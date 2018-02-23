Texas Backstroker John Shebat (Probably) Secures NCAA Qualification

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

Live results

NCAA Qualifying

Live Video

Championship Central

In our Big 12 meet preview, we pointed out that there’s not much thrill or suspense at the Big 12 Championship meet, with Texas all-but-assured of both team titles, and most of their swimmers already having secured qualification for the NCAA Championships. We did, however, leave room for a few key swims that could impact the national outlook, and one of those happened on Friday in prelims.

Texas junior John Shebat swam a 45.92 in the men’s 100 back, which ties him for 11th in the country (without Big Ten men’s, ACC men’s, or Pac-12 men’s championship meets, or last-chance meets, factored in). With around 29 swimmers usually being invited per event, that should be enough to earn an invite to the NCAA Championships. Last year, it only took 46.28 for an invite.

Shebat’s previous best ranking was tied-for-21st (without the same meets being factored in) in the 200 back with a 1:41.52 from the Longhorns’ mid-season invite. That rank was much more precarious than is his new 100 back.

Shebat led-off the Longhorns’ national-record setting 200 and 400 medley relays at NCAAs last year, and also placed 2nd last year in the 100 back (44.35) and 200 back (1:37.24) behind only the now-graduated Ryan Murphy of Cal. He hasn’t raced in a meet since January 8th while dealing with an injury, though Texas did say they expected him to swim in the post-season all along.