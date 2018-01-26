Arizona State Men Topple Texas in Tempe, Texas Women Win

TEXAS VS. ARIZONA STATE

Results

Hosted by Arizona State

Friday, January 26th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL SCORE

Men: Arizona State 162, Texas 138

Women: Texas 177, Arizona State 122

Any Texas men’s fans hoping that the Longhorns would show some speed to match the swift times we saw from Division I swimmers last week were disappointed, as the Sun Devils bowled over the Longhorns Friday afternoon in Tempe. Sure, duel meets may not mean a lot, but a 162-138 victory over Texas, even a Texas team that hasn’t sparkled in dual meets this season, is a big indication of just how far Arizona State has come in less than three years under renowned coach Bob Bowman.

The Sun Devils warmed up their home pool by beating the Longhorns by the better part of a second in the 200 medley relay, 1:27.61 to 1:28.30. ASU’s strength came on the front half and Joseph Schooling and Brett Ringgold couldn’t overcome the lead that Zachary Poti and Christian Lorenz had built. (Note: ASU’s back/breast splits appear to be off in the official results, perhaps reversed).

That opening relay began a streak of five consecutive wins for ASU, with the Texas swimmers not even really battling for the wins in any of them. Benjamin Olszewski got things rolling individually in the 1000 free, cruising to a 9:10.81 that put him almost seven seconds ahead of runner up Chris Yeager of Texas.

Grant House outdueled teammate Cameron Craig in the 200 free, 1:35.88 to 1:36.19, while Texas’s Townley Haas, the two-time defending NCAA champion in this event, touched 3rd in 1:38.32. Zachary Poti kept things rolling in the 100 back (47.83), while Christian Lorenz led an ASU sweep of the top three spots in the 100 breast with a 54.70.

Texas finally got its first win of the afternoon thanks to Schooling, who won the 200 fly with a 26.69 split in the final 50, en route to a 1:44.48 overall time. Teammate Brett Ringgold made it two in a row with a 20.11 in the 50 free to end the first half.

However, Ringgold couldn’t complete the sprint free sweep, as Craig took the 100 free, 42.97 to Ringgold’s 44.59. Poti and Lorenz swept their respective strokes, with Poti winning the 200 back in 1:43.70, over a second ahead of Longhorn Ryan Harty, and Lorenz lead a Sun Devil sweep of the 200 breast as he touched in 1:58.74.

The Longhorns responded with three wins of their own. Haas took the 500 free in 4:25.42, then Schooling completed the fly sweep with a 47.37 in the 100 fly. Harty wrapped up in the individual events with a 1:47.66 in the 200 IM.

The two teams ended the afternoon with a 200 free relay instead of the more traditional 400 free relay, and Arizona State put a cherry on top of its sundae by pulling out the win here as well, 1:18.87 to the Longhorns’ 1:19.64.

One notable absence from the Longhorns was junior John Shebat, the fastest-returning swimmer in the 100 and 200 backstrokes from last year’s NCAA championships.

It was a quite a different story on the women’s side, as the Longhorns won all except two swimming events. Texas bookended the meet with victories in the 200 medley relay (1:40.30) and the 200 free relay (1:31.43), although the latter was exhibitioned.

Claire Adams, Rebecca Millard, Evie Pfeiffer led the way for the Longhorns, each picking up two individual victories. Adams took the 100 back (53.22) and 100 free (49.58), while Pfeifer won the 500 free (4:51.21), then impressively came back just a few minutes later to win the 200 IM (1:59.93). Millard won the 200 free (1:47.70) and 50 free (22.83).

Other Longhorn individual winners included Joanna Evans in the 1000 free (9:53.29), Lauren Case in the 200 fly (1:59.42), Quinn Carrozza in the 200 back (1:56.26), and Remedy Rule in the 100 fly (54.32).

Arizona State’s two wins were both in the breaststrokes. Silja Kansakoski took the 100 breast in 1:02.32, and Marlies Ross won the 200 breast with a 2:14.94.

Arizona State Release

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 10 Sun Devil men started the meet on a high note and despite the No. 2 Longhorns coming within striking distance near the end, earned the upset victory vs. 13-time and reigning national champion Texas, 162-138. The No. 4 Longhorn women won, 177-122.

“Quite frankly, facing Texas, I was worried about how they’d step up but they stepped up and did a fantastic job of racing and that’s what we had talked about,” said head swimming coach Bob Bowman . “We were very fortunate to get by them because they’re an amazing team, but I’m very proud of our guys because they stepped up.”

The Sun Devil men’s “A” team ( Zach Poti , Christian Lorenz , Andrew Porter , Cameron Craig ) grabbed the first win in the 200 medley relay and took a commanding early lead by virtue of winning the next four individual events.

