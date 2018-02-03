Youngstown State Women Beat Cleveland State for 3rd Time in 4 Seasons

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State

February 2nd, 2018

Beeghly Natatorium, Youngstown, Ohio

Full Meet Results

Scores

Women:

Youngstown State – 167

Cleveland State – 129

Press Release Courtesy Youngstown State:

The Youngstown State swimming and diving team closed out its dual season with a strong performance against Cleveland State on Friday night at the Beeghly Natatorium. The Penguins won the dual 167-129.

The Penguins won both relays, both diving events and seven swimming contests on the way to finishing the year with a 7-6 dual mark under first-year Head Coach Ryan Purdy.

The Guins opened the night winning the 200-yard medley relay to build momentum for a strong meet. YSU claimed first by 0.04 seconds winning with a time of 1:48.87.

Aida Jurinovics picked up her first victory of the dual in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:29.89. She finished first by 12-and-a-half seconds in the race.

Zsani Csado gave the Guins another win in a narrow victory in the 200-yard freestyle. Csado swam a time of 1:55.60 to take first by 0.24 seconds in the event.

Taylor Bishop, who swam the 1,000-yard free earlier in the night, picked up a win in the short 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.73 seconds. In the short race she won by a modest 0.30 seconds.

Tiphanie Saint-Gilles earned a win by more than three seconds in the 200-yard breaststroke. Saint-Gilles posted a winning time of 2:22.50 in the 200.

Bishop picked up her second victory of the meet placing first in the 500 free with a time of 5:12.99. She won the event by nearly three seconds.

Jurinovics followed with a pair of wins to give her three for the evening. She won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.92 seconds and the 200-yard IM clocking a 2:08.31.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to send off the senior class,” Purdy said. “I would like to thank all of them for a great season. Cleveland State is a program that we are going to see in a few weeks at the conference meet, and this was a great test for our team. Our athletes are doing an incredible job. We are prepared to have a great Horizon League meet, and I am excited for the potential of the YSU program moving forward.”

In the diving events, McKenzie Stelter won the one-meter with a score of 255.10 while Bethany Glick took first in the three-meter dive with a score of 287.40. Stelter was second in the three-meter and Glick was second in the one-meter.

YSU capped off the meet with a win in the 200-yard freestyle swimming a time of 1:38.76 to win by more than a second.

The YSU divers will be in action on Saturday when they play host to the YSU Diving Invitational at 1 p.m. The contest will be the final event at the facility before it undergoes a multi-million-dollar renovation beginning in March.

The Horizon League Championships are Feb. 21-24 at Cleveland State.

Press Release Courtesy Cleveland State:

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sophomore DJ Arslanian of the Cleveland State University men’s swimming & diving team was named Horizon League Men’s Swimmer of the Week as announced by the League office Tuesday afternoon.

It is the second such honor of the season for Arslanian.

Arslanian won both individual events he entered in Cleveland State’s dual at defending League champion Oakland this past weekend and also had top-notch performances on a pair of relays.

Arslanian swept the butterfly events against the Golden Grizzlies. He began by winning the 200 fly by nearly 1.5 seconds, finishing first in 1:52.03. He then held off a late charge by his Oakland foe in the 100 fly to win in 49.61 seconds. In the 200 medley relay, Arslanian posted the fastest split on the third leg (21.83) in the relay. Arslanian closed the day by anchoring CSU’s 400 free relay, where he posted a split of 44.50 seconds. His split tied for the fastest leg swam by any of the 32 competitors that contested that relay.

Arslanian is among the top eight fastest times in four individual events in the League this season: the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 and 200 butterfly.

The CSU men have won four swimmer of the week honors from the League this season, a League high. CSU has seven weekly HL awards when combining swimming & diving honors.

The CSU men will resume action on the second weekend of February at the Ohio State Winter Invitational.