John Shebat Expected Back for Texas in Post-Season

University of Texas junior All-American John Shebat, who missed his 3rd-straight meet for Texas on Friday, is expected to return for post-season competition, a spokesperson for the school told SwimSwam on Saturday. Shebat hasn’t raced since he January 8th dual against Auburn, where he was 20.78 in the 50 free, 48.60 in the 100 back, and 1:46.77 in the 200 back.

Texas beat Auburn 160-140 at that meet, which they followed with a 162-138 loss to Arizona State and a 155-143 win over Arizona in a southwestern-swing. Shebat was absent for both meets, but the spokesperson said that he will race at the Big 12 and NCAA Championship meets.

Shebat’s season-bests in his primary events, the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes, are 46.73 and 1:41.52, respectively. Those times both came at the mid-season Texas Hall of Fame Invitational in December – the 100 was about half-a-second slower than his time at the same meet last season, while the 200 was about a full-second faster than he swam a year earlier.

In 2017, Shebat would move on to finish 2nd in the 100 back (44.35) and 200 back (1:37.24) behind only Ryan Murphy. He finished half-a-second clear of any other returning swimmer in those events at NCAAs. He also led-off Texas’ record-setting 200 and 400 medley relays and swam a prelims leg of their 200 free relay.

Austin Katz and Ryan Harty have been dividing the medley relay leadoff duties for the Longhorns in his absence. Harty split 22.68 against Arizona State opening the 200 medley relay, while the freshman Katz split 22.72 on Friday against TCU.