 0 500 Free 54 4:32.56 447 400 IM 36 3:57.62 441 200 Fly 33 1:50.58 421
Schoof, Timothy SO 0 100 Fly 45 49.46 445 100 Back 39 49.85 427 200 Fly 31 1:50.21 437
Smiarowski, Luc FR 0 200 IM 48 1:51.46 437 400 IM 35 3:57.54 442 200 Breast 36 2:02.78 454
Pascua, Joshua FR 0 200 IM 53 1:54.66 301 100 Fly 51 50.07 385 200 Fly 38 1:52.06 356
Kost, Michael JR 0 100 Fly 52 50.43 350 200 Fly 36 1:51.37 386
Trompke, Alexan SR 0 100 Fly 50 50.01 391 100 Back 29 48.46 542 200 Back 31 1:47.17 511
Mork, Nehemiah SO 0 50 Free 52 20.55 510 200 Free 41 1:39.07 504 100 Free 49 45.15 506
Schwers, Michae SO 0 100 Fly 27 47.89 590 200 Fly 26 1:48.63 505
Ryan, John C FR 0 200 IM 42 1:50.49 479 100 Back 37 49.34 470 200 Back 27 1:46.08 552
Farley, Aidan FR 0 500 Free 57 4:33.75 423 200 Free 48 1:39.50 481 100 Free 57 45.76 437
Henneman, John SO 0 50 Free 69 21.17 361 100 Fly 47 49.53 438 200 Fly 34 1:50.74 414
Whitaker, Gabri JR 0 50 Free 64 20.95 415 100 Fly 41 49.16 474 100 Free 61 46.11 396

marklewis

Michigan got a bonanza of points in the 500 and 1650 free, and the 200 and 400 IM.

Indiana’s points were more spread out – their best event was the 100 free.

11 hours ago
SUNY Cal

IN – almost 300 pts in diving, that’s how they won!!

9 hours ago
Observer

Hmmm. Ohio state had 30 points less in diving and yet finished 350 points behind. Not sure you can say that’s how they won. Can’t knock a program for being good at the whole game.

From what I have heard, Indiana gives more than 2 full scholarships to diving. Most programs don’t even give one full. If they appropriated that to swimming they would just have points in different places. They brought 6 divers, 2 of which didn’t score. If they brought a swimmer instead they might have scored even more points, as all of their swimmers scored in at least one event.

9 hours ago
Carol Glover

I believe all 6 Indiana divers scored as places 17 through 24 out of prelims score as if it’s the C final in swimming.

7 hours ago
justkeepswimming

What I can tell you is that Michigan is gonna win B1G in the coming years… mark my words 😉

8 hours ago
SUNY Cal

Well hopefully Bottom will give scholarship $ to divers also so they can recruit top people who can final! I think diving coach they brought in few yrs ago has done great job in developing divers.

6 hours ago
justkeepswimming

I also think that Michigan’s recruiting class this year is better than Indiana’s (they have 10 recruits). They bringing in some serious firepower as well

5 hours ago
Improving

Indiana returning 965 pts and Michigan returning 956.5. Quite a showdown coming….

Meanwhile, what the heck is going on at Penn State? Freund basically swam as fast in October as he did this weekend…

10 hours ago