All-told the ASU men won 7 of 12 individual events, with Christian Lorenz (100 breast, 200 breast) and Zach Poti (100 back, 200 back) winning two apiece. Ben Olszewski (1000 free), Grant House (200 free), and Cameron Craig (100 free) also picked up victories on the men’s side. Craig’s 100 free time was the team’s fastest of the season.

The men’s race came down to the final event – the 200 free relay – as the Sun Devils were ahead by just 15 points going into the event. The “A” squad – Craig, Porter, Evan Carlson , and Patrick Park – stepped up once again to grab a crucial 11 points to secure victory while the “B” squad also picked up two points. Craig’s startoff leg and Park’s anchor leg were good for top-five ASU times in the 50 free this season.

“I think we gained some confidence last week at Cal and Stanford,” said Bowman. “I thought we raced really well against those teams and I felt like if we just stayed positive and just keep moving forward, we’d be in a good place.”

The breaststroke continued a strong event for the Sun Devil women, with ASU winning both events ( Silja Kansakoski in the 100, Marlies Ross in the 200). Frida Kaellgren also posted a victory in women’s diving in the 1-meter springboard, the team’s highest score in the event of the season, finishing second in the 3-meter.

Reigning Pac-12 women’s diver of the week Ashley McCool finished second (1-meter) and third (3-meter), respectively, while Youssef Selim also finished second (1-meter) and third (3-meter) in his events.

Looking ahead, Bowman concluded, “I’m very much looking forward to the Pac-12 Championships coming up in about three weeks. I think we’re going to see some really good swimming and we’re going to have some really good performances at NCAA’s.”

Next weekend, Arizona State closes the regular season playing host to their cross-state rival, No. 18/20 Arizona, on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 pm MT. The Territorial Cup point will be not be decided in the meet as that point is decided at Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships in February and March.

Texas Men’s Release

TEMPE, Ariz. – No. 2 Texas collected seven individual wins, including two apiece from senior swimmer Joseph Schooling and freshman diver Jordan Windle , but No. 10 Arizona State prevailed by a 168-132 count Friday evening at ASU’s Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

Schooling collected the Longhorns’ first win of the day with his mark of 1 minute, 44.48 seconds in the 200-yard butterfly. His classmate Ringgold led a one-two Texas finish atop the 50 freestyle at 20.11. Junior Tate Jackson followed closely behind at 20.36.

Haas led a one-two Longhorns finish in the 500 freestyle. Haas, the 2016 NCAA champion in the event as a true freshman, took the win at 4:25.42. Freshman Sam Pomajevich followed in second at 4:27.19.

Schooling notched his second victory of the afternoon with his 47.37 in the 100 butterfly. The Singaporean is a two-time NCAA champion and reigning Olympic champion in the event.

Freshman Jordan Windle led a dominant performance from the Texas divers with his sweep of the one-meter and three-meter events. The two-time World Championships qualifier won the three-meter event with 424.80 points while sophomore teammate Grayson Campbell took second at 378.90. Windle edged Arizona State’s Youssef Selim for the victory on one-meter with 373.65 points.

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Harty trailed through the opening 50 yards of the 200 IM but took over on backstroke and breaststroke on his way to victory at 1:47.66.

Texas closes its weekend road swing at Arizona on Saturday (noon CT).

Texas Women’s Release

TEMPE, Ariz. – No. 4 Texas (7-0) won 13 of 16 events and overpowered host Arizona State, 177-122 Friday evening at ASU’s Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

Texas opened the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, where sophomore Claire Adams , juniors Olivia Anderson and Remedy Rule and senior Rebecca Millard were victorious in 1 minute, 40.30 seconds.

Junior Joanna Evans led from start to finish in the 1,000 freestyle and took the win at 9:53.29. Millard gave Texas its third straight victory with her 1:47.70 in the 200 freestyle before Adams claimed the 100 backstroke in 53.22, good for an NCAA “B” cut.

Sophomore Lauren Case topped the final standings in the 200 butterfly at 1:59.42, and Adams posted her second individual win in as many swims with her 49.58 in the 100 freestyle. Junior Quinn Carrozza won the 200 backstroke with room to spare at 1:56.26, and freshman Evie Pfeifer put one in the win column with her 4:51.21 in the 500 freestyle.

Sophomore Alison Gibson claimed the three-meter diving event with 353.85 points. Redshirt junior Murphy Bromberg led the Longhorns on one-meter with her third-place total of 312.98 points.

Rule tacked on another with for the Longhorns in the 100 butterfly, where Texas claimed the top three spots. Rule was victorious at 54.32 while freshman Emily Reese and Case tied for second at 54.66.

Pfeifer picked up her second win of the meet with her 1:59.93 in the 200 IM. Texas elected to exhibition the final event given that the team win was well in hand. Nonetheless, the Longhorns were victorious at 1:31.43.

Texas heads to Tucson to meet Arizona on Saturday at noon CT.